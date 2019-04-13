(FRIDAY'S LATE GAME)

Brewers 8, Dodgers 5

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.339

Yelich rf;4;3;2;0;0;0;.377

Braun lf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.208

Aguilar 1b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.125

Grandal c;4;1;3;3;1;0;.385

Moustakas 3b;5;1;1;1;0;2;.213

Perez 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.261

Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.220

Burnes p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.400

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Thames ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.217

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Gamel ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.280

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;38;8;12;8;2;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.239

d-Muncy ph-3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256

Seager ss;3;2;2;1;2;0;.280

Turner 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Bellinger 1b-rf;4;1;2;2;1;0;.417

Pollock cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.259

Verdugo rf-lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.300

Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.326

Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Freese ph-1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.316

Barnes c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.345

Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Taylor 2b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.121

Totals;37;5;12;5;4;6

Milwaukee;200;220;101;—;8;12;0

Los Angeles;102;200;000;—;5;12;1

a-singled for Albers in the 6th. b-singled for Guerra in the 8th. c-doubled for Floro in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

E—Urias (1). LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Aguilar (1), Seager (4), Turner (2), Freese (3). HR—Perez (2), off Urias; Grandal (4), off Urias; Seager (2), off Burnes; Bellinger (8), off Burnes; Pederson (5), off Burnes. RBIs—Aguilar 2 (5), Grandal 3 (8), Moustakas (8), Perez 2 (4), Pederson 2 (9), Seager (6), Bellinger 2 (21). SB—Yelich (3), Bellinger (2). SF—Aguilar. S—Urias 2.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Perez); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson, Turner 2, Verdugo 2, Barnes). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up—Turner. GIDP—Moustakas.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger, Seager).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Burnes;4;1-3;9;5;5;2;3;94;10.05

Albers, W, 1-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;4.50

Claudio, H, 4;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;2.57

Guerra, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;0;12;2.25

Hader, H, 1;1;1-3;2;0;0;1;2;38;0.00

Wilson;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;10;8.10

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Urias, L, 0-1;5;6;6;5;1;4;87;5.27

Kelly;1;1-3;3;1;1;0;1;29;12.27

Alexander;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;7;1.93

Floro;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;0.00

Jansen;1;1;1;1;1;2;19;1.42

Inherited runners-scored—Albers 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP—Urias (Yelich).

T—3:54. A—43,643 (56,000).

NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .417; Rendon, Washington, .412; Grandal, Milwaukee, .385; Yelich, Milwaukee, .377; Heyward, Chicago, .375; Alonso, New York, .370; Freeman, Atlanta, .362; Peralta, Arizona, .359; McNeil, New York, .359; Ramos, New York, .350.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Rendon, Washington, 18; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Conforto, New York, 13; DeJong, St. Louis, 13; 6 tied at 12.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 21; Alonso, New York, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 16; Rendon, Washington, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Baez, Chicago, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; 2 tied at 11.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Peralta, Arizona, 23; Rendon, Washington, 21; Yelich, Milwaukee, 20; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; DeJong, St. Louis, 18; Jones, Arizona, 18; 4 tied at 17.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Conforto, New York, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; Sandoval, San Francisco, 5; 16 tied at 4.

TRIPLES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 1; Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bell, Pittsburgh, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Belt, San Francisco, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; DeJong, St. Louis, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; Hampson, Colorado, 1; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Inciarte, Atlanta, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Pederson, Los Angeles, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Segura, Philadelphia, 1; Shuck, Pittsburgh, 1; Swanson, Atlanta, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1; Wong, St. Louis, 1.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 8; Alonso, New York, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Rendon, Washington, 6; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Pederson, Los Angeles, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Herrera, Miami, 3; Heyward, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3; Yelich, Milwaukee, 3; 15 tied at 2.

PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; 14 tied at 2.

ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 0.00; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Samardzija, San Francisco, 1.62; Matz, New York, 1.65; Margevicius, San Diego, 1.69; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Richards, Miami, 2.00; Gray, Cincinnati, 2.03.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Archer, Pittsburgh, 24; Corbin, Washington, 24; Greinke, Arizona, 22; Quintana, Chicago, 22; Ray, Arizona, 22; Burnes, Milwaukee, 21; Holland, San Francisco, 21.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .444; LeMahieu, New York, .432; CSantana, Cleveland, .415; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; AGordon, Kansas City, .390; Andrus, Texas, .389; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .385; Polanco, Minnesota, .372; DSantana, Seattle, .358; DGordon, Seattle, .357.

RUNS—Mancini, Baltimore, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Semien, Oakland, 14; Beckham, Seattle, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 22; Davis, Oakland, 19; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 16; Bruce, Seattle, 13; AGordon, Kansas City, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Voit, New York, 13; 9 tied at 12.

HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 24; Semien, Oakland, 22; Andrus, Texas, 21; TAnderson, Chicago, 20; DGordon, Seattle, 20; Mancini, Baltimore, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 20; 5 tied at 19.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Gurriel, Houston, 6; 11 tied at 5.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Altuve, Houston, 6; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; Moreland, Boston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 7; Smith, Seattle, 6; TAnderson, Chicago, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; 11 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Cashner, Baltimore, 3-1; German, New York, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Tanaka, New York, 1.47; Sanchez, Toronto, 1.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.80; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.18; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.25; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.29; Stroman, Toronto, 2.41.

STRIKEOUTS—Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Boyd, Detroit, 29; Cole, Houston, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Keller, Kansas City, 23; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; McHugh, Houston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

