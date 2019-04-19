NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .432; McNeil, New York, .424; Rendon, Washington, .379; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .367; Peralta, Arizona, .367; Heyward, Chicago, .353; Yelich, Milwaukee, .351; Grandal, Milwaukee, .350; DeJong, St. Louis, .342; Segura, Philadelphia, .328.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Rendon, Washington, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Conforto, New York, 16; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 16; Pederson, Los Angeles, 16; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 15; Baez, Chicago, 15.

RBI—Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Swanson, Atlanta, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 16; Ozuna, St. Louis, 16; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 15.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 32; Peralta, Arizona, 29; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; DeJong, St. Louis, 25; McNeil, New York, 25; Rendon, Washington, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Jones, Arizona, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 23; Conforto, New York, 23.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 10; Rendon, Washington, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; Conforto, New York, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Jones, Arizona, 6; Sandoval, San Francisco, 6; Votto, Cincinnati, 6.

TRIPLES—Tapia, Colorado, 3; 24 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 10; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Ozuna, St. Louis, 8; Pederson, Los Angeles, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 10 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-1; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-1; 20 tied at 2.

ERA—Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.81; Fried, Atlanta, 0.92; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.19; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.46; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Marquez, Colorado, 2.00; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.25; Paddack, San Diego, 2.25; Corbin, Washington, 2.36; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59.

STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 36; Scherzer, Washington, 35; Corbin, Washington, 33; Castillo, Cincinnati, 32; Freeland, Colorado, 30; Quintana, Chicago, 29; Syndergaard, New York, 29; Greinke, Arizona, 28; Strasburg, Washington, 28; Holland, San Francisco, 27.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .422; Polanco, Minnesota, .400; CSantana, Cleveland, .389; Andrus, Texas, .386; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .364; Martinez, Boston, .352; Trout, Los Angeles, .348; Frazier, New York, .347; Choo, Texas, .345; Mancini, Baltimore, .338.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 19; Semien, Oakland, 16; Grichuk, Toronto, 15; Healy, Seattle, 15; Moncada, Chicago, 15; Narvaez, Seattle, 15; 6 tied at 14.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 24; Davis, Oakland, 20; Healy, Seattle, 17; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 17; AGordon, Kansas City, 16; Moncada, Chicago, 16; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; 4 tied at 15.

HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 29; TAnderson, Chicago, 27; Andrus, Texas, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; 4 tied at 24.

DOUBLES—Haniger, Seattle, 9; Healy, Seattle, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Beckham, Seattle, 7; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Choo, Texas, 7; Goodrum, Detroit, 7; AGordon, Kansas City, 7; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 7.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 8; TAnderson, Chicago, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; 5 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Cashner, Baltimore, 3-1; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3-0; German, New York, 3-1; McHugh, Houston, 3-1; Montas, Oakland, 3-1; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; 16 tied at 2.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.13; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.71; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.75; McHugh, Houston, 1.96; Stroman, Toronto, 1.99; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.05; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.31; German, New York, 2.37.

STRIKEOUTS—Boyd, Detroit, 36; Cole, Houston, 36; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Bauer, Cleveland, 32; Paxton, New York, 31; Verlander, Houston, 30; Carrasco, Cleveland, 29; Rodon, Chicago, 29; Berrios, Minnesota, 28; 2 tied at 27.

