NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .423; McNeil, New York, .388; Rendon, Washington, .377; Heyward, Chicago, .357; Walker, Arizona, .353; Peralta, Arizona, .352; Yelich, Milwaukee, .350; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .340; Contreras, Chicago, .340; Grandal, Milwaukee, .339.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Rendon, Washington, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 20; DeJong, St. Louis, 19; Conforto, New York, 17; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 17; 5 tied at 16.

RBI—Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Alonso, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Swanson, Atlanta, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Ozuna, St. Louis, 16; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 16.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 33; Peralta, Arizona, 31; Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; DeJong, St. Louis, 27; McNeil, New York, 26; Rendon, Washington, 26; Jones, Arizona, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Walker, Arizona, 24.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; DeJong, St. Louis, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; Bryant, Chicago, 7; Conforto, New York, 7; 9 tied at 6.

TRIPLES—Tapia, Colorado, 3; Rosario, New York, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 11; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 8; Ozuna, St. Louis, 8; Pederson, Los Angeles, 8; Alonso, New York, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 14 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-1; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-1; 19 tied at 2.

ERA—Lyles, Pittsburgh, 0.53; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.81; Fried, Atlanta, 0.92; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.19; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.46; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.25; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.36.

STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 36; Scherzer, Washington, 35; Corbin, Washington, 33; Castillo, Cincinnati, 32; Greinke, Arizona, 32; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 30; Freeland, Colorado, 30; Marquez, Colorado, 30; 3 tied at 29.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .422; Polanco, Minnesota, .400; CSantana, Cleveland, .389; Andrus, Texas, .365; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; Martinez, Boston, .351; Frazier, New York, .351; Trout, Los Angeles, .340; Mancini, Baltimore, .338; Choo, Texas, .328.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 22; Mancini, Baltimore, 19; Moncada, Chicago, 17; Semien, Oakland, 17; Narvaez, Seattle, 16; Beckham, Seattle, 15; Betts, Boston, 15; Grichuk, Toronto, 15; Healy, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 24; Davis, Oakland, 20; Moncada, Chicago, 18; AGordon, Kansas City, 17; Healy, Seattle, 17; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Bruce, Seattle, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Rosario, Minnesota, 16.

HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 29; Anderson, Chicago, 27; Andrus, Texas, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Semien, Oakland, 27; Martinez, Boston, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 25; Moncada, Chicago, 25; 4 tied at 24.

DOUBLES—Haniger, Seattle, 9; Healy, Seattle, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; AGordon, Kansas City, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 8; Beckham, Seattle, 7; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Choo, Texas, 7; Goodrum, Detroit, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 7.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; Vogelbach, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Hamilton, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; 4 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; 9 tied at 3.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.13; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.71; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; McHugh, Houston, 1.96; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.05; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.31; German, New York, 2.37.

STRIKEOUTS—Verlander, Houston, 38; Boyd, Detroit, 36; Cole, Houston, 36; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Bauer, Cleveland, 32; Paxton, New York, 31; Carrasco, Cleveland, 29; Stroman, Toronto, 29; 2 tied at 28.

