Cubs 6, Nationals 4

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Murphy 2b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.302

Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

g-Davis ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.500

Chavez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez 3b-ss;6;1;1;0;0;3;.295

Rizzo 1b;4;1;2;1;1;0;.286

Zobrist rf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.313

Bryant lf-3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.277

Almora cf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.292

Contreras c;4;0;0;1;0;0;.258

1-Gore pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Bote 2b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.254

Hendricks p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.056

a-Schwarber ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.239

Rosario p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000

Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167

c-Happ ph-lf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.240

Russell ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.257

d-La Stella ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.270

Caratini c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Totals;40;6;11;6;4;10

Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Eaton rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.300

Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Collins p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Zimmerman ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.266

Severino c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.168

Turner ss;4;0;1;1;1;3;.271

Harper cf-rf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.248

Rendon 3b;5;1;2;1;0;0;.297

Soto lf;5;0;2;0;0;2;.300

Reynolds 1b;5;1;2;2;0;1;.268

Difo 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Kieboom c;3;1;3;0;0;0;.206

e-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Cordero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strasburg p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.118

Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Glover p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Robles ph-cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Totals;39;4;11;4;2;12

Chicago;002;010;010;2;—;6;11;1

Washington;000;310;000;0;—;4;11;1

a-walked for Hendricks in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Glover in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Russell in the 8th. e-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-singled for Strop in the 10th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E—Baez (12), Rendon (5). LOB—Chicago 11, Washington 8. 2B—Rizzo (25), Almora (24), Bote (8), Rendon (36), Soto (21). HR—Reynolds (13), off Hendricks. RBIs—Rizzo (91), Zobrist 2 (55), Contreras (49), Bote (27), Davis (1), Turner (59), Rendon (68), Reynolds 2 (38). SB—Gore (2). CS—Robles (1). SF—Zobrist. S—Strasburg.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 5 (Murphy, Baez, Bryant, Almora 2); Washington 3 (Reynolds, Difo 2). RISP—Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up—Eaton. GIDP—Reynolds.

DP—Chicago 1 (Murphy, Russell, Rizzo).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendricks;5;6;4;1;0;6;74;3.71

Rosario;1 2/3;3;0;0;0;0;21;2.95

Cishek;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;5;1.99

Edwards Jr.;1/3;1;0;0;1;0;13;2.35

Wilson;2/3;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.84

Strop, W, 5-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.37

Chavez, S, 4-5;1;1;0;0;1;2;22;2.92

Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Strasburg;5 2/3;6;3;2;3;6;111;4.04

Grace, H, 5;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.75

Glover, H, 3;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.48

Miller, BS, 1-3;2/3;2;1;1;0;1;18;3.97

Collins;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;2;3.57

Holland;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;5.45

Cordero, L, 1-2;1;3;2;2;1;2;20;5.06

Inherited runners-scored—Cishek 1-0, Wilson 2-0, Grace 1-0, Collins 2-0. HBP—Strasburg (Bryant), Miller (La Stella).

T—4:00. A—32,070 (41,313).

Padres 6, Reds 2

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jankowski cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.259

Urias 2b;4;0;0;1;0;2;.171

Renfroe lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.255

Hosmer 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250

Myers 3b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.253

Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.258

J.Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Spangenberg ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.236

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Mejia c;4;2;2;4;0;1;.286

Galvis ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.237

Lauer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.080

a-Pirela ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.249

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Margot cf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.249

Totals;35;6;9;6;1;11

Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hamilton cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.237

Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Peraza ss;4;0;3;0;0;0;.288

Votto 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.282

Suarez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.289

Ervin lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265

Schebler rf;4;1;1;1;0;3;.274

Herrera 2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.188

Barnhart c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250

L.Castillo p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.120

b-Trahan ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Wisler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Williams ph-cf;1;1;1;1;0;0;.301

Totals;31;2;5;2;3;13

San Diego;001;400;100;—;6;9;0

Cincinnati;000;000;200;—;2;5;1

a-struck out for Lauer in the 5th. b-popped out for L.Castillo in the 5th. c-homered for Wisler in the 7th. d-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.

