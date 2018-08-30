(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Souza Jr. rf;5;1;2;2;0;0;.242
Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.270
Peralta lf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.303
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.290
Descalso 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.247
Escobar 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.275
Marte 2b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250
Ahmed ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.245
Avila c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.161
Godley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.064
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.192
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Boxberger p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;3;5;3;4;8
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.255
Panik 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.247
Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.260
Hundley c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.237
Belt 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
Slater lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.271
Hanson 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.269
Hernandez cf;2;1;1;0;0;0;.249
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.083
Strickland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Blanco ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Pence ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.221
Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034
Totals;27;1;3;1;1;10
Arizona;001;200;000;—;3;5;0
San Francisco;000;000;010;—;1;3;1
a-flied out for Strickland in the 6th. b-walked for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.
E—Crawford (14). LOB—Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B—Souza Jr. (14), Marte (23), Panik (12). HR—Souza Jr. (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs—Souza Jr. 2 (27), Ahmed (59), McCutchen (55). S—Godley, Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 3 (Pollock, Descalso, Ahmed); San Francisco 3 (McCutchen, Panik, Belt). RISP—Arizona 2 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Descalso, Marte. LIDP—Belt. GIDP—Hernandez.
DP—Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Godley, W, 14-7;7 2/3;2;1;1;1;6;94;4.42
Bradley, H, 31;1/3;1;0;0;0;1;12;3.16
Chafin, H, 15;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;7;2.08
Boxberger, S, 30-36;2/3;0;0;0;0;2;8;3.50
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez, L, 6-2;5;5;3;3;4;3;92;2.47
Strickland;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.87
Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.11
Dyson;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.79
Pence;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00
Blach;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;4.34
Inherited runners-scored—Bradley 2-1. HBP—Godley 3 (Hundley,Hernandez,Hanson).
T—2:45. A—35,626 (41,915).
Rays 8, Braves 5
Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Adames ss;5;1;2;0;0;1;.255
Pham lf;5;1;2;2;0;1;.253
Duffy 3b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.298
Cron 1b;5;2;4;1;0;1;.256
Wendle 2b;4;2;2;2;1;0;.296
Gomez rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.221
Kiermaier cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.199
Sucre c;3;0;0;1;0;2;.204
Castillo p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Beeks p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Roe p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Kolarek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Bauers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.203
Kittredge p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Alvarado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;38;8;12;7;2;12
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;5;0;1;1;0;0;.286
Inciarte cf;4;0;1;0;1;0;.258
F.Freeman 1b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.310
Markakis rf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.310
Camargo 3b;4;2;3;3;1;0;.272
Albies 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.275
Flowers c;3;1;1;0;1;1;.231
Swanson ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.247
Newcomb p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.049
a-Duvall ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.197
Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Ruiz ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
S.Freeman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Culberson ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.290
Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Totals;37;5;11;5;4;7
Tampa Bay;301;220;000;—;8;12;0
Atlanta;300;000;020;—;5;11;1
a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-struck out for Kolarek in the 8th. d-singled for S.Freeman in the 8th.
E—Jackson (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B—Cron (24). HR—Cron (25), off Newcomb; Pham (16), off Newcomb; Camargo (14), off Castillo. RBIs—Pham 2 (47), Cron (60), Wendle 2 (48), Gomez (31), Sucre (16), Acuna (47), Camargo 3 (63), Culberson (37). SB—Wendle 2 (12), Gomez (11). S—Sucre.
Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Duffy, Kiermaier, Sucre); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Albies 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 10.
Runners moved up—Beeks, Markakis.
Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Castillo;2;3;3;3;0;2;36;3.73
Beeks, W, 4-1;3;4;0;0;3;2;49;6.08
Roe;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.70
Kolarek;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;3.97
Kittredge;2/3;4;2;2;0;2;23;8.04
Alvarado, S, 6-9;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;0;14;2.24
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Newcomb, L, 11-7;4;8;6;6;2;7;94;3.85
Jackson;2;3;2;0;0;0;26;3.86
S.Freeman;2;0;0;0;0;5;30;5.02
Biddle;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;2.38
Inherited runners-scored—Alvarado 2-0.
T—3:06. A—20,876 (41,149).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.