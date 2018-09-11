(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Rangers 5, Angels 2

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

DeShields cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.205

Choo rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272

Robinson rf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.186

Andrus ss;5;1;1;0;0;0;.265

Beltre dh;3;1;0;0;1;1;.276

Profar 3b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.253

Gallo lf;3;1;2;3;1;0;.210

Chirinos c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.208

Guzman 1b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.239

Alberto 2b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.071

Totals;33;5;7;5;5;6

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.223

Fletcher 2b;4;0;1;0;1;0;.281

Trout cf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.317

Upton lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Ohtani dh;4;1;2;1;0;1;.294

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.294

Ward 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.214

Fernandez 1b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.292

Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.240

Totals;36;2;8;2;3;6

Texas;040;000;010;—;5;7;1

Los Angeles;000;100;100;—;2;8;0

E—Profar (21). LOB—Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Gallo (23), Ohtani (18), Ward (3). HR—Guzman (15), off Barria. RBIs—Gallo 3 (85), Guzman 2 (56), Ohtani (54), Fernandez (5). SB—Ohtani (9). S—Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Andrus 2, Chirinos); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Upton 2, Simmons, Fernandez). RISP—Texas 3 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up—Chirinos, Trout.

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Minor, W, 12-7;6;6;1;1;2;3;88;4.19

Sadzeck, H, 3;2-3;1;1;0;0;0;15;0.00

Claudio, H, 13;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;21;4.87

Leclerc, S, 10-14;1;0;0;0;1;2;23;1.71

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Barria, L, 10-9;3;3;4;4;4;2;60;3.53

Cole;4;0;0;0;0;3;48;3.25

Jerez;1;3;1;1;0;1;20;6.30

Tazawa;1;1;0;0;1;0;13;8.22

Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 2-1. HBP—Minor (Upton). PB—Briceno (4).

T—3:10. A—32,891 (45,050).

Braves 4, Giants 1

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Acuna lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.290

Camargo 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Freeman 1b;4;1;2;0;0;2;.308

Markakis rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.307

Suzuki c;3;0;3;1;1;0;.274

1-Adams pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.211

Flowers c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.233

Inciarte cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.256

Albies 2b;4;2;2;1;0;0;.273

Swanson ss;2;0;0;2;0;0;.245

Newcomb p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.045

a-Ruiz ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Duda ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.240

Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;31;4;7;4;3;4

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Slater rf;4;0;1;1;0;2;.278

Belt 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258

Longoria 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.242

Hundley c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.232

Crawford ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.258

Pence lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.211

Tomlinson 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.214

b-Panik ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.243

c-d'Arnaud ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.229

Hernandez cf;3;1;1;0;0;1;.241

Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.074

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.417

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;29;1;3;1;0;11

Atlanta;000;100;102;—;4;7;0

San Francisco;001;000;000;—;1;3;1

a-hit by pitch for Newcomb in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Tomlinson in the 8th. c-grounded out for Panik in the 8th. d-struck out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Venters in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E—Hernandez (5). LOB—Atlanta 6, San Francisco 2. 2B—Freeman (38), Suzuki (23), Albies (36). 3B—Albies (5). RBIs—Suzuki (47), Albies (68), Swanson 2 (57), Slater (19). SB—Hernandez (6). SF—Swanson. S—Swanson, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 1 (Markakis). RISP—Atlanta 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 1.

Runners moved up—Markakis, Inciarte. GIDP—Acuna.

DP—San Francisco 1 (Dyson, Tomlinson, Belt).

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Newcomb, W, 12-8;6;3;1;1;0;8;93;3.82

Carle, H, 14;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.90

Venters, H, 12;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.76

Minter, S, 14-16;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.36

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez, L, 6-3;6;1-3;5;2;1;2;3;110;2.35

Dyson;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;2.94

Watson;1;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.83

Strickland;1;2;2;2;1;0;19;3.82

Inherited runners-scored—Dyson 1-0. HBP—Rodriguez (Ruiz). WP—Rodriguez.

T—2:33. A—35,996 (41,915).

