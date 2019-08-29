NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .333; B. Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Rendon, Washington, .329; K. Marte, Arizona, .323; Blackmon, Colorado, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .308; Newman, Pittsburgh, .302; Story, Colorado, .299.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 107; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 104; Freeman, Atlanta, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Rendon, Washington, 96; Story, Colorado, 95; Bryant, Chicago, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 92; Eaton, Washington, 90; Soto, Washington, 90.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bell, Pittsburgh, 106; Rendon, Washington, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; E. Escobar, Arizona, 103; P. Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 94; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 163; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 158; Arenado, Colorado, 155; Blackmon, Colorado, 155; Freeman, Atlanta, 154; Albies, Atlanta, 152; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 149; Yelich, Milwaukee, 149; Rendon, Washington, 148; J. Báez, Chicago, 146; Hosmer, San Diego, 146; A. Rosario, New York, 146; Story, Colorado, 146.

DOUBLES — Seager, Los Angeles, 38; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; J. Báez, Chicago, 37; Rendon, Washington, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 34; Pillar, San Francisco, 34; B.Anderson, Miami, 33; McNeil, New York, 33; Story, Colorado, 33.

TRIPLES — E. Escobar, Arizona, 10; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 7; A. Rosario, New York, 7; Ervin, Cincinnati, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P. Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E. Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 31; T. Turner, Washington, 29; J. Dyson, Arizona, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 25; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 24; Robles, Washington, 23; Margot, San Diego, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Wong, St. Louis, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak. Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.00; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.46; deGrom, New York, 2.56; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.76; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; S. Gray, Cincinnati, 2.92; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.03; Corbin, Washington, 3.15; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 207; Strasburg, Washington, 201; Scherzer, Washington, 200; Corbin, Washington, 193; Ray, Arizona, 193; L. Castillo, Cincinnati, 190; Nola, Philadelphia, 187; Buehler, Los Angeles, 185; Darvish, Chicago, 183; Flaherty, St. Louis, 178.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Brantley, Houston, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .335; Devers, Boston, .326; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Martinez, Boston, .314; Bogaerts, Boston, .311; Gurriel, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 118; Devers, Boston, 111; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Semien, Oakland, 96; C. Santana, Cleveland, 95; LeMahieu, New York, 93; Kepler, Minnesota, 90; Merrifield, Kansas City, 88; Villar, Baltimore, 88.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 104; J. Abreu, Chicago, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Soler, Kansas City, 93; Bregman, Houston, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 87; Martinez, Boston, 87.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 174; Merrifield, Kansas City, 169; LeMahieu, New York, 167; Brantley, Houston, 163; Bogaerts, Boston, 159; Polanco, Minnesota, 155; Martinez, Boston, 153; Gurriel, Houston, 151; Semien, Oakland, 149; Betts, Boston, 147.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 36; M. Chapman, Oakland, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; M. Smith, Seattle, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da. Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G. Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; Edw. Encarnación, New York, 30; G. Sánchez, New York, 30; C. Santana, Cleveland, 30; M. Chapman, Oakland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30.

STOLEN BASES — M. Smith, Seattle, 36; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 29; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo. Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; D. Gordon, Seattle, 18; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E. Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G. Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.69; G. Cole, Houston, 2.85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Miley, Houston, 3.13; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.23; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.53; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS — G. Cole, Houston, 252; Verlander, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 215; Boyd, Detroit, 208; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Morton, Tampa Bay, 201; Lynn, Texas, 197; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.

