NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; McNeil, New York, .334; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .333; Blackmon, Colorado, .322; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .317; Rendon, Washington, .317; K. Marte, Arizona, .317; Tatis Jr., San Diego, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .305.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 99; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 92; Blackmon, Colorado, 87; Bryant, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 86; Rendon, Washington, 84; Bell, Pittsburgh, 82; Baez, Chicago, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Escobar, Arizona, 94; Rendon, Washington, 90; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; 3 tied at 80.

HITS — K. Marte, Arizona, 146; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 145; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Freeman, Atlanta, 142; Blackmon, Colorado, 138; Baez, Chicago, 136; Arenado, Colorado, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 131; McNeil, New York, 131.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Baez, Chicago, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Seager, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; K. Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; S. Marte, Pittsburgh, 19; Robles, Washington, 17; Story, Colorado, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Marquez, Colorado, 11-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 8 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.32; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.69; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.08; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.10; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.35.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 189; Ray, Arizona, 185; Strasburg, Washington, 181; Castillo, Cincinnati, 172; Corbin, Washington, 172; Nola, Philadelphia, 166; Marquez, Colorado, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .323; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Devers, Boston, .317; Martinez, Boston, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Gurriel, Houston, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 107; Devers, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Semien, Oakland, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; C. Santana, Cleveland, 83; 2 tied at 79.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; 2 tied at 76.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 154; Devers, Boston, 152; LeMahieu, New York, 148; Bogaerts, Boston, 141; Brantley, Houston, 140; Polanco, Minnesota, 138; Martinez, Boston, 137; Betts, Boston, 132; Gurriel, Houston, 131; Semien, Oakland, 131.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Brantley, Houston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; D. Santana, Texas, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Bregman, Houston, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28; 4 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; 3 tied at 16.

PITCHING — German, New York, 15-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.82; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.90; Minor, Texas, 2.90; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 2.99; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.29; Fiers, Oakland, 3.30; Giolito, Chicago, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 217; Sale, Boston, 206; Bieber, Cleveland, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 188; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Lynn, Texas, 178; Giolito, Chicago, 171; Minor, Texas, 159.

