(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Giants 2, Diamondbacks 0

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay cf;4;0;3;0;0;0;.282

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.277

Peralta lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.302

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.292

Descalso 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.250

Souza Jr. rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.243

Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.242

Avila c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.164

Corbin p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.196

a-Pollock ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.277

Totals;32;0;5;0;2;7

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.254

Slater 1b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.278

c-Belt ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.267

Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.245

Hundley c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Pence lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.222

Hernandez lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Crawford ss;3;1;1;0;0;1;.262

d'Arnaud 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.247

Duggar cf;3;1;1;2;0;2;.261

Stratton p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.108

b-Hanson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.271

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;28;2;4;2;1;10

Arizona;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

San Francisco;020;000;00x;—;2;4;0

a-lined out for Corbin in the 8th. b-struck out for Stratton in the 8th. c-flied out for Slater in the 8th.

LOB—Arizona 7, San Francisco 3. 2B—McCutchen (28). 3B—Jay (6). HR—Duggar (2), off Corbin. RBIs—Duggar 2 (17). SB—Hundley (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 3 (Escobar, Descalso, Ahmed); San Francisco 2 (Pence 2). RISP—Arizona 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Corbin, L, 10-5;7;4;2;2;1;9;95;3.15

Diekman;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;5;3.83

Ziegler;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;10;4.13

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Stratton, W, 9-7;8;5;0;0;0;6;117;4.99

Watson, H, 28;2/3;0;0;0;1;1;16;2.70

Strickland, S, 14-18;1/3;0;0;0;1;0;13;2.95

Inherited runners-scored—Strickland 1-0.

T—2:32. A—38,808 (41,915).

Angels 10, Rockies 7

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;2;1;0;0;3;0;.276

LeMahieu 2b;5;2;3;4;0;0;.283

Gonzalez rf;5;0;3;0;0;1;.294

Arenado 3b;5;0;0;1;0;0;.308

Story ss;4;0;1;0;1;2;.289

Holliday dh;5;0;1;0;0;3;.286

Desmond 1b;4;1;0;0;1;0;.232

Dahl lf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.270

Wolters c;3;1;2;1;0;0;.174

a-Iannetta ph-c;0;1;0;0;1;0;.219

Totals;37;7;11;6;7;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;1;3;0;1;0;.228

Fletcher 2b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.269

Trout cf;3;3;2;2;2;0;.313

Ohtani dh;5;2;2;3;0;1;.276

Pujols 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.246

1-Marte pr-1b;0;1;0;0;0;0;.211

Simmons ss;3;0;0;1;0;0;.291

Arcia c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.280

Ward 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Cowart 3b;0;1;0;0;1;0;.145

Young Jr. lf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.235

Totals;34;10;10;8;5;4

Colorado;002;000;140;—;7;11;1

Los Angeles;000;401;05x;—;10;10;0

a-walked for Wolters in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E—Story (10). LOB—Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B—LeMahieu (27), Dahl (8), Calhoun (14). HR—Wolters (3), off Despaigne; LeMahieu (12), off Johnson; Ohtani (15), off Gray; Trout (31), off Gray. RBIs—LeMahieu 4 (46), Arenado (91), Wolters (23), Trout 2 (62), Ohtani 3 (43), Simmons (60), Young Jr. 2 (8). SB—Gonzalez (5), Story (20), Calhoun (6), Marte (1). SF—Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 7 (LeMahieu 2, Story 2, Holliday 2, Dahl); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Ohtani 2). RISP—Colorado 2 for 13; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up—Arenado 2, Gonzalez. GIDP—Arenado.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray;6 2/3;7;5;5;0;1;89;4.76

McGee;1/3;1;0;0;0;1;6;5.80

Ottavino, L, 6-3, H, 28;2/3;1;4;3;3;1;28;2.11

Oh;1/3;1;1;0;2;1;26;2.41

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Despaigne;4;6;2;2;4;2;86;6.12

Buttrey;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;2;16;0.00

Alvarez, H, 9;1;2;1;1;0;0;16;2.77

Anderson, H, 16;2/3;1;1;1;1;1;19;3.54

Jerez, H, 3;1/3;0;2;2;2;0;14;6.00

Johnson, W, 5-3;2/3;2;1;1;0;1;11;3.81

Ramirez, S, 1-4;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;4.69

Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—McGee 1-0, Oh 3-3, Buttrey 1-0, Anderson 1-1, Jerez 1-0, Johnson 3-3. WP—Anderson, Johnson.

T—3:37. A—35,305 (45,050).

