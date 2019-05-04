(FRIDAY'S LATE GAME)
Red Sox 6, White Sox 1
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Benintendi lf-cf;5;0;2;0;0;1;.278
Betts rf;4;0;0;1;1;2;.293
Martinez dh;5;1;3;0;0;0;.339
Bogaerts ss;5;1;2;0;0;0;.270
Devers 3b;5;2;2;3;0;0;.298
Chavis 2b;4;1;2;2;1;0;.310
Moreland 1b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.202
Lin cf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.200
Pearce lf;1;0;0;0;2;0;.100
Leon c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.118
Totals;36;6;11;6;6;7
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Garcia lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.270
Anderson ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.342
Abreu 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.277
McCann dh;4;0;2;1;0;2;.373
Sanchez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.239
Moncada 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.298
Rondon 2b-p;4;0;1;0;0;1;.260
Castillo c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.179
Cordell rf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.217
a-Delmonico ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Engel cf;2;1;0;0;1;2;.216
Totals;31;1;5;1;3;14
Boston;300;003;000;—;6;11;1
Chicago;000;000;010;—;1;5;0
a-struck out for Cordell in the 7th.
E—Chavis (2). LOB—Boston 9, Chicago 8. 2B—Martinez (7), McCann (6), Rondon (3). HR—Devers (1), off Lopez; Chavis (4), off Lopez. RBIs—Betts (17), Devers 3 (13), Chavis 2 (10), McCann (8). CS—Lin (1), Moncada (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 1 (Chavis); Chicago 4 (Garcia, Anderson, Moncada 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Abreu. GIDP—Martinez.
DP—Chicago 2 (Castillo, Anderson), (Anderson, Rondon, Abreu).
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Sale, W, 1-5;6;3;0;0;1;10;104;5.25
Hembree;1;0;0;0;0;2;10;4.02
Brewer;1;1;1;1;2;1;26;6.23
Smith;1;1;0;0;0;1;16;0.00
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lopez, L, 2-4;5;8;6;6;3;6;105;6.69
Rondon;1;2;0;0;0;0;15;0.00
Ruiz;1;1-3;1;0;0;2;0;29;6.75
Osich;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.00
Colome;1;0;0;0;1;1;16;1.98
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Ruiz 1-1. HBP—Sale 2 (Engel,Castillo). WP—Ruiz.
T—3:15. A—17,504 (40,615).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .415; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; McNeil, New York, .348; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .344; DeJong, St. Louis, .323; Markakis, Atlanta, .321; Heyward, Chicago, .315; Baez, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Arenado, Colorado, .308.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Story, Colorado, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Arenado, Colorado, 25; Baez, Chicago, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; 2 tied at 24.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Alonso, New York, 26; Marte, Arizona, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 41; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Blackmon, Colorado, 39; Baez, Chicago, 39; McNeil, New York, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Eaton, Washington, 37.
DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Walker, Arizona, 11; Jones, Arizona, 10; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; 11 tied at 9.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; 11 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Marte, Arizona, 9.
STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; 8 tied at 4.
PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 4-1; 21 tied at 3.
ERA—Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19; Greinke, Arizona, 3.27.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Strasburg, Washington, 57; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Flaherty, St. Louis, 45; Smith, Miami, 45; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 45; 3 tied at 44.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Reddick, Houston, .344; Anderson, Chicago, .342; Andrus, Texas, .342; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .341; Dozier, Kansas City, .340; Martinez, Boston, .339; Mancini, Baltimore, .331; Brantley, Houston, .328; Choo, Texas, .324; LeMahieu, New York, .317.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; Voit, New York, 23; 7 tied at 21.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Voit, New York, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Rosario, Minnesota, 25; Davis, Oakland, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; Chapman, Oakland, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 22.
HITS—Andrus, Texas, 40; Brantley, Houston, 40; Martinez, Boston, 40; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Oakland, 39; Anderson, Chicago, 38; Santana, Seattle, 38; Simmons, Los Angeles, 38; Villar, Baltimore, 37.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10.
TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; 9 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Chapman, Oakland, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9.
STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; German, New York, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.91.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 52; Minor, Texas, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 46; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Rodon, Chicago, 46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.