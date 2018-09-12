(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Angels 1, Rangers 0

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.265

Profar 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.252

Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262

Mazara dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.268

Beltre 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273

Gallo rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.209

W.Calhoun lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Kiner-Falefa c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.265

Robinson cf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.183

a-Guzman ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238

DeShields cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.205

Totals;29;0;2;0;3;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

K.Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.221

Fletcher 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.278

Trout cf;1;0;1;0;1;0;.318

Ohtani dh;3;0;0;0;0;1;.291

Upton lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.258

Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.292

Fernandez 1b;3;1;1;1;0;1;.293

Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.132

Hudson c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;25;1;2;1;2;4

Texas;000;000;000;—;0;2;0

Los Angeles;010;000;00x;—;1;2;0

a-flied out for Robinson in the 8th.

LOB—Texas 5, Los Angeles 3. HR—Fernandez (1), off Sampson. RBIs—Fernandez (6). SB—Odor (11), Trout (23). CS—Upton (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Profar 2); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Sampson, L, 0-1;5;2;1;1;1;2;78;5.06

Pelham;1;0;0;0;1;1;17;5.40

Butler;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;8;6.17

Perez;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;16;6.72

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Johnson;1;1-3;0;0;0;2;1;25;3.72

Ramirez, W, 5-5;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;3;27;4.58

Robles, H, 8;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.86

Bedrosian, H, 11;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.47

Anderson, H, 20;1;0;0;0;0;1;19;3.25

Alvarez, H, 12;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.55

Parker, H, 4;2-3;2;0;0;0;0;13;3.16

Buttrey, S, 2-2;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;17;0.77

Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 2-0. HBP—Sampson (Trout). WP—Sampson.

T—2:45. A—33,756 (45,050).

Padres 2, Mariners 1

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Urias 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.208

Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.234

Mejia c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.235

Renfroe lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.259

1-Jankowski pr-lf;0;1;0;0;0;0;.260

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254

Reyes rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.265

Myers 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.255

Hedges dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.238

Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234

Margot cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Totals;35;2;8;2;0;8

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf-rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.274

Span lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.271

Cano 2b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.285

Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260

Healy 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.247

Seager 3b;2;0;1;0;2;0;.216

Gamel rf;0;0;0;0;2;0;.278

a-Maybin ph-cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.245

Zunino c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.191

Gordon ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268

Totals;33;1;7;1;4;4

San Diego;000;100;001;—;2;8;0

Seattle;001;000;000;—;1;7;0

a-doubled for Gamel in the 7th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 9th.

LOB—San Diego 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Mejia (1), Renfroe (22), Myers (19), Seager (33), Maybin (13). HR—Cano (8), off Mitchell. RBIs—Reyes (24), Myers (33), Cano (33). SB—Myers (9).

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Reyes, Hedges, Galvis 2); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Maybin 2). RISP—San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Hosmer 2, Cano. GIDP—Gordon.

DP—San Diego 1 (Galvis, Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Mitchell;6;4;1;1;2;2;78;6.07

Strahm;1;1-3;2;0;0;1;1;26;2.14

Stammen, W, 8-2;2-3;1;0;0;1;0;14;2.55

Yates, S, 8-9;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;1.94

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gonzales;5;4;1;1;0;2;66;4.24

Armstrong;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;0.00

Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;4.03

Colome;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.29

Diaz, L, 0-4;1;3;1;1;0;1;15;1.95

Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 1-0.

T—2:49. A—13,833 (47,943).

Braves 4, Giants 1

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Acuna lf;3;1;1;0;2;1;.290

Camargo 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.274

1-Culberson pr-3b;3;1;2;2;0;0;.280

Freeman 1b;4;0;0;0;1;0;.305

Markakis rf;4;1;2;0;1;1;.308

Flowers c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.228

Albies 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.273

Inciarte cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.258

Swanson ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.246

Foltynewicz p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.056

Totals;33;4;9;4;5;5

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blanco rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234

Hanson 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.262

Longoria 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.245

Crawford ss;4;0;2;1;0;0;.260

Slater 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.272

Shaw lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.050

Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.242

Garcia c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.400

Suarez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.070

a-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.243

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Belt ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Okert p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;31;1;6;1;1;7

Atlanta;000;120;010;—;4;9;0

San Francisco;000;000;001;—;1;6;2

a-struck out for Suarez in the 6th. b-struck out for Black in the 8th.

1-ran for Camargo in the 3rd.

E—Hanson (5), Slater (3). LOB—Atlanta 9, San Francisco 4. 2B—Albies (37), Swanson (24), Longoria (22). 3B—Acuna (3). HR—Culberson (11), off Suarez. RBIs—Inciarte (58), Swanson (58), Culberson 2 (39), Crawford (51). SF—Inciarte. S—Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Flowers, Foltynewicz); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Slater). RISP—Atlanta 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 4.

LIDP—Freeman, Slater. GIDP—Markakis, Flowers, Blanco.

DP—Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Freeman, Swanson); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Slater), (Suarez, Crawford, Slater), (Slater).

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Foltynewicz, W, 11-9;9;6;1;1;1;7;108;2.66

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Suarez, L, 6-11;6;6;3;3;3;3;87;4.33

Johnson;0;1;0;0;1;0;9;5.58

Blach;1;2-3;2;1;1;1;0;22;4.27

Black;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;4.74

Okert;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;0.00

Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Blach 2-0, Black 1-0.

T—2:31. A—35,285 (41,915).

