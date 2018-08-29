(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Rockies 3, Angels 2

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.278

LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.280

Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;2;1;0;.294

Arenado 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.305

Story ss;4;1;2;0;0;2;.291

Parra lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.282

Desmond dh;2;0;0;1;0;1;.231

McMahon 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.239

Iannetta c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.216

Totals;31;3;5;3;1;6

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.225

Fletcher 2b;4;1;3;1;0;1;.278

Trout cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.311

Pujols dh;2;0;0;1;1;0;.245

Simmons ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.293

Rivera c;4;0;0;0;0;3;.244

Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.207

a-Ohtani ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.275

Ward 3b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.182

Young Jr. lf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.238

Totals;32;2;6;2;2;11

Colorado;200;000;100;—;3;5;0

Los Angeles;000;010;010;—;2;6;0

a-struck out for Marte in the 9th.

LOB—Colorado 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (21). HR—Gonzalez (15), off Ramirez. RBIs—Gonzalez 2 (56), Desmond (75), Fletcher (22), Pujols (64). SB—Story (21), Simmons (8). CS—Story (6). SF—Desmond, Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 1 (Arenado); Los Angeles 1 (Marte). RISP—Colorado 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

Runners moved up—LeMahieu 2, Parra, Calhoun, Trout.

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Freeland, W, 12-7;6;5;1;1;2;6;99;2.90

Oberg, H, 9;2;1;1;1;0;2;29;2.83

Davis, S, 36-42;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;4.80

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ramirez, L, 4-5;1;2;2;2;0;2;22;4.88

Johnson;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.74

Cole;3;1;0;0;0;2;45;3.63

Bedrosian;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;3.32

Buttrey;1;1;1;1;0;0;18;1.42

Alvarez;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.72

Parker;1;0;0;0;0;2;23;3.09

WP—Freeland, Oberg, Parker.

T—2:59. A—35,207 (45,050).

Padres 2, Mariners 1

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.281

Cano 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Segura ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.315

Cruz rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.266

Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.278

Seager 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.219

Zunino c;3;0;2;0;0;0;.196

Gordon 2b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.274

Hernandez p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Gamel ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.290

Armstrong p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;33;1;8;1;0;1

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jankowski cf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.260

Urias 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Myers 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.269

Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Renfroe lf;3;0;1;1;0;2;.253

Hedges c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.234

Galvis ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Reyes rf;2;0;1;0;1;0;.242

1-Margot pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.248

Nix p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;29;2;5;2;2;9

Seattle;000;000;001;—;1;8;0

San Diego;100;100;00x;—;2;5;0

a-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.

LOB—Seattle 5, San Diego 5. 2B—Myers (16). 3B—Segura (3). HR—Cruz (32), off Nix; Jankowski (3), off Hernandez. RBIs—Cruz (80), Jankowski (16), Renfroe (49).

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 2 (Haniger, Cruz); San Diego 2 (Jankowski, Renfroe). RISP—Seattle 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Hernandez, Hosmer. GIDP—Hernandez 2.

DP—San Diego 2 (Nix, Galvis, Urias), (Nix, Myers, Urias).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hernandez, L, 8-12;7;4;2;2;2;9;101;5.49

Armstrong;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;0.00

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Nix, W, 2-2;8;1-3;8;1;1;0;0;79;4.05

Yates, S, 6-7;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;18;2.13

WP—Hernandez 2.

T—2:13. A—25,168 (42,445).

Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.280

Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.273

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.292

Escobar 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.275

Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.238

Ahmed ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.245

Marte 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.250

Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.223

b-Peralta ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.303

Murphy c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.212

Buchholz p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.036

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;0;6;0;4;6

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;2;0;1;0;2;0;.255

Panik 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.247

1-d'Arnaud pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.247

Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.243

Belt 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.265

Crawford ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.262

Slater lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.277

Duggar cf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.255

Hundley c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.240

Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.121

a-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.221

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Hanson ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.271

e-Hernandez ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.248

Totals;30;1;7;1;5;3

Arizona;000;000;000;—;0;6;1

San Francisco;000;000;001;—;1;7;2

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-singled for Mathis in the 8th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Smith in the 9th. e-singled for Hanson in the 9th.

1-ran for Panik in the 8th.

E—Ahmed (7), Crawford (13), Slater (2). LOB—Arizona 11, San Francisco 10. 2B—Marte (22). RBIs—Hernandez (36). SB—Longoria (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 5 (Pollock, Escobar, Mathis 3); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Crawford 2, Duggar). RISP—Arizona 1 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Mathis, Slater, Belt. GIDP—Panik, Slater.

DP—Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buchholz;7;5;0;0;2;3;91;2.07

Bradley;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;21;3.18

Chafin;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.09

Ziegler, L, 1-6;1-3;1;1;1;1;0;12;4.26

Diekman;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;3.83

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner;7;4;0;0;4;5;107;2.68

Dyson;1;2;0;0;0;1;12;2.83

Smith, W, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;1.80

Inherited runners-scored—Chafin 2-0, Diekman 2-1. HBP—Buchholz (Belt).

T—3:03. A—37,276 (41,915).

