(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
White Sox 4, Royals 2
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Anderson ss;6;1;2;2;0;1;.248
Sanchez 2b;6;0;0;0;0;4;.248
Abreu 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.270
Garcia dh;3;1;0;0;2;1;.239
Rondon 3b;3;1;1;2;2;0;.256
LaMarre lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.277
a-Delmonico ph-lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.214
Narvaez c;5;0;1;0;0;1;.272
Engel cf;4;1;2;0;1;0;.235
Cordell rf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
b-Palka ph-rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.238
Totals;41;4;7;4;6;11
Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Merrifield 2b;5;2;1;0;1;0;.302
Mondesi ss;5;0;4;2;0;1;.284
Gordon lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.239
Bonifacio rf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.231
Perez c;5;0;1;0;0;2;.233
1-Phillips pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.198
Gallagher c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.190
Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.217
Herrera dh;5;0;0;0;0;1;.219
Goodwin cf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.248
O'Hearn 1b;2;0;0;0;3;2;.260
Totals;38;2;7;2;8;12
Chicago;000;200;000;002;—;4;7;0
Kansas City;001;010;000;000;—;2;7;0
a-singled for LaMarre in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Cordell in the 7th.
1-ran for Perez in the 11th.
LOB—Chicago 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Merrifield (37), Mondesi (11), Perez (20). 3B—Engel (4). HR—Rondon (5), off Skoglund; Anderson (19), off Smith. RBIs—Anderson 2 (62), Rondon 2 (13), Mondesi 2 (25). SB—Engel (16), Merrifield 2 (35), Mondesi (22), Gordon (12). CS—Rondon (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Anderson 2, Sanchez); Kansas City 4 (Gordon 2, Bonifacio 2). RISP—Chicago 0 for 4; Kansas City 3 for 8.
Runners moved up—Engel, Merrifield. LIDP—Gordon, Herrera. GIDP—Rondon, Merrifield, Escobar.
DP—Chicago 4 (Sanchez, LaMarre), (Rondon, Sanchez), (Rondon, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Rondon); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, O'Hearn).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodon;6;5;2;2;5;5;103;3.10
Frare;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;16;9.00
Ruiz;0;0;0;0;1;0;4;0.00
Bummer;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;6;3.38
Hamilton;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;1.80
Fry;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;4.24
Minaya, W, 2-2;2;1;0;0;1;2;29;3.48
Santiago, S, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;4.52
Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skoglund;5;2;2;2;2;3;67;6.19
Sparkman;2;3;0;0;1;2;38;5.27
McCarthy;2;0;0;0;1;1;22;3.16
Hill;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;10;4.43
Maurer;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;10;8.33
Smith, L, 1-5;2;2;2;2;1;2;32;6.75
Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Ruiz 1-0, Bummer 2-0, Maurer 1-0. WP—Minaya.
Angels 8, Rangers 1
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.273
Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.263
Alberto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.071
Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.261
Mazara rf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.269
Beltre dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.271
Profar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.252
Gallo cf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.209
Chirinos c;4;0;3;0;0;1;.215
Guzman 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Totals;33;1;8;1;2;5
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.219
Blash rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.125
Fletcher 2b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.277
Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.315
Hermosillo cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
Ohtani dh;3;1;2;0;1;1;.295
Upton lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.258
Young Jr. lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.220
Simmons ss;3;2;3;1;1;0;.296
Fernandez 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.291
Ward 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.207
Arcia c;4;2;3;4;0;0;.240
Totals;35;8;11;8;3;9
Texas;000;000;100;—;1;8;1
Los Angeles;024;001;01x;—;8;11;0
E—Profar (22). LOB—Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Ohtani (19), Arcia (4). 3B—Upton (1). HR—Gallo (36), off Jerez; Fernandez (2), off Gallardo; Arcia (4), off Moore; Arcia (5), off Butler. RBIs—Gallo (86), Upton (78), Simmons (71), Fernandez 2 (8), Arcia 4 (19).
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Odor, Gallo); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Ohtani, Fernandez). RISP—Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
GIDP—Beltre, Upton.
DP—Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Fernandez).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gallardo, L, 8-5;3;6;6;6;1;4;68;6.67
Bibens-Dirkx;1;2-3;1;0;0;2;2;34;6.20
Moore;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;15;7.03
Butler;2;3;1;1;0;2;28;6.09
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Pena, W, 3-4;6;6;0;0;1;3;77;3.75
Jerez;1;2;1;1;1;0;22;6.55
Robles;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.78
Almonte;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;6.75
Inherited runners-scored—Moore 1-0. WP—Pena, Butler.
Mets 13, Marlins 0
Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Ortega lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.248
Castro 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.286
Rivera 2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.180
Realmuto c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.286
b-Holaday ph-c;2;0;1;0;0;1;.206
Anderson 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.272
O'Brien 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091
Dietrich 1b-3b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.268
Brinson cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.204
Riddle ss;3;0;1;0;0;0;.233
Sierra rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.156
Richards p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.080
a-Bostick ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.333
Meyer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Dean ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194
Wittgren p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;0;5;0;0;9
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Rosario ss;5;1;1;3;0;1;.253
McNeil 2b;5;1;3;2;0;0;.340
Conforto lf-rf;4;1;1;0;1;0;.236
Bruce rf;3;1;1;4;1;0;.224
Reinheimer lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Nimmo cf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.269
Smith 1b;5;2;2;2;0;1;.221
Reyes 3b;4;2;2;1;1;2;.198
Nido c;4;2;1;0;0;1;.185
Wheeler p;3;2;2;0;0;1;.189
Sewald p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;39;13;14;12;3;6
Miami;000;000;000;—;0;5;2
New York;030;307;00x;—;13;14;1
a-struck out for Richards in the 6th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th.
E—Ortega (3), Anderson (6), Nido (3). LOB—Miami 4, New York 6. 2B—Smith (8), Reyes (11). 3B—McNeil (5). HR—Rosario (8), off Richards; Bruce (7), off Meyer; Smith (4), off Meyer. RBIs—Rosario 3 (46), McNeil 2 (16), Bruce 4 (27), Smith 2 (6), Reyes (16). S—Richards, Wheeler.
Runners left in scoring position—Miami 1 (Ortega); New York 4 (Conforto, Nimmo, Reyes 2). RISP—Miami 1 for 3; New York 5 for 11.
Runners moved up—Conforto. GIDP—Brinson.
DP—New York 1 (Reyes, McNeil, Smith).
Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Richards, L, 3-9;5;7;6;4;1;2;89;4.85
Meyer;2-3;6;7;7;2;1;40;11.00
Guerra;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;2;18;5.34
Wittgren;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;3.00
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Wheeler, W, 11-7;8;4;0;0;0;7;89;3.23
Sewald;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;5.54
Inherited runners-scored—Guerra 1-0. PB—Realmuto (8).
