Cy Young Award voting

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot

Jacob deGrom, Mets;29;1;-;-;-;207

Max Scherzer, Nationals;1;29;-;-;-;123

Aaron Nola, Phillies;-;-;27;2;1;86

Kyle Freeland, Rockies;-;-;2;17;9;49

Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks;-;-;-;7;9;23

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals;-;-;1;1;8;13

Josh Hader, Brewers;-;-;-;1;2;4

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves;-;-;-;1;1;3

Jon Lester, Cubs;-;-;-;1;-;2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot

Blake Snell, Rays;17;11;2;-;-;169

Justin Verlander, Astros;13;13;3;1;-;154

Corey Kluber, Indians;-;4;12;7;5;71

Chris Sale, Red Sox;-;2;8;12;3;59

Gerrit Cole, Astros;-;-;3;4;9;26

Trevor Bauer, Indians;-;-;1;3;4;13

Blake Treinen, Athletics;-;-;1;3;4;13

Edwin Diaz, Mariners;-;-;-;-;4;4

Luis Severino, Yankees;-;-;-;-;1;1

