NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .424; Rendon, Washington, .400; Grandal, Milwaukee, .391; McNeil, New York, .383; Heyward, Chicago, .375; Peralta, Arizona, .373; Alonso, New York, .345; Freeman, Atlanta, .345; Ramos, New York, .341; Jones, Arizona, .333.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Rendon, Washington, 18; DeJong, St. Louis, 14; Freeman, Atlanta, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; 6 tied at 13.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Swanson, Atlanta, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Rendon, Washington, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 16; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; Markakis, Atlanta, 13; KMarte, Arizona, 13; 6 tied at 12.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Peralta, Arizona, 25; Rendon, Washington, 22; Jones, Arizona, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 20; 6 tied at 19.
DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 7; Conforto, New York, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Sandoval, San Francisco, 6; 7 tied at 5.
TRIPLES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 1; Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bell, Pittsburgh, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Belt, San Francisco, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 1; Ervin, Cincinnati, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; Hampson, Colorado, 1; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Longoria, San Francisco, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Pederson, Los Angeles, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Segura, Philadelphia, 1; Shuck, Pittsburgh, 1; Swanson, Atlanta, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 9; Alonso, New York, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Pederson, Los Angeles, 6; Rendon, Washington, 6; 7 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 8 tied at 3.
PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; 18 tied at 2.
ERA—Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.53; Matz, New York, 1.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Marquez, Colorado, 2.00; Richards, Miami, 2.00; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.46; Lester, Chicago, 2.57.
STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 36; Scherzer, Washington, 35; Greinke, Arizona, 28; Holland, San Francisco, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Marquez, Colorado, 25; Archer, Pittsburgh, 24; Corbin, Washington, 24; 3 tied at 23.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .429; Andrus, Texas, .414; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; LeMahieu, New York, .396; Polanco, Minnesota, .383; CSantana, Cleveland, .383; AGordon, Kansas City, .360; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; Galvis, Toronto, .351; Martinez, Boston, .344.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Semien, Oakland, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Beckham, Seattle, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; AGordon, Kansas City, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Villar, Baltimore, 13.
RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 23; Davis, Oakland, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Voit, New York, 14; Altuve, Houston, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 13; AGordon, Kansas City, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Soler, Kansas City, 13.
HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; Andrus, Texas, 24; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Martinez, Boston, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Altuve, Houston, 21; TAnderson, Chicago, 21; Villar, Baltimore, 21.
DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Beckham, Seattle, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Choo, Texas, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 19 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 7; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 7; Smith, Seattle, 6; TAnderson, Chicago, 5; DeShields, Texas, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; Andrus, Texas, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Gore, Kansas City, 4.
PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Cashner, Baltimore, 3-1; German, New York, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Sanchez, Toronto, 1.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.80; Stroman, Toronto, 1.99; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.29; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.31; Keller, Kansas City, 2.46.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 36; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Verlander, Houston, 30; Boyd, Detroit, 29; Rodon, Chicago, 29; Berrios, Minnesota, 28; Morton, Tampa Bay, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Junis, Kansas City, 24; 2 tied at 23.
