(FRIDAY'S LATE GAME)
Brewers 8, Dodgers 5
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.339
Yelich rf;4;3;2;0;0;0;.377
Braun lf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.208
Aguilar 1b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.125
Grandal c;4;1;3;3;1;0;.385
Moustakas 3b;5;1;1;1;0;2;.213
Perez 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.261
Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.220
Burnes p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.400
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Thames ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.217
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Gamel ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.280
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;38;8;12;8;2;7
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.239
d-Muncy ph-3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.256
Seager ss;3;2;2;1;2;0;.280
Turner 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bellinger 1b-rf;4;1;2;2;1;0;.417
Pollock cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.259
Verdugo rf-lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.300
Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.326
Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Freese ph-1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.316
Barnes c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.345
Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Taylor 2b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.121
Totals;37;5;12;5;4;6
Milwaukee;200;220;101;—;8;12;0
Los Angeles;102;200;000;—;5;12;1
a-singled for Albers in the 6th. b-singled for Guerra in the 8th. c-doubled for Floro in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
E—Urias (1). LOB—Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Aguilar (1), Seager (4), Turner (2), Freese (3). HR—Perez (2), off Urias; Grandal (4), off Urias; Seager (2), off Burnes; Bellinger (8), off Burnes; Pederson (5), off Burnes. RBIs—Aguilar 2 (5), Grandal 3 (8), Moustakas (8), Perez 2 (4), Pederson 2 (9), Seager (6), Bellinger 2 (21). SB—Yelich (3), Bellinger (2). SF—Aguilar. S—Urias 2.
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Perez); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson, Turner 2, Verdugo 2, Barnes). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up—Turner. GIDP—Moustakas.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger, Seager).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Burnes;4;1-3;9;5;5;2;3;94;10.05
Albers, W, 1-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;9;4.50
Claudio, H, 4;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;2.57
Guerra, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;0;12;2.25
Hader, H, 1;1;1-3;2;0;0;1;2;38;0.00
Wilson;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;10;8.10
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Urias, L, 0-1;5;6;6;5;1;4;87;5.27
Kelly;1;1-3;3;1;1;0;1;29;12.27
Alexander;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;7;1.93
Floro;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;0.00
Jansen;1;1;1;1;1;2;19;1.42
Inherited runners-scored—Albers 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP—Urias (Yelich).
T—3:54. A—43,643 (56,000).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .417; Rendon, Washington, .412; Grandal, Milwaukee, .385; Yelich, Milwaukee, .377; Heyward, Chicago, .375; Alonso, New York, .370; Freeman, Atlanta, .362; Peralta, Arizona, .359; McNeil, New York, .359; Ramos, New York, .350.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Rendon, Washington, 18; Yelich, Milwaukee, 14; Conforto, New York, 13; DeJong, St. Louis, 13; 6 tied at 12.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 21; Alonso, New York, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 16; Rendon, Washington, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Baez, Chicago, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; 2 tied at 11.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Peralta, Arizona, 23; Rendon, Washington, 21; Yelich, Milwaukee, 20; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; DeJong, St. Louis, 18; Jones, Arizona, 18; 4 tied at 17.
DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Conforto, New York, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; Sandoval, San Francisco, 5; 16 tied at 4.
TRIPLES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 1; Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bell, Pittsburgh, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Belt, San Francisco, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; DeJong, St. Louis, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; Hampson, Colorado, 1; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Inciarte, Atlanta, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Pederson, Los Angeles, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Segura, Philadelphia, 1; Shuck, Pittsburgh, 1; Swanson, Atlanta, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1; Wong, St. Louis, 1.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 8; Alonso, New York, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Rendon, Washington, 6; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Pederson, Los Angeles, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Herrera, Miami, 3; Heyward, Chicago, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3; Yelich, Milwaukee, 3; 15 tied at 2.
PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; 14 tied at 2.
ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 0.00; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Samardzija, San Francisco, 1.62; Matz, New York, 1.65; Margevicius, San Diego, 1.69; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Richards, Miami, 2.00; Gray, Cincinnati, 2.03.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Archer, Pittsburgh, 24; Corbin, Washington, 24; Greinke, Arizona, 22; Quintana, Chicago, 22; Ray, Arizona, 22; Burnes, Milwaukee, 21; Holland, San Francisco, 21.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .444; LeMahieu, New York, .432; CSantana, Cleveland, .415; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; AGordon, Kansas City, .390; Andrus, Texas, .389; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .385; Polanco, Minnesota, .372; DSantana, Seattle, .358; DGordon, Seattle, .357.
RUNS—Mancini, Baltimore, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Semien, Oakland, 14; Beckham, Seattle, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; 5 tied at 12.
RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 22; Davis, Oakland, 19; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 16; Bruce, Seattle, 13; AGordon, Kansas City, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Voit, New York, 13; 9 tied at 12.
HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 24; Semien, Oakland, 22; Andrus, Texas, 21; TAnderson, Chicago, 20; DGordon, Seattle, 20; Mancini, Baltimore, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 20; 5 tied at 19.
DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 9; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Gurriel, Houston, 6; 11 tied at 5.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Altuve, Houston, 6; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; Moreland, Boston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 7; Smith, Seattle, 6; TAnderson, Chicago, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; 11 tied at 3.
PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Cashner, Baltimore, 3-1; German, New York, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Tanaka, New York, 1.47; Sanchez, Toronto, 1.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.80; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.18; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.25; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.29; Stroman, Toronto, 2.41.
STRIKEOUTS—Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Boyd, Detroit, 29; Cole, Houston, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Keller, Kansas City, 23; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; McHugh, Houston, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.