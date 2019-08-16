NL LEADERS
BATTING—Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .335; McNeil, New York, .332; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; KMarte, Arizona, .320; Rendon, Washington, .318; Tatis Jr., San Diego, .317; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Arenado, Colorado, .303.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Escobar, Arizona, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 96; Rendon, Washington, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Alonso, New York, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Harper, Philadelphia, 83; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 82.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 34; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28.
STOLEN BASES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 20; Robles, Washington, 18; Margot, San Diego, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 15.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 189; Ray, Arizona, 187; Strasburg, Washington, 185; Nola, Philadelphia, 173; Castillo, Cincinnati, 172; Corbin, Washington, 172; Marquez, Colorado, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .337; Brantley, Houston, .328; Devers, Boston, .327; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Martinez, Boston, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .307; Gurriel, Houston, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .305; Lindor, Cleveland, .303.
RBI—Devers, Boston, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 86; Gurriel, Houston, 84; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77.
HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Bregman, Houston, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28.
STOLEN BASES—Smith, Seattle, 32; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 171; Minor, Texas, 159.
