(TUESDAY'S LATE BOX)
Cubs 7, Dodgers 2
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hernandez 2b-lf-2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.260
Turner 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.272
Freese 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.219
b-Verdugo ph-lf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.346
Seager ss;4;0;2;0;0;1;.276
Pollock cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.239
Bellinger rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.416
Taylor lf;3;0;0;1;0;2;.161
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267
Barnes c;2;1;0;0;2;0;.204
Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
a-Muncy ph-2b-1b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.227
Totals;33;2;7;2;2;11
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Zobrist rf-2b;5;2;2;0;0;0;.250
Bryant 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.221
Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.200
Baez ss;3;2;2;1;1;0;.315
Schwarber lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.197
Contreras c;3;1;1;3;1;2;.322
Descalso 2b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.309
Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Ryan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Heyward cf-rf;2;0;0;0;2;1;.339
Quintana p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Almora Jr. cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.192
Totals;31;7;8;7;6;9
Los Angeles;001;000;100;—;2;7;0
Chicago;420;000;10x;—;7;8;0
a-struck out for Urias in the 7th. b-singled for Freese in the 8th. c-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
LOB—Los Angeles 7, Chicago 6. 2B—Turner (3), Bellinger (5), Contreras (5), Descalso (5). HR—Rizzo (4), off Maeda; Baez (7), off Ferguson. RBIs—Turner (9), Taylor (5), Rizzo 2 (13), Baez (18), Contreras 3 (16), Descalso (10). S—Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Freese, Bellinger 2, Muncy); Chicago 2 (Descalso, Quintana). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up—Taylor, Rizzo. GIDP—Zobrist, Almora Jr..
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Freese), (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Maeda, L, 3-2;4;7;6;6;3;5;74;5.20
Urias;2;0;0;0;1;4;23;3.32
Ferguson;1;1;1;1;1;0;15;3.75
Garcia;1;0;0;0;1;0;19;6.75
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Quintana, W, 3-1;7;4;2;2;2;7;114;3.21
Cishek;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;12;3.12
Ryan;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;3;24;2.84
Inherited runners-scored—Ryan 2-0. WP—Urias.
T—2:56. A—35,536 (41,649).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Bellinger, Los Angeles, .416; Rendon, Washington, .371; McNeil, New York, .368; DeJong, St. Louis, .343; Heyward, Chicago, .339; Markakis, Atlanta, .329; Walker, Arizona, .329; Segura, Philadelphia, .328; Peralta, Arizona, .327; Yelich, Milwaukee, .326.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; DeJong, St. Louis, 22; Rendon, Washington, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; Ozuna, St. Louis, 20; 5 tied at 19.
RBI—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Alonso, New York, 21; Ozuna, St. Louis, 21; Swanson, Atlanta, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Baez, Chicago, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; DeJong, St. Louis, 34; Peralta, Arizona, 33; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Eaton, Washington, 29; Jones, Arizona, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Baez, Chicago, 28; McNeil, New York, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 27.
DOUBLES—DeJong, St. Louis, 11; Peralta, Arizona, 11; Rendon, Washington, 10; Alonso, New York, 8; Jones, Arizona, 8; Molina, St. Louis, 8; 7 tied at 7.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; 20 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Ozuna, St. Louis, 9; Alonso, New York, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Walker, Arizona, 7; 11 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES—Story, Colorado, 6; Robles, Washington, 5; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 12 tied at 3.
PITCHING—Andriese, Arizona, 3-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-2; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Fried, Atlanta, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 3-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-2; Quintana, Chicago, 3-1; Rodriguez, San Francisco, 3-2.
ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.65; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.48; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.74.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Corbin, Washington, 39; Strasburg, Washington, 39; Quintana, Chicago, 36; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34; Wheeler, New York, 33; 3 tied at 32.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Anderson, Chicago, .395; Polanco, Minnesota, .372; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Andrus, Texas, .345; Mancini, Baltimore, .340; CSantana, Cleveland, .338; Martinez, Boston, .330; Dozier, Kansas City, .324; Frazier, New York, .324; Moncada, Chicago, .322.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Semien, Oakland, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Narvaez, Seattle, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Villar, Baltimore, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17.
RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 27; Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Davis, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Mondesi, Kansas City, 20; Springer, Houston, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; 4 tied at 18.
HITS—Mancini, Baltimore, 34; DSantana, Seattle, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Anderson, Chicago, 30; Andrus, Texas, 30; Semien, Oakland, 30; 5 tied at 29.
DOUBLES—Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Choo, Texas, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Simmons, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Hamilton, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 10; Rosario, Minnesota, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; 6 tied at 7.
STOLEN BASES—Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; 3 tied at 5.
PITCHING—Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; German, New York, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; Montas, Oakland, 4-1; 9 tied at 3.
ERA—Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; German, New York, 1.75; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77; Rodon, Chicago, 2.89.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Snell, Tampa Bay, 39; Verlander, Houston, 38; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Carrasco, Cleveland, 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.