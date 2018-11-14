Cy Young Award voting
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot
Jacob deGrom, Mets;29;1;-;-;-;207
Max Scherzer, Nationals;1;29;-;-;-;123
Aaron Nola, Phillies;-;-;27;2;1;86
Kyle Freeland, Rockies;-;-;2;17;9;49
Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks;-;-;-;7;9;23
Miles Mikolas, Cardinals;-;-;1;1;8;13
Josh Hader, Brewers;-;-;-;1;2;4
Mike Foltynewicz, Braves;-;-;-;1;1;3
Jon Lester, Cubs;-;-;-;1;-;2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot
Blake Snell, Rays;17;11;2;-;-;169
Justin Verlander, Astros;13;13;3;1;-;154
Corey Kluber, Indians;-;4;12;7;5;71
Chris Sale, Red Sox;-;2;8;12;3;59
Gerrit Cole, Astros;-;-;3;4;9;26
Trevor Bauer, Indians;-;-;1;3;4;13
Blake Treinen, Athletics;-;-;1;3;4;13
Edwin Diaz, Mariners;-;-;-;-;4;4
Luis Severino, Yankees;-;-;-;-;1;1
