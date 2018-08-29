NL LEADERS

BATTING — Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Markakis, Atlanta, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .310; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Peralta, Arizona, .303; Rendon, Washington, .299.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Carpenter, St. Louis, 88; Harper, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Baez, Chicago, 81; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; 2 tied at 80.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 86; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 83; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 82; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 159; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 152; Peraza, Cincinnati, 151; Castro, Miami, 146; Story, Colorado, 146; Albies, Atlanta, 145; Baez, Chicago, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 145; 3 tied at 144.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Story, Colorado, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Freeland, Colorado, 12-7; 3 tied at 11.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.22; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Freeland, Colorado, 2.90; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 249; deGrom, New York, 224; Corbin, Arizona, 207; Nola, Philadelphia, 177; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Gray, Colorado, 163; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .337; Altuve, Houston, .327; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 109; Betts, Boston, 108; Martinez, Boston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Stanton, New York, 85; Chapman, Oakland, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 111; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Cruz, Seattle, 81.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 163; Segura, Seattle, 159; Lindor, Cleveland, 156; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 153; Betts, Boston, 151; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Bregman, Houston, 146; Altuve, Houston, 144; Brantley, Cleveland, 144.

DOUBLES — Bregman, Houston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Betts, Boston, 38; Andujar, New York, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; 5 tied at 36.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 28; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING — Severino, New York, 17-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 6 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.85; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 234; Verlander, Houston, 229; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 189; Morton, Houston, 185; Carrasco, Cleveland, 178; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168.

