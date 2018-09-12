(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

White Sox 4, Royals 2

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Anderson ss;6;1;2;2;0;1;.248

Sanchez 2b;6;0;0;0;0;4;.248

Abreu 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.270

Garcia dh;3;1;0;0;2;1;.239

Rondon 3b;3;1;1;2;2;0;.256

LaMarre lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.277

a-Delmonico ph-lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.214

Narvaez c;5;0;1;0;0;1;.272

Engel cf;4;1;2;0;1;0;.235

Cordell rf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

b-Palka ph-rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.238

Totals;41;4;7;4;6;11

Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Merrifield 2b;5;2;1;0;1;0;.302

Mondesi ss;5;0;4;2;0;1;.284

Gordon lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.239

Bonifacio rf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.231

Perez c;5;0;1;0;0;2;.233

1-Phillips pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.198

Gallagher c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.190

Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.217

Herrera dh;5;0;0;0;0;1;.219

Goodwin cf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.248

O'Hearn 1b;2;0;0;0;3;2;.260

Totals;38;2;7;2;8;12

Chicago;000;200;000;002;—;4;7;0

Kansas City;001;010;000;000;—;2;7;0

a-singled for LaMarre in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Cordell in the 7th.

1-ran for Perez in the 11th.

LOB—Chicago 7, Kansas City 8. 2B—Merrifield (37), Mondesi (11), Perez (20). 3B—Engel (4). HR—Rondon (5), off Skoglund; Anderson (19), off Smith. RBIs—Anderson 2 (62), Rondon 2 (13), Mondesi 2 (25). SB—Engel (16), Merrifield 2 (35), Mondesi (22), Gordon (12). CS—Rondon (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Anderson 2, Sanchez); Kansas City 4 (Gordon 2, Bonifacio 2). RISP—Chicago 0 for 4; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up—Engel, Merrifield. LIDP—Gordon, Herrera. GIDP—Rondon, Merrifield, Escobar.

DP—Chicago 4 (Sanchez, LaMarre), (Rondon, Sanchez), (Rondon, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Rondon); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, O'Hearn).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodon;6;5;2;2;5;5;103;3.10

Frare;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;16;9.00

Ruiz;0;0;0;0;1;0;4;0.00

Bummer;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;6;3.38

Hamilton;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;1.80

Fry;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;4.24

Minaya, W, 2-2;2;1;0;0;1;2;29;3.48

Santiago, S, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;4.52

Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skoglund;5;2;2;2;2;3;67;6.19

Sparkman;2;3;0;0;1;2;38;5.27

McCarthy;2;0;0;0;1;1;22;3.16

Hill;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;10;4.43

Maurer;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;10;8.33

Smith, L, 1-5;2;2;2;2;1;2;32;6.75

Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Ruiz 1-0, Bummer 2-0, Maurer 1-0. WP—Minaya.

Angels 8, Rangers 1

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.273

Odor 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.263

Alberto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.071

Andrus ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.261

Mazara rf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.269

Beltre dh;4;0;0;0;0;0;.271

Profar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.252

Gallo cf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.209

Chirinos c;4;0;3;0;0;1;.215

Guzman 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Totals;33;1;8;1;2;5

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.219

Blash rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.125

Fletcher 2b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.277

Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.315

Hermosillo cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167

Ohtani dh;3;1;2;0;1;1;.295

Upton lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.258

Young Jr. lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.220

Simmons ss;3;2;3;1;1;0;.296

Fernandez 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.291

Ward 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.207

Arcia c;4;2;3;4;0;0;.240

Totals;35;8;11;8;3;9

Texas;000;000;100;—;1;8;1

Los Angeles;024;001;01x;—;8;11;0

E—Profar (22). LOB—Texas 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Ohtani (19), Arcia (4). 3B—Upton (1). HR—Gallo (36), off Jerez; Fernandez (2), off Gallardo; Arcia (4), off Moore; Arcia (5), off Butler. RBIs—Gallo (86), Upton (78), Simmons (71), Fernandez 2 (8), Arcia 4 (19).

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Odor, Gallo); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Ohtani, Fernandez). RISP—Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

GIDP—Beltre, Upton.

DP—Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Fernandez).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gallardo, L, 8-5;3;6;6;6;1;4;68;6.67

Bibens-Dirkx;1;2-3;1;0;0;2;2;34;6.20

Moore;1;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;15;7.03

Butler;2;3;1;1;0;2;28;6.09

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Pena, W, 3-4;6;6;0;0;1;3;77;3.75

Jerez;1;2;1;1;1;0;22;6.55

Robles;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.78

Almonte;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;6.75

Inherited runners-scored—Moore 1-0. WP—Pena, Butler.

Mets 13, Marlins 0

Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Ortega lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.248

Castro 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.286

Rivera 2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.180

Realmuto c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.286

b-Holaday ph-c;2;0;1;0;0;1;.206

Anderson 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.272

O'Brien 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091

Dietrich 1b-3b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.268

Brinson cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.204

Riddle ss;3;0;1;0;0;0;.233

Sierra rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.156

Richards p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.080

a-Bostick ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.333

Meyer p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Dean ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194

Wittgren p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;30;0;5;0;0;9

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Rosario ss;5;1;1;3;0;1;.253

McNeil 2b;5;1;3;2;0;0;.340

Conforto lf-rf;4;1;1;0;1;0;.236

Bruce rf;3;1;1;4;1;0;.224

Reinheimer lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Nimmo cf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.269

Smith 1b;5;2;2;2;0;1;.221

Reyes 3b;4;2;2;1;1;2;.198

Nido c;4;2;1;0;0;1;.185

Wheeler p;3;2;2;0;0;1;.189

Sewald p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;39;13;14;12;3;6

Miami;000;000;000;—;0;5;2

New York;030;307;00x;—;13;14;1

a-struck out for Richards in the 6th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th.

E—Ortega (3), Anderson (6), Nido (3). LOB—Miami 4, New York 6. 2B—Smith (8), Reyes (11). 3B—McNeil (5). HR—Rosario (8), off Richards; Bruce (7), off Meyer; Smith (4), off Meyer. RBIs—Rosario 3 (46), McNeil 2 (16), Bruce 4 (27), Smith 2 (6), Reyes (16). S—Richards, Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 1 (Ortega); New York 4 (Conforto, Nimmo, Reyes 2). RISP—Miami 1 for 3; New York 5 for 11.

Runners moved up—Conforto. GIDP—Brinson.

DP—New York 1 (Reyes, McNeil, Smith).

Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Richards, L, 3-9;5;7;6;4;1;2;89;4.85

Meyer;2-3;6;7;7;2;1;40;11.00

Guerra;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;2;18;5.34

Wittgren;1;1;0;0;0;1;13;3.00

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Wheeler, W, 11-7;8;4;0;0;0;7;89;3.23

Sewald;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;5.54

Inherited runners-scored—Guerra 1-0. PB—Realmuto (8).

