NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .440; Rendon, Washington, .421; Peralta, Arizona, .413; Freeman, Atlanta, .389; Ramos, New York, .387; Alonso, New York, .385; KHernandez, Los Angeles, .378; Conforto, New York, .375; Yelich, Milwaukee, .375; Jones, Arizona, .364.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Alonso, New York, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Swanson, Atlanta, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 11; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Rendon, Washington, 11.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5.

ERA—Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.69; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Matz, New York, 0.87; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Alcantara, Miami, 1.50; Wacha, St. Louis, 1.54; Newcomb, Atlanta, 1.64; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.25; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Strasburg, Washington, 20; Burnes, Milwaukee, 18; Freeland, Colorado, 18; Teheran, Atlanta, 17; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 16.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .515; Polanco, Minnesota, .405; Beckham, Seattle, .400; Mancini, Baltimore, .372; CSantana, Cleveland, .371; Trout, Los Angeles, .367; Andrus, Texas, .366; LeMahieu, New York, .361; Merrifield, Kansas City, .349; DSantana, Seattle, .345.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 19; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Healy, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11.

HOME RUNS—Bruce, Seattle, 7; Sanchez, New York, 6; Davis, Oakland, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5.

ERA—Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Moore, Detroit, 0.00; Bauer, Cleveland, 0.64; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Tanaka, New York, 1.47; German, New York, 1.64; Sanchez, Toronto, 1.64; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.00.

STRIKEOUTS—Snell, Tampa Bay, 27; Cole, Houston, 25; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Boyd, Detroit, 23; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; Berrios, Minnesota, 21; Morton, Tampa Bay, 21; Junis, Kansas City, 20; Shoemaker, Toronto, 19; Verlander, Houston, 19.

