(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Rockies 3, Angels 2
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.278
LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.280
Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;2;1;0;.294
Arenado 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.305
Story ss;4;1;2;0;0;2;.291
Parra lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.282
Desmond dh;2;0;0;1;0;1;.231
McMahon 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.239
Iannetta c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.216
Totals;31;3;5;3;1;6
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.225
Fletcher 2b;4;1;3;1;0;1;.278
Trout cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.311
Pujols dh;2;0;0;1;1;0;.245
Simmons ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.293
Rivera c;4;0;0;0;0;3;.244
Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.207
a-Ohtani ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.275
Ward 3b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.182
Young Jr. lf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.238
Totals;32;2;6;2;2;11
Colorado;200;000;100;—;3;5;0
Los Angeles;000;010;010;—;2;6;0
a-struck out for Marte in the 9th.
LOB—Colorado 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Blackmon 2 (21). HR—Gonzalez (15), off Ramirez. RBIs—Gonzalez 2 (56), Desmond (75), Fletcher (22), Pujols (64). SB—Story (21), Simmons (8). CS—Story (6). SF—Desmond, Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 1 (Arenado); Los Angeles 1 (Marte). RISP—Colorado 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—LeMahieu 2, Parra, Calhoun, Trout.
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Freeland, W, 12-7;6;5;1;1;2;6;99;2.90
Oberg, H, 9;2;1;1;1;0;2;29;2.83
Davis, S, 36-42;1;0;0;0;0;3;16;4.80
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ramirez, L, 4-5;1;2;2;2;0;2;22;4.88
Johnson;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.74
Cole;3;1;0;0;0;2;45;3.63
Bedrosian;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;3.32
Buttrey;1;1;1;1;0;0;18;1.42
Alvarez;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.72
Parker;1;0;0;0;0;2;23;3.09
WP—Freeland, Oberg, Parker.
T—2:59. A—35,207 (45,050).
Padres 2, Mariners 1
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.281
Cano 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Segura ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.315
Cruz rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.266
Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.278
Seager 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.219
Zunino c;3;0;2;0;0;0;.196
Gordon 2b;3;0;2;0;0;0;.274
Hernandez p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Gamel ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.290
Armstrong p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;1;8;1;0;1
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski cf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.260
Urias 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Myers 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.269
Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Renfroe lf;3;0;1;1;0;2;.253
Hedges c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.234
Galvis ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Reyes rf;2;0;1;0;1;0;.242
1-Margot pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.248
Nix p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;29;2;5;2;2;9
Seattle;000;000;001;—;1;8;0
San Diego;100;100;00x;—;2;5;0
a-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.
LOB—Seattle 5, San Diego 5. 2B—Myers (16). 3B—Segura (3). HR—Cruz (32), off Nix; Jankowski (3), off Hernandez. RBIs—Cruz (80), Jankowski (16), Renfroe (49).
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 2 (Haniger, Cruz); San Diego 2 (Jankowski, Renfroe). RISP—Seattle 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Hernandez, Hosmer. GIDP—Hernandez 2.
DP—San Diego 2 (Nix, Galvis, Urias), (Nix, Myers, Urias).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hernandez, L, 8-12;7;4;2;2;2;9;101;5.49
Armstrong;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;0.00
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nix, W, 2-2;8;1-3;8;1;1;0;0;79;4.05
Yates, S, 6-7;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;18;2.13
WP—Hernandez 2.
T—2:13. A—25,168 (42,445).
Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.280
Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.273
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.292
Escobar 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.275
Souza Jr. rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.238
Ahmed ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.245
Marte 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.250
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.223
b-Peralta ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.303
Murphy c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.212
Buchholz p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.036
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;0;6;0;4;6
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;2;0;1;0;2;0;.255
Panik 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.247
1-d'Arnaud pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.247
Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.243
Belt 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.265
Crawford ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.262
Slater lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.277
Duggar cf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.255
Hundley c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.240
Bumgarner p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.121
a-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.221
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Hanson ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.271
e-Hernandez ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.248
Totals;30;1;7;1;5;3
Arizona;000;000;000;—;0;6;1
San Francisco;000;000;001;—;1;7;2
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-singled for Mathis in the 8th. c-popped out for Chafin in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Smith in the 9th. e-singled for Hanson in the 9th.
1-ran for Panik in the 8th.
E—Ahmed (7), Crawford (13), Slater (2). LOB—Arizona 11, San Francisco 10. 2B—Marte (22). RBIs—Hernandez (36). SB—Longoria (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 5 (Pollock, Escobar, Mathis 3); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Crawford 2, Duggar). RISP—Arizona 1 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Mathis, Slater, Belt. GIDP—Panik, Slater.
DP—Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buchholz;7;5;0;0;2;3;91;2.07
Bradley;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;21;3.18
Chafin;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.09
Ziegler, L, 1-6;1-3;1;1;1;1;0;12;4.26
Diekman;0;1;0;0;0;0;1;3.83
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner;7;4;0;0;4;5;107;2.68
Dyson;1;2;0;0;0;1;12;2.83
Smith, W, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;1.80
Inherited runners-scored—Chafin 2-0, Diekman 2-1. HBP—Buchholz (Belt).
T—3:03. A—37,276 (41,915).
