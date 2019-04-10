NL LEADERS

BATTING—Rendon, Washington, .429; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .426; Freeman, Atlanta, .400; DPeralta, Arizona, .380; Conforto, New York, .372; Heyward, Chicago, .371; Ramos, New York, .371; McNeil, New York, .367; Alonso, New York, .366; Albies, Atlanta, .364.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Alonso, New York, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Rendon, Washington, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Muncy, Los Angeles, 11.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Greinke, Arizona, 22; Holland, San Francisco, 21; Strasburg, Washington, 20; Syndergaard, New York, 20; FPeralta, Milwaukee, 19.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .514; LeMahieu, New York, .410; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; Beckham, Seattle, .386; CSantana, Cleveland, .378; Andrus, Texas, .378; Polanco, Minnesota, .375; Mancini, Baltimore, .362; DSantana, Seattle, .345; Bregman, Houston, .341.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 19; Davis, Oakland, 14; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Healy, Seattle, 12; Mancini, Baltimore, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Voit, New York, 12.

HOME RUNS—Bruce, Seattle, 7; Davis, Oakland, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5.

STRIKEOUTS—Boyd, Detroit, 29; Snell, Tampa Bay, 27; Cole, Houston, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; McHugh, Houston, 22; Berrios, Minnesota, 21; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 21; Morton, Tampa Bay, 21.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments