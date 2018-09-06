Cubs 6, Nationals 4
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Murphy 2b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.302
Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
g-Davis ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.500
Chavez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez 3b-ss;6;1;1;0;0;3;.295
Rizzo 1b;4;1;2;1;1;0;.286
Zobrist rf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.313
Bryant lf-3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.277
Almora cf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.292
Contreras c;4;0;0;1;0;0;.258
1-Gore pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bote 2b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.254
Hendricks p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.056
a-Schwarber ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.239
Rosario p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
c-Happ ph-lf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.240
Russell ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.257
d-La Stella ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.270
Caratini c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Totals;40;6;11;6;4;10
Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Eaton rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.300
Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Collins p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Zimmerman ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.266
Severino c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.168
Turner ss;4;0;1;1;1;3;.271
Harper cf-rf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.248
Rendon 3b;5;1;2;1;0;0;.297
Soto lf;5;0;2;0;0;2;.300
Reynolds 1b;5;1;2;2;0;1;.268
Difo 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Kieboom c;3;1;3;0;0;0;.206
e-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Cordero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Strasburg p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.118
Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
Glover p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Robles ph-cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Totals;39;4;11;4;2;12
Chicago;002;010;010;2;—;6;11;1
Washington;000;310;000;0;—;4;11;1
a-walked for Hendricks in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Glover in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Russell in the 8th. e-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-singled for Strop in the 10th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E—Baez (12), Rendon (5). LOB—Chicago 11, Washington 8. 2B—Rizzo (25), Almora (24), Bote (8), Rendon (36), Soto (21). HR—Reynolds (13), off Hendricks. RBIs—Rizzo (91), Zobrist 2 (55), Contreras (49), Bote (27), Davis (1), Turner (59), Rendon (68), Reynolds 2 (38). SB—Gore (2). CS—Robles (1). SF—Zobrist. S—Strasburg.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 5 (Murphy, Baez, Bryant, Almora 2); Washington 3 (Reynolds, Difo 2). RISP—Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up—Eaton. GIDP—Reynolds.
DP—Chicago 1 (Murphy, Russell, Rizzo).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendricks;5;6;4;1;0;6;74;3.71
Rosario;1 2/3;3;0;0;0;0;21;2.95
Cishek;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;5;1.99
Edwards Jr.;1/3;1;0;0;1;0;13;2.35
Wilson;2/3;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.84
Strop, W, 5-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.37
Chavez, S, 4-5;1;1;0;0;1;2;22;2.92
Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Strasburg;5 2/3;6;3;2;3;6;111;4.04
Grace, H, 5;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.75
Glover, H, 3;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.48
Miller, BS, 1-3;2/3;2;1;1;0;1;18;3.97
Collins;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;2;3.57
Holland;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;5.45
Cordero, L, 1-2;1;3;2;2;1;2;20;5.06
Inherited runners-scored—Cishek 1-0, Wilson 2-0, Grace 1-0, Collins 2-0. HBP—Strasburg (Bryant), Miller (La Stella).
T—4:00. A—32,070 (41,313).
Padres 6, Reds 2
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.259
Urias 2b;4;0;0;1;0;2;.171
Renfroe lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.255
Hosmer 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250
Myers 3b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.253
Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.258
J.Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.236
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Mejia c;4;2;2;4;0;1;.286
Galvis ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.237
Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.080
a-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Margot cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.249
Totals;35;6;9;6;1;11
Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hamilton cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.237
Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Peraza ss;4;0;3;0;0;0;.288
Votto 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.282
Suarez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.289
Ervin lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265
Schebler rf;4;1;1;1;0;3;.274
Herrera 2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.188
Barnhart c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250
L.Castillo p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.120
b-Trahan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Wisler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Williams ph-cf;1;1;1;1;0;0;.301
Totals;31;2;5;2;3;13
San Diego;001;400;100;—;6;9;0
Cincinnati;000;000;200;—;2;5;1
a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-popped out for L.Castillo in the 5th. c-homered for Wisler in the 7th. d-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.
