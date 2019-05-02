(WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME)
Rockies 11, Brewers 4
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon rf;3;2;1;1;1;1;.280
Story ss;4;2;1;3;1;0;.279
Murphy 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.237
Arenado 3b;5;2;3;4;0;2;.285
McMahon 2b;3;1;1;0;2;1;.229
Desmond cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.198
Tapia lf;4;2;1;0;1;1;.264
Butera c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.176
b-Dahl ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.317
Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
B.Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Reynolds ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.189
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Senzatela p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Dunn p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Estevez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Wolters ph-c;1;0;1;2;0;0;.279
Totals;34;11;10;10;7;11
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;5;0;1;0;0;0;.270
Thames rf;3;2;1;0;2;2;.276
Moustakas 2b;5;1;1;2;0;1;.263
Grandal c;4;1;2;0;1;1;.292
T.Shaw 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.194
Aguilar 1b;0;0;0;0;4;0;.163
Gamel lf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.288
Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.228
Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hart p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Braun ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
d-Pina ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.148
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Perez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.208
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;4;8;4;8;7
Colorado;300;003;041;—;11;10;0
Milwaukee;200;020;000;—;4;8;0
a-struck out for Hart in the 4th. b-struck out for Butera in the 6th. c-singled for Estevez in the 6th. d-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. e-walked for B.Shaw in the 8th. f-flied out for Jackson in the 8th.
LOB—Colorado 5, Milwaukee 10. 2B—Blackmon (8), Tapia (5), T.Shaw (4). HR—Arenado (7), off Barnes; Story (8), off Jackson; Arenado (8), off Jeffress; Moustakas (8), off Senzatela. RBIs—Blackmon (16), Story 3 (22), Arenado 4 (25), Wolters 2 (7), Moustakas 2 (17), Gamel 2 (6). SB—Tapia (1). SF—Wolters.
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (Story 2, Butera); Milwaukee 8 (Cain 2, T.Shaw 2, Gamel, Arcia 2, Perez). RISP—Colorado 4 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 12.
Runners moved up—Gamel, Arcia. GIDP—Desmond 2, T.Shaw, Arcia.
DP—Colorado 2 (McMahon, Arenado, Murphy), (Story, McMahon, Murphy); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Moustakas, Arcia, Aguilar).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Senzatela;4;4;2;2;3;2;86;4.03
Dunn;2-3;1;2;2;1;2;20;7.27
Estevez, W, 1-0;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;11;4.72
Oh, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;6.17
B.Shaw, H, 2;1;0;0;0;1;0;10;0.95
Oberg;1;1;0;0;1;0;24;1.23
Musgrave;1;1;0;0;1;1;30;4.00
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Barnes;1;2;3;3;3;3;38;7.30
Hart;3;2;0;0;0;2;36;0.00
Burnes, L, 0-3;2;3;3;3;2;3;40;10.98
Albers;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;4.05
Jackson;1;2;4;4;1;2;26;27.00
Jeffress;1;1;1;1;1;0;24;3.86
Inherited runners-scored—Estevez 2-2. HBP—Jackson (Blackmon). WP—Barnes, Burnes.
T—3:44. A—28,780 (41,900).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .425; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; McNeil, New York, .352; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .341; DeJong, St. Louis, .336; Heyward, Chicago, .329; Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Peralta, Arizona, .315; Baez, Chicago, .314; Fowler, St. Louis, .313.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 25; Arenado, Colorado, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 24.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Alonso, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25; Swanson, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; 3 tied at 22.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 48; DeJong, St. Louis, 41; Peralta, Arizona, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Baez, Chicago, 38; McNeil, New York, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; 3 tied at 36.
DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 10; Markakis, Atlanta, 10; Posey, San Francisco, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10; 8 tied at 9.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; 10 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Baez, Chicago, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.
STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 5; 6 tied at 4.
PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; 22 tied at 3.
ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.45; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.54; Paddack, San Diego, 1.91; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Samardzija, San Francisco, 2.53; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Marquez, Colorado, 2.94; Strahm, San Diego, 3.03.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Castillo, Cincinnati, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Strasburg, Washington, 48; Greinke, Arizona, 46; Smith, Miami, 45; Corbin, Washington, 44; Teheran, Atlanta, 44; 3 tied at 43.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .365; Andrus, Texas, .348; Dozier, Kansas City, .344; Reddick, Houston, .344; Mancini, Baltimore, .342; Polanco, Minnesota, .336; Choo, Texas, .330; Brantley, Houston, .328; CSantana, Cleveland, .323; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .321.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Garcia, Chicago, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; Voit, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 22; 6 tied at 21.
RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 30; DSantana, Seattle, 30; Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Davis, Oakland, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Springer, Houston, 24; AGordon, Kansas City, 22; 2 tied at 21.
HITS—Brantley, Houston, 40; Andrus, Texas, 39; Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Anderson, Chicago, 38; DSantana, Seattle, 38; Semien, Oakland, 38; 4 tied at 36.
DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.
TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 9 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Moreland, Boston, 9; Springer, Houston, 9; Voit, New York, 9; 4 tied at 8.
STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING—Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; German, New York, 5-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; 7 tied at 4.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.32; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Verlander, Houston, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.53; German, New York, 2.56; Minor, Texas, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.91.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Verlander, Houston, 53; Paxton, New York, 51; Boyd, Detroit, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; Berrios, Minnesota, 46; Rodon, Chicago, 46; Carrasco, Cleveland, 41; Snell, Tampa Bay, 41.
