NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .427; Rendon, Washington, .356; McNeil, New York, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; DeJong, St. Louis, .342; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .333; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Peralta, Arizona, .325; Freeman, Atlanta, .324; Fowler, St. Louis, .316.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; DeJong, St. Louis, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 23; Ozuna, St. Louis, 23; Story, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 26; Alonso, New York, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; Soto, Washington, 22; Swanson, Atlanta, 22; Marte, Arizona, 21.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Peralta, Arizona, 39; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; McNeil, New York, 33; Story, Colorado, 33.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 13; DeJong, St. Louis, 12; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 10; Bryant, Chicago, 9; Jones, Arizona, 9; Markakis, Atlanta, 9; 9 tied at 8.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Dahl, Colorado, 2; Marte, Arizona, 2; Pederson, Los Angeles, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Segura, Philadelphia, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 2.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 10; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 9; Baez, Chicago, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 8; 6 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES—Robles, Washington, 7; Story, Colorado, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 5; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Heyward, Chicago, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4.

PITCHING—Arrieta, Philadelphia, 4-2; Greinke, Arizona, 4-1; 17 tied at 3.

ERA—Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.23; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 2.06; Smith, Miami, 2.17; Fried, Atlanta, 2.30; Corbin, Washington, 2.48; Marquez, Colorado, 2.54; Stripling, Los Angeles, 2.65; Hamels, Chicago, 3.16; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.34; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 54; Strasburg, Washington, 48; Castillo, Cincinnati, 43; deGrom, New York, 43; Holland, San Francisco, 40; Corbin, Washington, 39; Greinke, Arizona, 39; Syndergaard, New York, 39; Quintana, Chicago, 38; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 38.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .385; Andrus, Texas, .365; Mancini, Baltimore, .355; Dozier, Kansas City, .349; Reddick, Houston, .341; Martinez, Boston, .340; Polanco, Minnesota, .337; Choo, Texas, .330; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .329; Moncada, Chicago, .324.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Garcia, Chicago, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Moncada, Chicago, 21; Semien, Oakland, 21; Voit, New York, 21; 4 tied at 20.

RBI—Santana, Seattle, 30; Voit, New York, 25; Abreu, Chicago, 24; Rosario, Minnesota, 24; Davis, Oakland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; Springer, Houston, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Healy, Seattle, 21.

HITS—Mancini, Baltimore, 39; Andrus, Texas, 38; Santana, Seattle, 36; Semien, Oakland, 36; Anderson, Chicago, 35; Brantley, Houston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33; Moncada, Chicago, 33; Simmons, Los Angeles, 33.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Healy, Seattle, 12; Choo, Texas, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; AGordon, Kansas City, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10; Castellanos, Detroit, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; LeMahieu, New York, 9.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Hamilton, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Rickard, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2.

HOME RUNS—Rosario, Minnesota, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Gallo, Texas, 9; Chapman, Oakland, 8; Springer, Houston, 8; Sanchez, New York, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; Voit, New York, 8.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 10; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Ramirez, Cleveland, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; DeShields, Texas, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6.

PITCHING—German, New York, 5-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 4-1; Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; Montas, Oakland, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 15 tied at 3.

ERA—Stroman, Toronto, 1.43; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.75; Bauer, Cleveland, 1.99; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.32; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.54; German, New York, 2.56; Verlander, Houston, 2.61; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.76; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 54; Paxton, New York, 51; Boyd, Detroit, 48; Verlander, Houston, 46; Bauer, Cleveland, 45; Berrios, Minnesota, 41; Carrasco, Cleveland, 41; Rodon, Chicago, 40; 4 tied at 39.