E—Peraza (19). LOB—San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Myers (18). HR—Mejia (1), off L.Castillo; Renfroe (20), off L.Castillo; Mejia (2), off L.Castillo; Schebler (14), off Wingenter; Williams (2), off Wingenter. RBIs—Urias (3), Renfroe (57), Mejia 4 (4), Schebler (41), Williams (6). SB—Jankowski (22). SF—Urias. S—Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 3 (Renfroe 2, Mejia); Cincinnati 2 (Herrera 2). RISP—San Diego 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

DP—Cincinnati 1 (Herrera, Votto).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lauer;4;2;0;0;3;8;86;4.80

Stock;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;2.53

J.Castillo, W, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;2.67

Wingenter;1;2;2;2;0;2;20;4.50

Stammen;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;2.61

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Yates;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;2.01

Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

L.Castillo, L, 8-12;5;5;5;2;0;7;81;4.79

Wisler;2;2;1;1;1;1;34;4.83

Hernandez;1;1;0;0;0;2;23;2.50

Hughes;1;1;0;0;0;1;14;1.95

Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—J.Castillo 1-0.

T—2:57. A—14,303 (42,319).

Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Lindor ss;5;3;4;4;0;0;.288

Kipnis 2b;5;1;1;3;0;1;.230

Ramirez 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286

Encarnacion dh;5;1;3;0;0;1;.238

Alonso 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.241

Cabrera rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.278

B.Barnes rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Gomes c;4;1;1;0;0;0;.255

G.Allen cf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.242

Guyer lf;3;2;1;1;0;0;.205

Totals;39;9;13;9;1;9

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McKinney rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.351

a-Grichuk ph-rf;2;0;2;0;0;0;.244

Travis 2b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.239

Gurriel Jr. ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.294

Morales dh;3;1;0;0;1;2;.259

Pillar cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.246

Tellez 1b;4;1;3;1;0;0;.800

1-Davis pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Smoak 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.249

Hernandez lf;4;1;1;2;0;3;.241

McGuire c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Diaz 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.255

b-Urena ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255

Totals;36;4;11;3;2;9

Cleveland;101;031;003;—;9;13;1

Toronto;000;400;000;—;4;11;2

a-singled for McKinney in the 7th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.

E—Alonso (10), Travis (9), Paulino (1). LOB—Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B—G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), Hernandez (27), McGuire (1). HR—Lindor (32), off Gaviglio; Lindor (33), off Gaviglio; Kipnis (15), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs—Lindor 4 (84), Kipnis 3 (63), G.Allen (17), Guyer (24), Tellez (2), Hernandez 2 (52). CS—Ramirez (6).

Runners left in scoring position—Cleveland 3 (Gomes, Guyer 2); Toronto 4 (Morales, Hernandez 2, McGuire). RISP—Cleveland 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 14.

Runners moved up—Travis, Gurriel Jr., McGuire. LIDP—Gomes. GIDP—Travis 2, Morales.

DP—Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Alonso), (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Otero, Lindor, Alonso); Toronto 1 (Travis).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bieber, W, 9-3;6 1/3;7;4;3;1;6;89;4.63

Olson;0;1;0;0;0;0;5;6.23

Cimber, H, 12;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.41

C.Allen, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;4.30

Otero;1;2;0;0;0;1;11;5.40

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gaviglio, L, 3-8;4 1/3;6;5;5;0;4;72;5.25

Fernandez;2/3;1;0;0;0;0;16;2.25

Shafer;1;2;1;0;1;0;18;0.00

D.Barnes;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;5.50

Paulino;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;0.00

Leiter Jr.;1;3;3;3;0;2;22;6.27

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Olson 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Fernandez 2-2. HBP—Leiter Jr. (Guyer).

T—2:53. A—20,618 (53,506).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments