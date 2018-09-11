(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Rangers 5, Angels 2
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
DeShields cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.205
Choo rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272
Robinson rf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.186
Andrus ss;5;1;1;0;0;0;.265
Beltre dh;3;1;0;0;1;1;.276
Profar 3b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.253
Gallo lf;3;1;2;3;1;0;.210
Chirinos c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.208
Guzman 1b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.239
Alberto 2b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.071
Totals;33;5;7;5;5;6
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.223
Fletcher 2b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.281
Trout cf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.317
Upton lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Ohtani dh;4;1;2;1;0;1;.294
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.294
Ward 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.214
Fernandez 1b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.292
Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.240
Totals;36;2;8;2;3;6
Texas;040;000;010;—;5;7;1
Los Angeles;000;100;100;—;2;8;0
E—Profar (21). LOB—Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR—Guzman (15), off Barria. RBIs—Gallo 3 (85), Guzman 2 (56), Ohtani (54), Fernandez (5). SB—Ohtani (9). S—Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Chirinos); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Upton 2, Simmons, Fernandez). RISP—Texas 3 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up—Chirinos, Trout.
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Minor, W, 12-7;6;6;1;1;2;3;88;4.19
Sadzeck, H, 3;2-3;1;1;0;0;0;15;0.00
Claudio, H, 13;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;21;4.87
Leclerc, S, 10-14;1;0;0;0;1;2;23;1.71
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Barria, L, 10-9;3;3;4;4;4;2;60;3.53
Cole;4;0;0;0;0;3;48;3.25
Jerez;1;3;1;1;0;1;20;6.30
Tazawa;1;1;0;0;1;0;13;8.22
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 2-1. HBP—Minor (Upton). PB—Briceno (4).
T—3:10. A—32,891 (45,050).
Braves 4, Giants 1
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.290
Camargo 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Freeman 1b;4;1;2;0;0;2;.308
Markakis rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.307
Suzuki c;3;0;3;1;1;0;.274
1-Adams pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.211
Flowers c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.233
Inciarte cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.256
Albies 2b;4;2;2;1;0;0;.273
Swanson ss;2;0;0;2;0;0;.245
Newcomb p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.045
a-Ruiz ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Duda ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.240
Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;4;7;4;3;4
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Slater rf;4;0;1;1;0;2;.278
Belt 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258
Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.242
Hundley c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.232
Crawford ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Pence lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.211
Tomlinson 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.214
b-Panik ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243
c-d'Arnaud ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.229
Hernandez cf;3;1;1;0;0;1;.241
Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.074
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.417
Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;29;1;3;1;0;11
Atlanta;000;100;102;—;4;7;0
San Francisco;001;000;000;—;1;3;1
a-hit by pitch for Newcomb in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Tomlinson in the 8th. c-grounded out for Panik in the 8th. d-struck out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Venters in the 9th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
E—Hernandez (5). LOB—Atlanta 6, San Francisco 2. 2B—Freeman (38), Suzuki (23), Albies (36). 3B—Albies (5). RBIs—Suzuki (47), Albies (68), Swanson 2 (57), Slater (19). SB—Hernandez (6). SF—Swanson. S—Swanson, Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 1 (Markakis). RISP—Atlanta 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 1.
Runners moved up—Markakis, Inciarte. GIDP—Acuna.
DP—San Francisco 1 (Dyson, Tomlinson, Belt).
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Newcomb, W, 12-8;6;3;1;1;0;8;93;3.82
Carle, H, 14;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.90
Venters, H, 12;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.76
Minter, S, 14-16;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.36
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez, L, 6-3;6;1-3;5;2;1;2;3;110;2.35
Dyson;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;2.94
Watson;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.83
Strickland;1;2;2;2;1;0;19;3.82
Inherited runners-scored—Dyson 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez (Ruiz). WP—Rodriguez.
T—2:33. A—35,996 (41,915).
