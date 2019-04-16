NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .433; Grandal, Milwaukee, .417; McNeil, New York, .404; Rendon, Washington, .400; Peralta, Arizona, .373; Yelich, Milwaukee, .354; Heyward, Chicago, .349; Freeman, Atlanta, .345; Contreras, Chicago, .341; Alonso, New York, .339.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Rendon, Washington, 18; Yelich, Milwaukee, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 15; Conforto, New York, 14; Freeman, Atlanta, 14; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 14; 7 tied at 13.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Swanson, Atlanta, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Rendon, Washington, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 16; Franco, Philadelphia, 14; 5 tied at 13.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 29; Peralta, Arizona, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Rendon, Washington, 22; Jones, Arizona, 21; McNeil, New York, 21; Segura, Philadelphia, 21; 6 tied at 20.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 7; Conforto, New York, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Sandoval, San Francisco, 6; 10 tied at 5.

TRIPLES—Tapia, Colorado, 2; 24 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 9; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 7; Pederson, Los Angeles, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Contreras, Chicago, 6; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 6; Ozuna, St. Louis, 6; Rendon, Washington, 6; 4 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES—Broxton, New York, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; 18 tied at 2.

ERA—Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.46; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.53; Matz, New York, 1.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Marquez, Colorado, 2.00; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.25; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.46; Smith, Miami, 2.65; Corbin, Washington, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 36; Scherzer, Washington, 35; Castillo, Cincinnati, 32; Syndergaard, New York, 29; Greinke, Arizona, 28; Holland, San Francisco, 27; Marquez, Colorado, 25; Archer, Pittsburgh, 24; Corbin, Washington, 24; 3 tied at 23.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .453; Polanco, Minnesota, .420; CSantana, Cleveland, .400; Andrus, Texas, .397; LeMahieu, New York, .396; Trout, Los Angeles, .382; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; DSantana, Seattle, .354; AGordon, Kansas City, .352; Martinez, Boston, .344.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 19; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Semien, Oakland, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Beckham, Seattle, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; AGordon, Kansas City, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13; Villar, Baltimore, 13.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 24; Davis, Oakland, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Encarnacion, Seattle, 14; Moncada, Chicago, 14; Voit, New York, 14; 6 tied at 13.

HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; TAnderson, Chicago, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Martinez, Boston, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; 4 tied at 21.

DOUBLES—Haniger, Seattle, 9; Healy, Seattle, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 7; 9 tied at 6.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Altuve, Houston, 7; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; 8 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; TAnderson, Chicago, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; 3 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Cashner, Baltimore, 3-1; German, New York, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 1.99; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.05; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.31; Keller, Kansas City, 2.46; Boyd, Detroit, 2.60; BAnderson, Oakland, 2.63.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 36; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Bauer, Cleveland, 32; Verlander, Houston, 30; Boyd, Detroit, 29; Rodon, Chicago, 29; Berrios, Minnesota, 28; Morton, Tampa Bay, 25; Junis, Kansas City, 24; 3 tied at 23.

