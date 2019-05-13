NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .407; McNeil, New York, .360; Martinez, St. Louis, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .338; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .324; Baez, Chicago, .323; Peralta, Arizona, .321; DeJong, St. Louis, .321; Arenado, Colorado, .319; Bell, Pittsburgh, .319.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; DeJong, St. Louis, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 29.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 37; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 33; Alonso, New York, 32; Baez, Chicago, 29; Rizzo, Chicago, 29; 3 tied at 28.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 54; Baez, Chicago, 52; Arenado, Colorado, 51; Blackmon, Colorado, 50; DeJong, St. Louis, 50; McNeil, New York, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 48; Albies, Atlanta, 47; Eaton, Washington, 45.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Peralta, Arizona, 15; Baez, Chicago, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Ahmed, Arizona, 13; Bell, Pittsburgh, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Rendon, Washington, 12; 8 tied at 11.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 12; Pederson, Los Angeles, 12; Suarez, Cincinnati, 12; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Reyes, San Diego, 11; 7 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dyson, Arizona, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5.

PITCHING—Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-3; Fried, Atlanta, 5-2; Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.

ERA—Lester, Chicago, 1.16; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.72; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.76; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.10; Smith, Miami, 2.11; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.47; Weaver, Arizona, 2.98; Hamels, Chicago, 3.08; Greinke, Arizona, 3.16.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 79; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Castillo, Cincinnati, 70; deGrom, New York, 64; Marquez, Colorado, 59; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 58; Corbin, Washington, 58; Wheeler, New York, 58; Greinke, Arizona, 57; Smith, Miami, 56.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Devers, Boston, .336; LeMahieu, New York, .333; Brantley, Houston, .331; Anderson, Chicago, .331; Andrus, Texas, .327; Polanco, Minnesota, .324; Springer, Houston, .321; Dozier, Kansas City, .318; Mancini, Baltimore, .318; Reddick, Houston, .315.

RUNS—Springer, Houston, 35; Betts, Boston, 33; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 28; 5 tied at 27.

RBI—Springer, Houston, 37; Santana, Seattle, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Mondesi, Kansas City, 33; Rosario, Minnesota, 32; Bregman, Houston, 31; AGordon, Kansas City, 31; Voit, New York, 30; Brantley, Houston, 29; Moreland, Boston, 29.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 51; Springer, Houston, 51; Andrus, Texas, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Simmons, Los Angeles, 50; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; 5 tied at 47.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 13; Castellanos, Detroit, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Polanco, Minnesota, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; 7 tied at 11.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Springer, Houston, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Bregman, Houston, 12; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Moreland, Boston, 12; Sanchez, New York, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; DGordon, Seattle, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Villar, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING—German, New York, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 5-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 5-2; Perez, Minnesota, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 5-0.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.32; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.42; Verlander, Houston, 2.51; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.64; Minor, Texas, 2.68; German, New York, 2.70; Montas, Oakland, 2.78; Boyd, Detroit, 2.86.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 86; Bauer, Cleveland, 72; Verlander, Houston, 68; Boyd, Detroit, 63; Snell, Tampa Bay, 62; Carrasco, Cleveland, 56; Morton, Tampa Bay, 56; Sale, Boston, 56; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 55; Minor, Texas, 53.

