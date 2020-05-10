MLB expected to present players with proposal to begin season in early July

It is uncertain what alterations the league might propose in the event local authorities do not let teams play in their home ballparks, or a coronavirus outbreak occurs or recurs. It also is uncertain how the owners might propose to protect the health and safety of players and other personnel.

"I don't think anything can be done until that (safety) can be guaranteed and we feel comfortable with it," St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller told ESPN. "We want to put a good product on the field, but that's totally secondary to the health of the players. We are generally younger and healthier, but that doesn't mean our staff is, that doesn't mean the umpires are going to be in the clear.

"It's not hard to get one degree of separation away from players who have kids who may have conditions, or other family members that live with them. I'm confident that before anything happens, we'll sort through all those issues."

On the ESPN broadcast of the UFC fight Saturday, President Donald Trump said: "Get the sports leagues back. Let's play. You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. But we need sports. We want our sports back."