NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .331; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Blackmon, Colorado, .318; Rendon, Washington, .314; K. Marte, Arizona, .313; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Freeman, Atlanta, .302; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .293.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 83; Bryant, Chicago, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 79; Blackmon, Colorado, 78; Story, Colorado, 78; Rendon, Washington, 77; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 76; 2 tied at 75.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; Alonso, New York, 78; Baez, Chicago, 72; Harper, Philadelphia, 72.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 132; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 129; Freeman, Atlanta, 129; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 126; Arenado, Colorado, 125; Baez, Chicago, 125; Albies, Atlanta, 124; Blackmon, Colorado, 123; Hosmer, San Diego, 121.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Dahl, Colorado, 28; McNeil, New York, 28; Desmond, Colorado, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 27.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; K. Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Eaton, Washington, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Reyes, Cleveland, 27; 6 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 22; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 4 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 7 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.78; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.07; Corbin, Washington, 3.24; Strasburg, Washington, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 174; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; Corbin, Washington, 159; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Castillo, Cincinnati, 151; Marquez, Colorado, 150; Wheeler, New York, 144; Darvish, Chicago, 141.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .334; Devers, Boston, .324; Brantley, Houston, .316; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .314; Lindor, Cleveland, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Polanco, Minnesota, .300; Springer, Houston, .298.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 101; Devers, Boston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Trout, Los Angeles, 84; Semien, Oakland, 80; Bregman, Houston, 78; Merrifield, Kansas City, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Kepler, Minnesota, 74.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Abreu, Chicago, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 142; Merrifield, Kansas City, 141; Bogaerts, Boston, 133; LeMahieu, New York, 132; Polanco, Minnesota, 131; Brantley, Houston, 129; Betts, Boston, 124; Gurriel, Houston, 121; Semien, Oakland, 121; Martinez, Boston, 119.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Brantley, Houston, 29; Betts, Boston, 28; 5 tied at 27.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 23; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Lynn, Texas, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Cole, Houston, 13-5; German, New York, 13-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 6 tied at 10.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.05; Minor, Texas, 3.21; Giolito, Chicago, 3.39; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.40; Fiers, Oakland, 3.54.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 216; Verlander, Houston, 196; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Boyd, Detroit, 178; Bieber, Cleveland, 174; Lynn, Texas, 170; Morton, Tampa Bay, 165; Giolito, Chicago, 150; Minor, Texas, 141.

