Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Souza Jr. rf;5;1;2;2;0;0;.242

Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.270

Peralta lf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.303

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.290

Descalso 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.247

Escobar 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.275

Marte 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250

Ahmed ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.245

Avila c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.161

Godley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.064

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Boxberger p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;3;5;3;4;8

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.255

Panik 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.247

Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.260

Hundley c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.237

Belt 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262

Slater lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.271

Hanson 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.269

Hernandez cf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.249

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.083

Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Blanco ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Pence ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.221

Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034

Totals;27;1;3;1;1;10

Arizona;001;200;000;—;3;5;0

San Francisco;000;000;010;—;1;3;1

a-flied out for Strickland in the 6th. b-walked for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.

E—Crawford (14). LOB—Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B—Souza Jr. (14), Marte (23), Panik (12). HR—Souza Jr. (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs—Souza Jr. 2 (27), Ahmed (59), McCutchen (55). S—Godley, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 3 (Pollock, Descalso, Ahmed); San Francisco 3 (McCutchen, Panik, Belt). RISP—Arizona 2 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Descalso, Marte. LIDP—Belt. GIDP—Hernandez.

DP—Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Godley, W, 14-7;7 2/3;2;1;1;1;6;94;4.42

Bradley, H, 31;1/3;1;0;0;0;1;12;3.16

Chafin, H, 15;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.08

Boxberger, S, 30-36;2/3;0;0;0;0;2;8;3.50

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez, L, 6-2;5;5;3;3;4;3;92;2.47

Strickland;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.87

Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.11

Dyson;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.79

Pence;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00

Blach;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;4.34

Inherited runners-scored—Bradley 2-1. HBP—Godley 3 (Hundley,Hernandez,Hanson).

T—2:45. A—35,626 (41,915).

Rays 8, Braves 5

Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Adames ss;5;1;2;0;0;1;.255

Pham lf;5;1;2;2;0;1;.253

Duffy 3b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.298

Cron 1b;5;2;4;1;0;1;.256

Wendle 2b;4;2;2;2;1;0;.296

Gomez rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.221

Kiermaier cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.199

Sucre c;3;0;0;1;0;2;.204

Castillo p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Beeks p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Roe p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Kolarek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Bauers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.203

Kittredge p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Alvarado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;38;8;12;7;2;12

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Acuna lf;5;0;1;1;0;0;.286

Inciarte cf;4;0;1;0;1;0;.258

F.Freeman 1b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.310

Markakis rf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.310

Camargo 3b;4;2;3;3;1;0;.272

Albies 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.275

Flowers c;3;1;1;0;1;1;.231

Swanson ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.247

Newcomb p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.049

a-Duvall ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.197

Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Ruiz ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

S.Freeman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

d-Culberson ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.290

Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Totals;37;5;11;5;4;7

Tampa Bay;301;220;000;—;8;12;0

Atlanta;300;000;020;—;5;11;1

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-struck out for Kolarek in the 8th. d-singled for S.Freeman in the 8th.

E—Jackson (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B—Cron (24). HR—Cron (25), off Newcomb; Pham (16), off Newcomb; Camargo (14), off Castillo. RBIs—Pham 2 (47), Cron (60), Wendle 2 (48), Gomez (31), Sucre (16), Acuna (47), Camargo 3 (63), Culberson (37). SB—Wendle 2 (12), Gomez (11). S—Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Duffy, Kiermaier, Sucre); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Albies 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Beeks, Markakis.

Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Castillo;2;3;3;3;0;2;36;3.73

Beeks, W, 4-1;3;4;0;0;3;2;49;6.08

Roe;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.70

Kolarek;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;3.97

Kittredge;2/3;4;2;2;0;2;23;8.04

Alvarado, S, 6-9;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;0;14;2.24

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Newcomb, L, 11-7;4;8;6;6;2;7;94;3.85

Jackson;2;3;2;0;0;0;26;3.86

S.Freeman;2;0;0;0;0;5;30;5.02

Biddle;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;2.38

Inherited runners-scored—Alvarado 2-0.

T—3:06. A—20,876 (41,149).

