NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .424; Rendon, Washington, .371; McNeil, New York, .363; DeJong, St. Louis, .343; Walker, Arizona, .341; Heyward, Chicago, .333; Peralta, Arizona, .330; Markakis, Atlanta, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; Grandal, Milwaukee, .316.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; DeJong, St. Louis, 22; Rendon, Washington, 21; Baez, Chicago, 20; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; Ozuna, St. Louis, 20; 4 tied at 19.

RBI—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 21; Baez, Chicago, 21; Marte, Arizona, 21; Ozuna, St. Louis, 21; Swanson, Atlanta, 21; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 20; Franco, Philadelphia, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Peralta, Arizona, 35; DeJong, St. Louis, 34; Eaton, Washington, 30; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Baez, Chicago, 29; Jones, Arizona, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; Walker, Arizona, 29.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 12; DeJong, St. Louis, 11; Rendon, Washington, 10; Walker, Arizona, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Bryant, Chicago, 8; Jones, Arizona, 8; Molina, St. Louis, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 12; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Ozuna, St. Louis, 9; Alonso, New York, 8; Baez, Chicago, 8; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 7; Walker, Arizona, 7; 11 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—Story, Colorado, 6; Robles, Washington, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 4-1; 11 tied at 3.

ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.65; Paddack, San Diego, 1.67; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.05; Corbin, Washington, 2.48; Marquez, Colorado, 2.54; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.65.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Corbin, Washington, 39; Greinke, Arizona, 39; Strasburg, Washington, 39; Marquez, Colorado, 37; Quintana, Chicago, 36; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Reddick, Houston, .386; Anderson, Chicago, .383; Polanco, Minnesota, .366; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Andrus, Texas, .345; Martinez, Boston, .344; CSantana, Cleveland, .338; Mancini, Baltimore, .337; Dozier, Kansas City, .324; Bregman, Houston, .316.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Semien, Oakland, 21; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Betts, Boston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Narvaez, Seattle, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Villar, Baltimore, 18.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 27; Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Davis, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Mondesi, Kansas City, 20; Springer, Houston, 20; 3 tied at 19.

HITS—Mancini, Baltimore, 35; DSantana, Seattle, 33; Martinez, Boston, 32; Semien, Oakland, 32; Anderson, Chicago, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andrus, Texas, 30; Piscotty, Oakland, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; 4 tied at 29.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Simmons, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Hamilton, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Rickard, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Rosario, Minnesota, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Chapman, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; 5 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; 3 tied at 5.

PITCHING—Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; German, New York, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Montas, Oakland, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 9 tied at 3.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; German, New York, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Verlander, Houston, 2.61; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 46; Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Snell, Tampa Bay, 39; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Carrasco, Cleveland, 33.

