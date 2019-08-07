NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .340; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .335; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .322; K. Marte, Arizona, .317; Rendon, Washington, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Dahl, Colorado, .302.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 92; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 88; Blackmon, Colorado, 83; Bryant, Chicago, 82; Story, Colorado, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Rendon, Washington, 80; Baez, Chicago, 79; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 78.

RBI — Escobar, Arizona, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 91; Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Rendon, Washington, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Alonso, New York, 81; Hosmer, San Diego, 77; Baez, Chicago, 76.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 139; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 137; Freeman, Atlanta, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Albies, Atlanta, 132; Baez, Chicago, 131; Arenado, Colorado, 130; Blackmon, Colorado, 130; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 128; McNeil, New York, 128.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; 4 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Alonso, New York, 36; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Baez, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; 4 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 26; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Turner, Washington, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 17; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 4 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 8 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; deGrom, New York, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.06; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.22; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 182; Ray, Arizona, 178; Strasburg, Washington, 175; Castillo, Cincinnati, 164; Corbin, Washington, 164; Nola, Philadelphia, 163; Marquez, Colorado, 154; Buehler, Los Angeles, 152; 2 tied at 149.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .336; Devers, Boston, .321; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Lindor, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Martinez, Boston, .300; Cruz, Minnesota, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 103; Devers, Boston, 93; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Semien, Oakland, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; LeMahieu, New York, 78; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; Merrifield, Kansas City, 77; 2 tied at 75.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 81; Soler, Kansas City, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; Cruz, Minnesota, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 76; Rosario, Minnesota, 75.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 147; Merrifield, Kansas City, 145; LeMahieu, New York, 139; Bogaerts, Boston, 134; Brantley, Houston, 134; Polanco, Minnesota, 132; Semien, Oakland, 128; Betts, Boston, 126; Martinez, Boston, 125; Gurriel, Houston, 124.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 33; Brantley, Houston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Semien, Oakland, 29; 2 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 31; Soler, Kansas City, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 30; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; Cole, Houston, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; 2 tied at 11.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.05; Minor, Texas, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.24; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.32; Giolito, Chicago, 3.44; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 216; Verlander, Houston, 206; Sale, Boston, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Bieber, Cleveland, 182; Morton, Tampa Bay, 174; Lynn, Texas, 170; Giolito, Chicago, 158; Minor, Texas, 148.