E—Peraza (19). LOB—San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Myers (18). HR—Mejia (1), off L.Castillo; Renfroe (20), off L.Castillo; Mejia (2), off L.Castillo; Schebler (14), off Wingenter; Williams (2), off Wingenter. RBIs—Urias (3), Renfroe (57), Mejia 4 (4), Schebler (41), Williams (6). SB—Jankowski (22). SF—Urias. S—Jankowski.
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 3 (Renfroe 2, Mejia); Cincinnati 2 (Herrera 2). RISP—San Diego 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
DP—Cincinnati 1 (Herrera, Votto).
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lauer;4;2;0;0;3;8;86;4.80
Stock;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;2.53
J.Castillo, W, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;2.67
Wingenter;1;2;2;2;0;2;20;4.50
Stammen;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.61
Yates;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;2.01
Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
L.Castillo, L, 8-12;5;5;5;2;0;7;81;4.79
Wisler;2;2;1;1;1;1;34;4.83
Hernandez;1;1;0;0;0;2;23;2.50
Hughes;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;1.95
Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—J.Castillo 1-0.
T—2:57. A—14,303 (42,319).
Indians 9, Blue Jays 4
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;5;3;4;4;0;0;.288
Kipnis 2b;5;1;1;3;0;1;.230
Ramirez 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286
Encarnacion dh;5;1;3;0;0;1;.238
Alonso 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.241
Cabrera rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.278
B.Barnes rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Gomes c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.255
G.Allen cf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.242
Guyer lf;3;2;1;1;0;0;.205
Totals;39;9;13;9;1;9
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McKinney rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.351
a-Grichuk ph-rf;2;0;2;0;0;0;.244
Travis 2b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.239
Gurriel Jr. ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.294
Morales dh;3;1;0;0;1;2;.259
Pillar cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.246
Tellez 1b;4;1;3;1;0;0;.800
1-Davis pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Smoak 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.249
Hernandez lf;4;1;1;2;0;3;.241
McGuire c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Diaz 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.255
b-Urena ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255
Totals;36;4;11;3;2;9
Cleveland;101;031;003;—;9;13;1
Toronto;000;400;000;—;4;11;2
a-singled for McKinney in the 7th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.
E—Alonso (10), Travis (9), Paulino (1). LOB—Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B—G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), Hernandez (27), McGuire (1). HR—Lindor (32), off Gaviglio; Lindor (33), off Gaviglio; Kipnis (15), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs—Lindor 4 (84), Kipnis 3 (63), G.Allen (17), Guyer (24), Tellez (2), Hernandez 2 (52). CS—Ramirez (6).
Runners left in scoring position—Cleveland 3 (Gomes, Guyer 2); Toronto 4 (Morales, Hernandez 2, McGuire). RISP—Cleveland 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 14.
Runners moved up—Travis, Gurriel Jr., McGuire. LIDP—Gomes. GIDP—Travis 2, Morales.
DP—Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Alonso), (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Otero, Lindor, Alonso); Toronto 1 (Travis).
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bieber, W, 9-3;6 1/3;7;4;3;1;6;89;4.63
Olson;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;6.23
Cimber, H, 12;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.41
C.Allen, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;4.30
Otero;1;2;0;0;0;1;11;5.40
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gaviglio, L, 3-8;4 1/3;6;5;5;0;4;72;5.25
Fernandez;2/3;1;0;0;0;0;16;2.25
Shafer;1;2;1;0;1;0;18;0.00
D.Barnes;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;5.50
Paulino;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;0.00
Leiter Jr.;1;3;3;3;0;2;22;6.27
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Olson 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Fernandez 2-2. HBP—Leiter Jr. (Guyer).
T—2:53. A—20,618 (53,506).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.