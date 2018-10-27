Red Sox 9, Dodgers 6

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts cf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.211

Benintendi lf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.357

Pearce 1b;4;2;2;4;1;0;.250

Martinez rf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.214

Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;1;0;.105

Nunez 3b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.300

Kimbrel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Holt 2b;2;2;1;0;2;0;.250

Vazquez c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.250

a-Bradley Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.231

Leon c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

e-Devers ph-3b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.200

Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

M.Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Moreland ph;1;1;1;3;0;0;.125

Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Swihart ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;35;9;8;9;6;8

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Freese 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.333

1-Hernandez pr-2b-lf;2;1;1;2;0;0;.182

Muncy 2b-1b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286

Turner 3b;4;1;3;0;1;0;.381

Machado ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.222

Bellinger cf;5;1;0;0;0;2;.067

Puig rf;4;1;1;3;0;0;.235

Taylor lf;3;0;2;0;1;1;.167

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

A.Barnes c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

d-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Hill p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Dozier 2b;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000

Totals;36;6;9;5;4;10

Boston;000;000;315;—;9;8;1

Los Angeles;000;004;002;—;6;9;0

a-popped out for Vazquez in the 7th. b-homered for M.Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Madson in the 7th. d-struck out for A.Barnes in the 8th. e-singled for Leon in the 9th. f-grounded out for Kelly in the 9th.

1-ran for Freese in the 6th.

E—Vazquez (1). LOB—Boston 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Pearce (1), Holt (1), Turner (2). HR—Moreland (1), off Madson; Pearce (1), off Jansen; Puig (1), off Rodriguez; Hernandez (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs—Pearce 4 (5), Bogaerts (2), Moreland 3 (3), Devers (2), Puig 3 (4), Hernandez 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 1 (Nunez); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Grandal). RISP—Boston 5 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Swihart, Machado.

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez;5;2-3;4;4;4;2;6;93;5.68

M.Barnes;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;11;0.00

Kelly, W, 1-0;2;3;0;0;0;3;30;0.00

Kimbrel;1;2;2;2;1;0;28;4.15

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hill;6;1-3;1;1;1;3;7;91;1.42

Alexander;0;0;1;1;1;0;4;13.50

Madson, H, 1;2-3;1;1;1;0;0;8;3.86

Jansen, BS, 2-2;1;1;1;1;0;1;10;6.00

Floro, L, 0-1;2-3;2;3;3;1;0;10;11.57

Wood;0;1;1;1;0;0;4;7.71

Maeda;1-3;2;1;1;1;0;12;3.00

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 1-0, Madson 2-2, Wood 2-0, Maeda 3-3. HBP—Hill (Rodriguez), Rodriguez (Freese).

Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Fieldin Culbreth; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T—3:57. A—54,400 (56,000).

(FRIDAY'S LATE BOX)

Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf-cf-rf-cf-rf-cf-rf;7;0;0;0;1;3;.267

Bogaerts ss;8;0;0;0;0;2;.067

Moreland 1b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Eovaldi p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Martinez lf-rf-lf-rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.300

2-Kinsler pr-2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.100

Holt 2b-lf-rf-lf;6;1;1;0;1;1;.167

Devers 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.111

e-Nunez ph-3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.600

Bradley Jr. cf-lf-cf-lf-cf-lf-cf;5;1;2;1;2;1;.250

Vazquez c-1b;7;0;1;0;0;1;.200

Porcello p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Swihart ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Brasier p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

M.Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Benintendi ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.444

Price p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Kimbrel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

f-Pearce ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Hembree p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Leon c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.500

Totals;57;2;7;1;7;19

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;7;1;1;1;0;3;.100

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

h-Kershaw ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Turner 3b;8;0;2;0;0;2;.294

Muncy 1b-2b;6;2;2;1;2;1;.333

Machado ss;7;0;1;0;0;1;.214

Bellinger cf;7;0;1;0;0;2;.100

Puig rf;7;0;2;0;0;0;.231

Grandal c;3;0;1;0;1;2;.250

1-A.Barnes pr-c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Taylor 2b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

g-Freese ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.429

Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

b-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.125

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Dozier ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hernandez 2b-lf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.111

Totals;61;3;11;2;5;15

Boston;000;000;010;000;100;000;—;2;7;1

Los Angeles;001;000;000;000;100;001;—;3;11;1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 7th. c-struck out for M.Barnes in the 9th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-flied out for Devers in the 10th. f-walked for Kimbrel in the 11th. g-grounded out for Floro in the 14th. h-lined out for Urias in the 17th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 10th.

E—Kinsler (1), Alexander (1). LOB—Boston 9, Los Angeles 12. 2B—Leon (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR—Bradley Jr. (1), off Jansen; Pederson (1), off Porcello; Muncy (1), off Eovaldi. RBIs—Bradley Jr. (1), Pederson (1), Muncy (1). SB—Holt (1). CS—Bradley Jr. (1), Bellinger (1). S—Porcello.

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 4 (Betts 2, Bogaerts 2); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Machado, Dozier). RISP—Boston 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Bellinger. FIDP—Nunez. GIDP—Bogaerts.

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, A.Barnes), (Machado, Muncy, Freese).

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Porcello;4;2-3;3;1;1;1;5;61;1.93

Rodriguez;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;0.00

Kelly;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;0.00

Brasier;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;5.40

M.Barnes;1;1;0;0;0;2;23;0.00

Price;2-3;1;0;0;1;0;13;2.70

Kimbrel;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;0;28;0.00

Hembree;1;0;0;0;1;1;25;0.00

Eovaldi, L, 0-1;6;3;2;1;1;5;97;1.12

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler;7;2;0;0;0;7;108;0.00

Jansen, BS, 1-1;2;1;1;1;0;2;32;4.50

Baez;2;1;0;0;2;1;26;2.45

Madson;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;0.00

Alexander;1;1;1;1;1;1;19;6.75

Floro;1;2-3;1;0;0;1;3;29;0.00

Maeda;2;1;0;0;1;5;36;0.00

Urias;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;3.00

Wood, W, 1-0;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;3.86

Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Floro 1-0.

Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Fieldin Culbreth.

T—7:20. A—53,114 (56,000).

