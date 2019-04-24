(TUESDAY'S LATE BOX)

Cubs 7, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hernandez 2b-lf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.260

Turner 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.272

Freese 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.219

b-Verdugo ph-lf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.346

Seager ss;4;0;2;0;0;1;.276

Pollock cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.239

Bellinger rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.416

Taylor lf;3;0;0;1;0;2;.161

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267

Barnes c;2;1;0;0;2;0;.204

Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

a-Muncy ph-2b-1b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.227

Totals;33;2;7;2;2;11

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Zobrist rf-2b;5;2;2;0;0;0;.250

Bryant 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.221

Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.200

Baez ss;3;2;2;1;1;0;.315

Schwarber lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.197

Contreras c;3;1;1;3;1;2;.322

Descalso 2b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.309

Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Ryan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Heyward cf-rf;2;0;0;0;2;1;.339

Quintana p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Almora Jr. cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.192

Totals;31;7;8;7;6;9

Los Angeles;001;000;100;—;2;7;0

Chicago;420;000;10x;—;7;8;0

a-struck out for Urias in the 7th. b-singled for Freese in the 8th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB—Los Angeles 7, Chicago 6. 2B—Turner (3), Bellinger (5), Contreras (5), Descalso (5). HR—Rizzo (4), off Maeda; Baez (7), off Ferguson. RBIs—Turner (9), Taylor (5), Rizzo 2 (13), Baez (18), Contreras 3 (16), Descalso (10). S—Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Freese, Bellinger 2, Muncy); Chicago 2 (Descalso, Quintana). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—Taylor, Rizzo. GIDP—Zobrist, Almora Jr..

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Freese), (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Maeda, L, 3-2;4;7;6;6;3;5;74;5.20

Urias;2;0;0;0;1;4;23;3.32

Ferguson;1;1;1;1;1;0;15;3.75

Garcia;1;0;0;0;1;0;19;6.75

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Quintana, W, 3-1;7;4;2;2;2;7;114;3.21

Cishek;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;12;3.12

Ryan;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;24;2.84

Inherited runners-scored—Ryan 2-0. WP—Urias.

T—2:56. A—35,536 (41,649).

NL LEADERS

BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .416; Rendon, Washington, .371; McNeil, New York, .368; DeJong, St. Louis, .343; Heyward, Chicago, .339; Markakis, Atlanta, .329; Walker, Arizona, .329; Segura, Philadelphia, .328; Peralta, Arizona, .327; Yelich, Milwaukee, .326.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; DeJong, St. Louis, 22; Rendon, Washington, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; Ozuna, St. Louis, 20; 5 tied at 19.

RBI—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Alonso, New York, 21; Ozuna, St. Louis, 21; Swanson, Atlanta, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Baez, Chicago, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; DeJong, St. Louis, 34; Peralta, Arizona, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Eaton, Washington, 29; Jones, Arizona, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Baez, Chicago, 28; McNeil, New York, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 27.

DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 11; Peralta, Arizona, 11; Rendon, Washington, 10; Alonso, New York, 8; Jones, Arizona, 8; Molina, St. Louis, 8; 7 tied at 7.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Ozuna, St. Louis, 9; Alonso, New York, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Walker, Arizona, 7; 11 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES—Story, Colorado, 6; Robles, Washington, 5; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 12 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Andriese, Arizona, 3-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-2; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Fried, Atlanta, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 3-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-2; Quintana, Chicago, 3-1; Rodriguez, San Francisco, 3-2.

ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.65; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.48; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Corbin, Washington, 39; Strasburg, Washington, 39; Quintana, Chicago, 36; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34; Wheeler, New York, 33; 3 tied at 32.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .395; Polanco, Minnesota, .372; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Andrus, Texas, .345; Mancini, Baltimore, .340; CSantana, Cleveland, .338; Martinez, Boston, .330; Dozier, Kansas City, .324; Frazier, New York, .324; Moncada, Chicago, .322.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Semien, Oakland, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Narvaez, Seattle, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Villar, Baltimore, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 27; Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Davis, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Mondesi, Kansas City, 20; Springer, Houston, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; 4 tied at 18.

HITS—Mancini, Baltimore, 34; DSantana, Seattle, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Anderson, Chicago, 30; Andrus, Texas, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; 5 tied at 29.

DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Simmons, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Hamilton, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Rosario, Minnesota, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; 6 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; 3 tied at 5.

PITCHING—Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; German, New York, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Montas, Oakland, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.

ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; German, New York, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77; Rodon, Chicago, 2.89.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Snell, Tampa Bay, 39; Verlander, Houston, 38; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Carrasco, Cleveland, 33.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments