(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Angels 1, Rangers 0
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Odor 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.265
Profar 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.252
Andrus ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262
Mazara dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.268
Beltre 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273
Gallo rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.209
W.Calhoun lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Kiner-Falefa c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.265
Robinson cf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.183
a-Guzman ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
DeShields cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.205
Totals;29;0;2;0;3;7
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
K.Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.221
Fletcher 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.278
Trout cf;1;0;1;0;1;0;.318
Ohtani dh;3;0;0;0;0;1;.291
Upton lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.258
Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.292
Fernandez 1b;3;1;1;1;0;1;.293
Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.132
Hudson c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;25;1;2;1;2;4
Texas;000;000;000;—;0;2;0
Los Angeles;010;000;00x;—;1;2;0
a-flied out for Robinson in the 8th.
LOB—Texas 5, Los Angeles 3. HR—Fernandez (1), off Sampson. RBIs—Fernandez (6). SB—Odor (11), Trout (23). CS—Upton (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Profar 2); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Sampson, L, 0-1;5;2;1;1;1;2;78;5.06
Pelham;1;0;0;0;1;1;17;5.40
Butler;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;8;6.17
Perez;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;16;6.72
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Johnson;1;1-3;0;0;0;2;1;25;3.72
Ramirez, W, 5-5;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;3;27;4.58
Robles, H, 8;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.86
Bedrosian, H, 11;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.47
Anderson, H, 20;1;0;0;0;0;1;19;3.25
Alvarez, H, 12;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.55
Parker, H, 4;2-3;2;0;0;0;0;13;3.16
Buttrey, S, 2-2;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;17;0.77
Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 2-0. HBP—Sampson (Trout). WP—Sampson.
T—2:45. A—33,756 (45,050).
Padres 2, Mariners 1
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Urias 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.208
Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.234
Mejia c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.235
Renfroe lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.259
1-Jankowski pr-lf;0;1;0;0;0;0;.260
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254
Reyes rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.265
Myers 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.255
Hedges dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.238
Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234
Margot cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Totals;35;2;8;2;0;8
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf-rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.274
Span lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.271
Cano 2b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.285
Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260
Healy 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.247
Seager 3b;2;0;1;0;2;0;.216
Gamel rf;0;0;0;0;2;0;.278
a-Maybin ph-cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.245
Zunino c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.191
Gordon ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268
Totals;33;1;7;1;4;4
San Diego;000;100;001;—;2;8;0
Seattle;001;000;000;—;1;7;0
a-doubled for Gamel in the 7th.
1-ran for Renfroe in the 9th.
LOB—San Diego 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Mejia (1), Renfroe (22), Myers (19), Seager (33), Maybin (13). HR—Cano (8), off Mitchell. RBIs—Reyes (24), Myers (33), Cano (33). SB—Myers (9).
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Reyes, Hedges, Galvis 2); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Maybin 2). RISP—San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Hosmer 2, Cano. GIDP—Gordon.
DP—San Diego 1 (Galvis, Urias, Hosmer).
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mitchell;6;4;1;1;2;2;78;6.07
Strahm;1;1-3;2;0;0;1;1;26;2.14
Stammen, W, 8-2;2-3;1;0;0;1;0;14;2.55
Yates, S, 8-9;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;1.94
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gonzales;5;4;1;1;0;2;66;4.24
Armstrong;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;0.00
Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;4.03
Colome;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.29
Diaz, L, 0-4;1;3;1;1;0;1;15;1.95
Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 1-0.
T—2:49. A—13,833 (47,943).
Braves 4, Giants 1
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;3;1;1;0;2;1;.290
Camargo 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.274
1-Culberson pr-3b;3;1;2;2;0;0;.280
Freeman 1b;4;0;0;0;1;0;.305
Markakis rf;4;1;2;0;1;1;.308
Flowers c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.228
Albies 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.273
Inciarte cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.258
Swanson ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.246
Foltynewicz p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.056
Totals;33;4;9;4;5;5
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blanco rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.234
Hanson 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.262
Longoria 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.245
Crawford ss;4;0;2;1;0;0;.260
Slater 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.272
Shaw lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.050
Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.242
Garcia c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.400
Suarez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.070
a-Panik ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.243
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Belt ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Okert p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;1;6;1;1;7
Atlanta;000;120;010;—;4;9;0
San Francisco;000;000;001;—;1;6;2
a-struck out for Suarez in the 6th. b-struck out for Black in the 8th.
1-ran for Camargo in the 3rd.
E—Hanson (5), Slater (3). LOB—Atlanta 9, San Francisco 4. 2B—Albies (37), Swanson (24), Longoria (22). 3B—Acuna (3). HR—Culberson (11), off Suarez. RBIs—Inciarte (58), Swanson (58), Culberson 2 (39), Crawford (51). SF—Inciarte. S—Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Flowers, Foltynewicz); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Slater). RISP—Atlanta 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 4.
LIDP—Freeman, Slater. GIDP—Markakis, Flowers, Blanco.
DP—Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Freeman, Swanson); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Slater), (Suarez, Crawford, Slater), (Slater).
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 11-9;9;6;1;1;1;7;108;2.66
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Suarez, L, 6-11;6;6;3;3;3;3;87;4.33
Johnson;0;1;0;0;1;0;9;5.58
Blach;1;2-3;2;1;1;1;0;22;4.27
Black;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;5;4.74
Okert;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;0.00
Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Blach 2-0, Black 1-0.
T—2:31. A—35,285 (41,915).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.