NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .403; McNeil, New York, .352; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .344; Yelich, Milwaukee, .342; DeJong, St. Louis, .336; Markakis, Atlanta, .331; Baez, Chicago, .321; Segura, Philadelphia, .320; Contreras, Chicago, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .305.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 33; Baez, Chicago, 30; DeJong, St. Louis, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Ozuna, St. Louis, 28; Story, Colorado, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 27; 4 tied at 26.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; Alonso, New York, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 27; Rizzo, Chicago, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; KMarte, Arizona, 26.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 50; DeJong, St. Louis, 47; Baez, Chicago, 45; McNeil, New York, 44; Peralta, Arizona, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 43; Albies, Atlanta, 42; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; Eaton, Washington, 42; 2 tied at 40.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Baez, Chicago, 12; Bell, Pittsburgh, 11; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Posey, San Francisco, 11; 7 tied at 10.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Suarez, Cincinnati, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Dyson, Arizona, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-0; Davies, Milwaukee, 4-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 4-3; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-2; Quintana, Chicago, 4-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 4-1; 16 tied at 3.

ERA—Paddack, San Diego, 1.55; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.56; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.97; Smith, Miami, 2.11; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.20; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.00; Samardzija, San Francisco, 3.16; Weaver, Arizona, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 72; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 59; Smith, Miami, 56; deGrom, New York, 56; Marquez, Colorado, 52; Corbin, Washington, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; Teheran, Atlanta, 48.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Dozier, Kansas City, .342; Brantley, Houston, .333; Reddick, Houston, .333; Anderson, Chicago, .331; LeMahieu, New York, .330; Andrus, Texas, .328; Mancini, Baltimore, .326; Martinez, Boston, .323; Choo, Texas, .322; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .320.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Betts, Boston, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 27; Encarnacion, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Springer, Houston, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; Moncada, Chicago, 25; Voit, New York, 24.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 33; Mondesi, Kansas City, 33; Santana, Seattle, 33; Springer, Houston, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Rosario, Minnesota, 28; AGordon, Kansas City, 27; Davis, Oakland, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Moncada, Chicago, 25.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 46; Merrifield, Kansas City, 46; Andrus, Texas, 43; Martinez, Boston, 43; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Anderson, Chicago, 41; Semien, Oakland, 41; Simmons, Los Angeles, 41; 6 tied at 40.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Healy, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 12 tied at 10.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Rosario, Minnesota, 12; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Encarnacion, Seattle, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Springer, Houston, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Bregman, Houston, 10; Davis, Oakland, 10; Moreland, Boston, 10; Voit, New York, 10.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 12; DGordon, Seattle, 10; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7.

PITCHING—Berrios, Minnesota, 6-1; German, New York, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Perez, Minnesota, 5-0; Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 5-0; 8 tied at 4.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.31; German, New York, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.53; Montas, Oakland, 2.75; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Perez, Minnesota, 2.83; Verlander, Houston, 2.86.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 74; Bauer, Cleveland, 62; Verlander, Houston, 60; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Paxton, New York, 52; Berrios, Minnesota, 51; Carrasco, Cleveland, 50; Snell, Tampa Bay, 50; Minor, Texas, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments