Red Sox 9, Dodgers 6
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts cf;4;1;0;0;1;1;.211
Benintendi lf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.357
Pearce 1b;4;2;2;4;1;0;.250
Martinez rf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.214
Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;1;0;.105
Nunez 3b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.300
Kimbrel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Holt 2b;2;2;1;0;2;0;.250
Vazquez c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.250
a-Bradley Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.231
Leon c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
e-Devers ph-3b;1;1;1;1;0;0;.200
Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
M.Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Moreland ph;1;1;1;3;0;0;.125
Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Swihart ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;35;9;8;9;6;8
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Freese 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.333
1-Hernandez pr-2b-lf;2;1;1;2;0;0;.182
Muncy 2b-1b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.286
Turner 3b;4;1;3;0;1;0;.381
Machado ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.222
Bellinger cf;5;1;0;0;0;2;.067
Puig rf;4;1;1;3;0;0;.235
Taylor lf;3;0;2;0;1;1;.167
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
A.Barnes c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
d-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Hill p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pederson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.091
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Dozier 2b;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000
Totals;36;6;9;5;4;10
Boston;000;000;315;—;9;8;1
Los Angeles;000;004;002;—;6;9;0
a-popped out for Vazquez in the 7th. b-homered for M.Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Madson in the 7th. d-struck out for A.Barnes in the 8th. e-singled for Leon in the 9th. f-grounded out for Kelly in the 9th.
1-ran for Freese in the 6th.
E—Vazquez (1). LOB—Boston 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Pearce (1), Holt (1), Turner (2). HR—Moreland (1), off Madson; Pearce (1), off Jansen; Puig (1), off Rodriguez; Hernandez (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs—Pearce 4 (5), Bogaerts (2), Moreland 3 (3), Devers (2), Puig 3 (4), Hernandez 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 1 (Nunez); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Grandal). RISP—Boston 5 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Swihart, Machado.
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez;5;2-3;4;4;4;2;6;93;5.68
M.Barnes;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;11;0.00
Kelly, W, 1-0;2;3;0;0;0;3;30;0.00
Kimbrel;1;2;2;2;1;0;28;4.15
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hill;6;1-3;1;1;1;3;7;91;1.42
Alexander;0;0;1;1;1;0;4;13.50
Madson, H, 1;2-3;1;1;1;0;0;8;3.86
Jansen, BS, 2-2;1;1;1;1;0;1;10;6.00
Floro, L, 0-1;2-3;2;3;3;1;0;10;11.57
Wood;0;1;1;1;0;0;4;7.71
Maeda;1-3;2;1;1;1;0;12;3.00
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 1-0, Madson 2-2, Wood 2-0, Maeda 3-3. HBP—Hill (Rodriguez), Rodriguez (Freese).
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Fieldin Culbreth; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Kerwin Danley.
T—3:57. A—54,400 (56,000).
(FRIDAY'S LATE BOX)
Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf-cf-rf-cf-rf-cf-rf;7;0;0;0;1;3;.267
Bogaerts ss;8;0;0;0;0;2;.067
Moreland 1b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Eovaldi p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Martinez lf-rf-lf-rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.300
2-Kinsler pr-2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.100
Holt 2b-lf-rf-lf;6;1;1;0;1;1;.167
Devers 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.111
e-Nunez ph-3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.600
Bradley Jr. cf-lf-cf-lf-cf-lf-cf;5;1;2;1;2;1;.250
Vazquez c-1b;7;0;1;0;0;1;.200
Porcello p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Swihart ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Kelly p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Brasier p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
M.Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Benintendi ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.444
Price p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Kimbrel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Pearce ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Hembree p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Leon c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.500
Totals;57;2;7;1;7;19
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;7;1;1;1;0;3;.100
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Urias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
h-Kershaw ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Turner 3b;8;0;2;0;0;2;.294
Muncy 1b-2b;6;2;2;1;2;1;.333
Machado ss;7;0;1;0;0;1;.214
Bellinger cf;7;0;1;0;0;2;.100
Puig rf;7;0;2;0;0;0;.231
Grandal c;3;0;1;0;1;2;.250
1-A.Barnes pr-c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Taylor 2b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
g-Freese ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.429
Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
b-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.125
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Dozier ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hernandez 2b-lf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.111
Totals;61;3;11;2;5;15
Boston;000;000;010;000;100;000;—;2;7;1
Los Angeles;001;000;000;000;100;001;—;3;11;1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 7th. c-struck out for M.Barnes in the 9th. d-popped out for Jansen in the 9th. e-flied out for Devers in the 10th. f-walked for Kimbrel in the 11th. g-grounded out for Floro in the 14th. h-lined out for Urias in the 17th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 9th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 10th.
E—Kinsler (1), Alexander (1). LOB—Boston 9, Los Angeles 12. 2B—Leon (1), Turner (1), Muncy (1). HR—Bradley Jr. (1), off Jansen; Pederson (1), off Porcello; Muncy (1), off Eovaldi. RBIs—Bradley Jr. (1), Pederson (1), Muncy (1). SB—Holt (1). CS—Bradley Jr. (1), Bellinger (1). S—Porcello.
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 4 (Betts 2, Bogaerts 2); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy, Machado, Dozier). RISP—Boston 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Bellinger. FIDP—Nunez. GIDP—Bogaerts.
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, A.Barnes), (Machado, Muncy, Freese).
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Porcello;4;2-3;3;1;1;1;5;61;1.93
Rodriguez;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;0.00
Kelly;1;1;0;0;0;0;12;0.00
Brasier;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;5.40
M.Barnes;1;1;0;0;0;2;23;0.00
Price;2-3;1;0;0;1;0;13;2.70
Kimbrel;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;0;28;0.00
Hembree;1;0;0;0;1;1;25;0.00
Eovaldi, L, 0-1;6;3;2;1;1;5;97;1.12
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler;7;2;0;0;0;7;108;0.00
Jansen, BS, 1-1;2;1;1;1;0;2;32;4.50
Baez;2;1;0;0;2;1;26;2.45
Madson;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;0.00
Alexander;1;1;1;1;1;1;19;6.75
Floro;1;2-3;1;0;0;1;3;29;0.00
Maeda;2;1;0;0;1;5;36;0.00
Urias;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;3.00
Wood, W, 1-0;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;3.86
Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Floro 1-0.
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Fieldin Culbreth.
T—7:20. A—53,114 (56,000).
