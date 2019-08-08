NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .334; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .321; K. Marte, Arizona, .319; Rendon, Washington, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 93; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 90; Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Bryant, Chicago, 83; Story, Colorado, 83; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Baez, Chicago, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; 2 tied at 78.

RBI — Escobar, Arizona, 93; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Rendon, Washington, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Alonso, New York, 83; Baez, Chicago, 78; Hosmer, San Diego, 77.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 141; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 138; Freeman, Atlanta, 138; Albies, Atlanta, 136; Baez, Chicago, 133; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Arenado, Colorado, 131; Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 129; McNeil, New York, 129.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; 4 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 37; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; 4 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 26; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Turner, Washington, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 17; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 4 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 9 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; deGrom, New York, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.06; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.22; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 182; Ray, Arizona, 178; Strasburg, Washington, 175; Castillo, Cincinnati, 164; Corbin, Washington, 164; Nola, Philadelphia, 163; Marquez, Colorado, 154; Buehler, Los Angeles, 152; Flaherty, St. Louis, 150.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .335; Brantley, Houston, .322; Devers, Boston, .318; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Martinez, Boston, .302; Lindor, Cleveland, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Trout, Los Angeles, .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 104; Devers, Boston, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Semien, Oakland, 86; Bregman, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; Merrifield, Kansas City, 77; 2 tied at 76.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Devers, Boston, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 80; Soler, Kansas City, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; LeMahieu, New York, 77; 3 tied at 76.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 147; Merrifield, Kansas City, 147; LeMahieu, New York, 140; Bogaerts, Boston, 137; Brantley, Houston, 136; Polanco, Minnesota, 133; Semien, Oakland, 130; Betts, Boston, 128; Martinez, Boston, 127; Gurriel, Houston, 126.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 33; Brantley, Houston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 29.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 31; Soler, Kansas City, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 5 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; 2 tied at 11.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.05; Minor, Texas, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.24; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.32; Giolito, Chicago, 3.44; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 206; Sale, Boston, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Bieber, Cleveland, 182; Lynn, Texas, 178; Morton, Tampa Bay, 174; Giolito, Chicago, 158; Minor, Texas, 148.

