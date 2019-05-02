(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME)

Rockies 11, Brewers 4

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon rf;3;2;1;1;1;1;.280

Story ss;4;2;1;3;1;0;.279

Murphy 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.237

Arenado 3b;5;2;3;4;0;2;.285

McMahon 2b;3;1;1;0;2;1;.229

Desmond cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.198

Tapia lf;4;2;1;0;1;1;.264

Butera c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.176

b-Dahl ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.317

Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

B.Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Reynolds ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.189

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Senzatela p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Dunn p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Estevez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Wolters ph-c;1;0;1;2;0;0;.279

Totals;34;11;10;10;7;11

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;0;.270

Thames rf;3;2;1;0;2;2;.276

Moustakas 2b;5;1;1;2;0;1;.263

Grandal c;4;1;2;0;1;1;.292

T.Shaw 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.194

Aguilar 1b;0;0;0;0;4;0;.163

Gamel lf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.288

Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.228

Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hart p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Braun ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

d-Pina ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.148

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Perez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.208

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;33;4;8;4;8;7

Colorado;300;003;041;—;11;10;0

Milwaukee;200;020;000;—;4;8;0

a-struck out for Hart in the 4th. b-struck out for Butera in the 6th. c-singled for Estevez in the 6th. d-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. e-walked for B.Shaw in the 8th. f-flied out for Jackson in the 8th.

LOB—Colorado 5, Milwaukee 10. 2B—Blackmon (8), Tapia (5), T.Shaw (4). HR—Arenado (7), off Barnes; Story (8), off Jackson; Arenado (8), off Jeffress; Moustakas (8), off Senzatela. RBIs—Blackmon (16), Story 3 (22), Arenado 4 (25), Wolters 2 (7), Moustakas 2 (17), Gamel 2 (6). SB—Tapia (1). SF—Wolters.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Story 2, Butera); Milwaukee 8 (Cain 2, T.Shaw 2, Gamel, Arcia 2, Perez). RISP—Colorado 4 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 12.

Runners moved up—Gamel, Arcia. GIDP—Desmond 2, T.Shaw, Arcia.

DP—Colorado 2 (McMahon, Arenado, Murphy), (Story, McMahon, Murphy); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Moustakas, Arcia, Aguilar).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Senzatela;4;4;2;2;3;2;86;4.03

Dunn;2-3;1;2;2;1;2;20;7.27

Estevez, W, 1-0;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;11;4.72

Oh, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;6.17

B.Shaw, H, 2;1;0;0;0;1;0;10;0.95

Oberg;1;1;0;0;1;0;24;1.23

Musgrave;1;1;0;0;1;1;30;4.00

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Barnes;1;2;3;3;3;3;38;7.30

Hart;3;2;0;0;0;2;36;0.00

Burnes, L, 0-3;2;3;3;3;2;3;40;10.98

Albers;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;4.05

Jackson;1;2;4;4;1;2;26;27.00

Jeffress;1;1;1;1;1;0;24;3.86

Inherited runners-scored—Estevez 2-2. HBP—Jackson (Blackmon). WP—Barnes, Burnes.

T—3:44. A—28,780 (41,900).

NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .425; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; McNeil, New York, .352; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .341; DeJong, St. Louis, .336; Heyward, Chicago, .329; Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Peralta, Arizona, .315; Baez, Chicago, .314; Fowler, St. Louis, .313.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 24.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Alonso, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; 3 tied at 22.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 48; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Baez, Chicago, 38; McNeil, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; 3 tied at 36.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 10; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10; 8 tied at 9.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 5; 6 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; 22 tied at 3.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.54; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Strahm, San Diego, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Strasburg, Washington, 48; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Smith, Miami, 45; Corbin, Washington, 44; Teheran, Atlanta, 44; 3 tied at 43.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .365; Andrus, Texas, .348; Dozier, Kansas City, .344; Reddick, Houston, .344; Mancini, Baltimore, .342; Polanco, Minnesota, .336; Choo, Texas, .330; Brantley, Houston, .328; CSantana, Cleveland, .323; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .321.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Garcia, Chicago, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; Voit, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 22; 6 tied at 21.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 30; DSantana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Davis, Oakland, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; AGordon, Kansas City, 22; 2 tied at 21.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 40; Andrus, Texas, 39; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Anderson, Chicago, 38; DSantana, Seattle, 38; Semien, Oakland, 38; 4 tied at 36.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9; 4 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; German, New York, 5-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; 7 tied at 4.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.32; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Minor, Texas, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 51; Boyd, Detroit, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 46; Rodon, Chicago, 46; Carrasco, Cleveland, 41; Snell, Tampa Bay, 41.

