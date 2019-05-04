(FRIDAY'S LATE GAME)

Red Sox 6, White Sox 1

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Benintendi lf-cf;5;0;2;0;0;1;.278

Betts rf;4;0;0;1;1;2;.293

Martinez dh;5;1;3;0;0;0;.339

Bogaerts ss;5;1;2;0;0;0;.270

Devers 3b;5;2;2;3;0;0;.298

Chavis 2b;4;1;2;2;1;0;.310

Moreland 1b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.202

Lin cf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.200

Pearce lf;1;0;0;0;2;0;.100

Leon c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.118

Totals;36;6;11;6;6;7

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Garcia lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.270

Anderson ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.342

Abreu 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.277

McCann dh;4;0;2;1;0;2;.373

Sanchez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.239

Moncada 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.298

Rondon 2b-p;4;0;1;0;0;1;.260

Castillo c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.179

Cordell rf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.217

a-Delmonico ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Engel cf;2;1;0;0;1;2;.216

Totals;31;1;5;1;3;14

Boston;300;003;000;—;6;11;1

Chicago;000;000;010;—;1;5;0

a-struck out for Cordell in the 7th.

E—Chavis (2). LOB—Boston 9, Chicago 8. 2B—Martinez (7), McCann (6), Rondon (3). HR—Devers (1), off Lopez; Chavis (4), off Lopez. RBIs—Betts (17), Devers 3 (13), Chavis 2 (10), McCann (8). CS—Lin (1), Moncada (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 1 (Chavis); Chicago 4 (Garcia, Anderson, Moncada 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Abreu. GIDP—Martinez.

DP—Chicago 2 (Castillo, Anderson), (Anderson, Rondon, Abreu).

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Sale, W, 1-5;6;3;0;0;1;10;104;5.25

Hembree;1;0;0;0;0;2;10;4.02

Brewer;1;1;1;1;2;1;26;6.23

Smith;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;0.00

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lopez, L, 2-4;5;8;6;6;3;6;105;6.69

Rondon;1;2;0;0;0;0;15;0.00

Ruiz;1;1-3;1;0;0;2;0;29;6.75

Osich;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.00

Colome;1;0;0;0;1;1;16;1.98

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Ruiz 1-1. HBP—Sale 2 (Engel,Castillo). WP—Ruiz.

T—3:15. A—17,504 (40,615).

NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .415; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; McNeil, New York, .348; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .344; DeJong, St. Louis, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .321; Heyward, Chicago, .315; Baez, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Arenado, Colorado, .308.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Story, Colorado, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Arenado, Colorado, 25; Baez, Chicago, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; 2 tied at 24.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Alonso, New York, 26; Marte, Arizona, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 41; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Blackmon, Colorado, 39; Baez, Chicago, 39; McNeil, New York, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Eaton, Washington, 37.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Walker, Arizona, 11; Jones, Arizona, 10; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; 11 tied at 9.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Marte, Arizona, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; 8 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 4-1; 21 tied at 3.

ERA—Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19; Greinke, Arizona, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Strasburg, Washington, 57; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Flaherty, St. Louis, 45; Smith, Miami, 45; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Reddick, Houston, .344; Anderson, Chicago, .342; Andrus, Texas, .342; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .341; Dozier, Kansas City, .340; Martinez, Boston, .339; Mancini, Baltimore, .331; Brantley, Houston, .328; Choo, Texas, .324; LeMahieu, New York, .317.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; Voit, New York, 23; 7 tied at 21.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Voit, New York, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Rosario, Minnesota, 25; Davis, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Chapman, Oakland, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 22.

HITS—Andrus, Texas, 40; Brantley, Houston, 40; Martinez, Boston, 40; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Oakland, 39; Anderson, Chicago, 38; Santana, Seattle, 38; Simmons, Los Angeles, 38; Villar, Baltimore, 37.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; 9 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Chapman, Oakland, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; German, New York, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 52; Minor, Texas, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 46; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Rodon, Chicago, 46.

