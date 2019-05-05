(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

Brewers 4, Mets 3

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McNeil lf;8;0;3;1;0;2;.350

Alonso 1b;7;1;2;1;0;2;.289

Cano 2b;7;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Davis 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.278

Lugo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Broxton ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Gagnon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

O'Rourke p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Nido ph-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.091

Conforto rf;5;0;1;0;1;0;.269

Ramos c;6;1;1;0;0;1;.245

Gsellman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

h-Matz ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.167

Flexen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Rosario ss;7;0;1;1;0;4;.260

Lagares cf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.207

b-Nimmo ph-cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Wheeler p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.267

c-Frazier ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.162

Zamora p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hechavarria 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.500

Totals;62;3;10;3;1;17

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;8;1;1;1;0;2;.261

Thames 1b;5;1;0;0;3;3;.246

Moustakas 2b;7;0;1;1;1;1;.270

Grandal c;7;1;0;0;1;1;.264

Shaw 3b;7;0;0;0;1;0;.177

Braun lf;8;0;6;2;0;1;.263

Gamel rf;6;1;1;0;1;4;.270

Arcia ss;5;0;1;0;0;2;.221

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Houser p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

g-Pina ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.125

Williams p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Gonzalez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Aguilar ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.163

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Yelich ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.350

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

Perez ss;3;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Totals;62;4;11;4;7;18

New York;010;000;001;000;000;001;—;3;10;3

Milwaukee;002;000;000;000;000;002;—;4;11;0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Albers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. c-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. d-lined out for Jeffress in the 10th. e-popped out for Lugo in the 12th. f-grounded out for O'Rourke in the 14th. g-struck out for Houser in the 14th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 17th.

E—Rosario 2 (9), Wheeler (1). LOB—New York 7, Milwaukee 13. 2B—Moustakas (8), Braun 2 (5). 3B—Rosario (3). HR—Alonso (10), off Guerra. RBIs—McNeil (13), Alonso (27), Rosario (18), Cain (13), Moustakas (20), Braun 2 (22). SB—Hechavarria (1). CS—Thames (1).

Runners left in scoring position—New York 2 (Alonso, Lagares); Milwaukee 7 (Cain, Grandal 3, Arcia, Gonzalez, Pina). RISP—New York 1 for 3; Milwaukee 3 for 14.

Runners moved up—Gamel. GIDP—Alonso, Shaw.

DP—New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Thames).

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Wheeler;7;6;2;2;1;10;111;4.64

Zamora;1;0;0;0;0;0;14;0.00

Lugo;3;1;0;0;0;2;28;3.43

Diaz;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;1.98

Gagnon;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;5;6.14

O'Rourke;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;11;0.00

Gsellman;3;1;0;0;0;4;38;3.13

Flexen, L, 0-2;1;1-3;2;2;2;4;1;29;11.12

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gonzalez;5;1-3;3;1;1;0;7;87;2.61

Albers, H, 1;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;3;21;3.60

Guerra, BS, 2-3;2;1;1;1;0;2;27;2.33

Jeffress;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.35

Burnes;2;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;31;9.82

Claudio;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;11;3.78

Houser;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;19;8.44

Williams, W, 1-1;4;3;1;1;0;3;51;6.10

Inherited runners-scored—O'Rourke 1-0, Houser 2-0. HBP—Albers (Conforto).

T—5:22. A—39,565 (41,900).

NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .412; McNeil, New York, .347; Yelich, Milwaukee, .346; Segura, Philadelphia, .340; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .337; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; DeJong, St. Louis, .323; Baez, Chicago, .318; Walker, Arizona, .314; Peralta, Arizona, .312.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Baez, Chicago, 27; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 26; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; 3 tied at 25.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31; Ozuna, St. Louis, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Baez, Chicago, 26; KMarte, Arizona, 26; 3 tied at 25.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 49; Peralta, Arizona, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 43; Blackmon, Colorado, 42; DeJong, St. Louis, 42; McNeil, New York, 42; Albies, Atlanta, 41; Baez, Chicago, 41; 3 tied at 39.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Posey, San Francisco, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Baez, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Dyson, Arizona, 5; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 5; 8 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 4-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 4-3; Fried, Atlanta, 4-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 4-1; 19 tied at 3.

ERA—Davies, Milwaukee, 1.56; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.97; Smith, Miami, 2.00; Fried, Atlanta, 2.11; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.20; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.55; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.00; Samardzija, San Francisco, 3.16; Hamels, Chicago, 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 62; Castillo, Cincinnati, 59; Strasburg, Washington, 57; Marquez, Colorado, 52; Corbin, Washington, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 50; Syndergaard, New York, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Teheran, Atlanta, 48; Wheeler, New York, 47.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Dozier, Kansas City, .343; Mancini, Baltimore, .336; Brantley, Houston, .336; Anderson, Chicago, .333; Andrus, Texas, .333; Reddick, Houston, .333; Martinez, Boston, .331; Choo, Texas, .328; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .323; LeMahieu, New York, .315.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Gallo, Texas, 25; Springer, Houston, 25; Encarnacion, Seattle, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Moncada, Chicago, 24; 3 tied at 23.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 33; Mondesi, Kansas City, 30; Santana, Seattle, 30; AGordon, Kansas City, 27; Springer, Houston, 27; Voit, New York, 27; Davis, Oakland, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Rosario, Minnesota, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24.

HITS—Brantley, Houston, 44; Andrus, Texas, 42; Martinez, Boston, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Semien, Oakland, 41; Anderson, Chicago, 39; Choo, Texas, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Simmons, Los Angeles, 39.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 14; Healy, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Beckham, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; 10 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Bruce, Seattle, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Sanchez, New York, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Encarnacion, Seattle, 10; Springer, Houston, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 11; Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 9; Ramirez, Cleveland, 9; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Villar, Baltimore, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING—German, New York, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Verlander, Houston, 5-1; 9 tied at 4.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.47; Stroman, Toronto, 2.19; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.31; German, New York, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.40; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.46; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Montas, Oakland, 2.75; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.78; Verlander, Houston, 2.86.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 65; Verlander, Houston, 60; Boyd, Detroit, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 55; Paxton, New York, 52; Carrasco, Cleveland, 50; Minor, Texas, 48; Morton, Tampa Bay, 48; 3 tied at 46.

