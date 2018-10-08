(MONDAY'S GAMES)
Astros 11, Indians 3
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf-rf;6;2;3;2;0;2;.429
Altuve 2b;6;2;2;1;0;1;.286
Bregman 3b;3;2;2;1;2;0;.556
Gurriel 1b;4;1;1;0;2;3;.182
Gonzalez lf;6;1;2;3;0;1;.538
Reddick rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.400
c-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Marisnick cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Correa ss;3;1;1;3;2;0;.100
McCann c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-White ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500
Maldonado c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.125
Kemp dh;3;2;1;0;2;1;.333
Totals;41;11;13;10;8;14
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;3;1;2;1;0;0;.364
Brantley lf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.200
Ramirez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Encarnacion 1b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.100
Donaldson 3b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.091
Diaz dh;3;0;1;0;0;1;.333
d-G.Allen ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Guyer rf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
b-Cabrera ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.125
Gomes c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Kipnis cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.111
Totals;30;3;7;2;2;6
Houston;000;010;361;—;11;13;0
Cleveland;001;010;001;—;3;7;3
a-struck out for McCann in the 7th. b-grounded out for Guyer in the 7th. c-struck out for Reddick in the 8th. d-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.
E—Clevinger (1), Bauer 2 (2). LOB—Houston 12, Cleveland 4. 2B—Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Gonzalez (2), Diaz (1). HR—Springer (2), off Clevinger; Springer (3), off C.Allen; Correa (1), off Hand; Lindor (2), off Keuchel. RBIs—Springer 2 (3), Altuve (2), Bregman (4), Gonzalez 3 (5), Correa 3 (3), Lindor (2), Brantley (1). SF—Brantley. S—Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 6 (Gurriel, Gonzalez 3, White 2); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Guyer). RISP—Houston 6 for 15; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up—Altuve, G.Allen. GIDP—Ramirez, G.Allen.
DP—Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel), (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel).
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Keuchel;5;4;2;2;1;2;78;3.60
McHugh, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;0;4;21;0.00
McCullers;1;2;0;0;0;0;15;0.00
Harris;1;1;1;1;1;0;14;9.00
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Clevinger;5;3;1;1;3;9;99;1.80
Bauer, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1;1;1-3;4;3;2;1;1;38;6.75
Miller;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;13;0.00
C.Allen;2-3;2;4;4;2;2;14;54.00
Hand;2-3;2;2;2;0;2;15;10.80
Cimber;1;2;1;1;1;0;26;4.50
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-0, C.Allen 3-0, Hand 3-3. HBP—Clevinger (Bregman). WP—C.Allen, Hand, Harris.
T—4:02. A—37,252 (35,225).
Dodgers 6, Braves 2
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;5;0;1;0;0;3;.286
Turner 3b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.357
Muncy 1b;3;2;0;0;2;2;.182
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Machado ss;5;1;2;4;0;0;.176
Grandal c;5;0;0;0;0;2;.077
Hernandez 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.167
Bellinger cf-1b;2;1;0;0;2;1;.000
Puig rf;3;1;2;0;1;1;.333
Hill p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Freese ph;1;0;1;2;0;0;.500
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Taylor cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Totals;33;6;8;6;7;10
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.188
Albies 2b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.200
Freeman 1b;4;0;2;0;1;1;.250
Markakis rf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.083
Camargo 3b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.000
Flowers c;3;1;0;0;1;0;.143
Inciarte cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.231
Culberson ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.167
Foltynewicz p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
a-Suzuki ph;1;0;1;2;0;0;.250
Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Fried p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Flaherty ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Teheran p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Duda ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;33;2;6;2;5;6
Los Angeles;100;002;300;—;6;8;1
Atlanta;000;200;000;—;2;6;0
a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 4th. b-singled for Madson in the 6th. c-popped out for Fried in the 6th. d-grounded out for Ferguson in the 8th. e-flied out for Teheran in the 8th.
E—Machado (2). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Atlanta 10. 2B—Machado (1). HR—Machado (2), off Sobotka. RBIs—Machado 4 (6), Freese 2 (3), Suzuki 2 (2). SB—Hernandez (2), Bellinger (2), Puig (2). S—Hill, Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 5 (Pederson 2, Grandal, Puig, Hill); Atlanta 5 (Markakis, Camargo, Inciarte 2, Duda). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 8.
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hill;4;1-3;4;2;2;5;3;82;4.15
Madson, W, 1-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;10;0.00
Baez, H, 1;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;16;0.00
Ferguson;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;0.00
Maeda;1;2;0;0;0;1;23;0.00
Jansen;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;0.00
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Foltynewicz;4;2;1;1;4;5;64;7.50
Venters, L, 0-1;1;2-3;2;2;2;1;1;30;9.00
Brach, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;0;0;6;6.75
Fried;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;3.86
Sobotka;1-3;2;3;3;2;0;21;11.57
Teheran;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;18;0.00
Minter;1;0;0;0;0;2;19;0.00
Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Madson 3-0, Brach 2-2, Fried 1-0, Teheran 1-0.
T—3:42. A—39,586 (41,149).
Red Sox 16, Yankees 1
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf-cf;5;2;2;2;1;0;.250
Benintendi lf;3;2;2;3;2;0;.400
a-Swihart ph-rf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Martinez dh;3;0;1;2;2;0;.364
Bogaerts ss;6;1;2;0;0;0;.308
Devers 3b;6;2;2;1;0;0;.286
Pearce 1b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.286
Kinsler 2b;1;2;1;0;1;0;.333
Holt 2b-1b;6;3;4;5;0;0;.667
Vazquez c;6;1;2;1;0;0;.333
Bradley Jr. cf-lf;3;2;1;0;2;1;.250
Totals;44;16;18;15;8;4
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Judge rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.462
Voit 1b;3;1;1;0;0;2;.300
Walker 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Stanton dh;4;0;2;0;0;0;.286
Gregorius ss;2;0;0;1;0;0;.100
b-Hechavarria ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Sanchez c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.167
Andujar 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.111
Torres 2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.333
Gardner cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;1;5;1;1;7
Boston;012;700;132;—;16;18;0
New York;000;100;000;—;1;5;0
a-struck out for Benintendi in the 8th. b-walked for Gregorius in the 9th.
LOB—Boston 10, New York 5. 2B—Benintendi (1), Holt (1), Bradley Jr. (1). 3B—Holt (1). HR—Holt (1), off Romine. RBIs—Betts 2 (2), Benintendi 3 (3), Martinez 2 (5), Devers (1), Pearce (2), Holt 5 (5), Vazquez (1), Gregorius (2). SB—Benintendi (2), Devers (1). SF—Martinez. S—Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 4 (Martinez, Bogaerts 2, Vazquez); New York 2 (Sanchez, Andujar). RISP—Boston 9 for 20; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up—Holt, Sanchez.
DP—Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Pearce).
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-0;7;5;1;1;0;5;97;1.29
Hembree;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;0.00
Rodriguez;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;10.12
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Severino, L, 0-1;3;7;6;6;2;2;70;18.00
Lynn;1-3;2;3;3;1;0;16;11.57
Green;1;2-3;2;1;1;2;0;29;2.45
Holder;2;2;1;1;1;1;38;4.50
Tarpley;1;4;3;3;1;1;31;27.00
Romine;1;1;2;2;1;0;18;18.00
Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored—Lynn 3-3, Green 2-2. WP—Tarpley.
T—3:41. A—49,657 (47,309).
