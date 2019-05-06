NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .412; McNeil, New York, .347; Yelich, Milwaukee, .346; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .337; DeJong, St. Louis, .336; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Baez, Chicago, .316; Walker, Arizona, .314; Peralta, Arizona, .312; Contreras, Chicago, .311.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; Baez, Chicago, 29; DeJong, St. Louis, 29; Ozuna, St. Louis, 28; Story, Colorado, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 26; 3 tied at 25.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; Alonso, New York, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 26; KMarte, Arizona, 26; 4 tied at 25.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; DeJong, St. Louis, 45; Peralta, Arizona, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Baez, Chicago, 42; McNeil, New York, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 41; 3 tied at 39.
DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Posey, San Francisco, 11; 7 tied at 10.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; 10 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Baez, Chicago, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Suarez, Cincinnati, 10; 7 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Dyson, Arizona, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; 8 tied at 4.
PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 4-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 4-3; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; Quintana, Chicago, 4-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 4-1; 18 tied at 3.
ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.56; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.97; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.20; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.00; Samardzija, San Francisco, 3.16; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19; Stripling, Los Angeles, 3.22.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Castillo, Cincinnati, 59; Strasburg, Washington, 57; Marquez, Colorado, 52; Corbin, Washington, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Teheran, Atlanta, 48; Wheeler, New York, 47.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Dozier, Kansas City, .343; Mancini, Baltimore, .336; Brantley, Houston, .336; Anderson, Chicago, .333; Andrus, Texas, .333; Reddick, Houston, .333; Martinez, Boston, .331; Choo, Texas, .328; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .323; LeMahieu, New York, .315.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Gallo, Texas, 25; Springer, Houston, 25; Encarnacion, Seattle, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; 3 tied at 23.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 33; Mondesi, Kansas City, 30; Santana, Seattle, 30; AGordon, Kansas City, 27; Springer, Houston, 27; Voit, New York, 27; Davis, Oakland, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Rosario, Minnesota, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24.
HITS—Brantley, Houston, 44; Andrus, Texas, 42; Martinez, Boston, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Semien, Oakland, 41; Anderson, Chicago, 39; Choo, Texas, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Simmons, Los Angeles, 39.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 14; Healy, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 6 tied at 10.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; 10 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Bruce, Seattle, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Encarnacion, Seattle, 10; Springer, Houston, 10; 6 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 11; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING—German, New York, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Verlander, Houston, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.31; German, New York, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Montas, Oakland, 2.75; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Verlander, Houston, 2.86.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Verlander, Houston, 60; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Paxton, New York, 52; Carrasco, Cleveland, 50; Minor, Texas, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; 3 tied at 46.
