(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

Astros 3, Indians 1

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Lindor ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250

Brantley lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143

Ramirez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Encarnacion dh;3;0;1;0;1;2;.143

Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Alonso 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Cabrera rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167

Gomes c;2;0;0;0;1;2;.200

Kipnis cf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Totals;30;1;3;1;2;14

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375

Altuve 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250

Bregman 3b;3;2;1;1;1;1;.500

Gurriel 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Gonzalez lf;4;0;4;2;0;0;.714

1-Straw pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

White dh;2;0;1;0;2;1;.600

Reddick rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500

a-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Marisnick cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.143

Totals;31;3;9;3;4;7

Cleveland;001;000;000;—;1;3;0

Houston;000;002;10x;—;3;9;0

a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.

LOB—Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B—Gonzalez (1). HR—Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs—Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB—Straw (1). S—Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP—; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up—Correa. GIDP—Altuve.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Carrasco, L, 0-1;5;1-3;6;2;2;1;3;77;3.38

Miller, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;2;0;9;0.00

Bauer;1;2-3;1;1;1;0;2;22;3.38

Hand;1;1;0;0;1;2;13;0.00

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole, W, 1-0;7;3;1;1;0;12;98;1.29

Pressly, H, 2;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;15;0.00

Osuna, S, 1-1;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00

Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP—Miller.

T—3:12. A—43,520 (41,168).

Yankees 6, Red Sox 2

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen lf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.200

Judge rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.556

Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;3;0;.286

1-Walker pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stanton dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.200

Sanchez c;5;2;2;4;0;2;.250

Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125

Andujar 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167

Hechavarria 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Torres 2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.333

Gardner cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.000

Totals;34;6;8;6;7;7

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Benintendi lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.286

Martinez dh;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375

Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.286

Moreland 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333

Pearce 1b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333

Nunez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Kinsler 2b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.250

Leon c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Devers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Vazquez c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200

Totals;31;2;5;2;3;6

New York;120;000;300;—;6;8;0

Boston;000;100;100;—;2;5;1

a-struck out for Leon in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E—Nunez (1). LOB—New York 8, Boston 5. 2B—Kinsler (1). HR—Judge (2), off Price; Sanchez (1), off Price; Sanchez (2), off Rodriguez; Bogaerts (1), off Tanaka. RBIs—McCutchen (1), Judge (2), Sanchez 4 (4), Bogaerts (2), Kinsler (1). SB—Kinsler (1).

Runners left in scoring position—New York 4 (McCutchen, Judge, Sanchez 2); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP—New York 2 for 10; Boston 0 for 2.

Runners moved up—Stanton. GIDP—McCutchen, Stanton, Kinsler.

DP—New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Walker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Pearce), (Nunez, Pearce).

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Tanaka, W, 1-0;5;3;1;1;1;4;78;1.80

Betances, H, 1;2;2;1;1;0;1;28;4.50

Britton;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;0.00

Chapman;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;0.00

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Price, L, 0-1;1;2-3;3;3;3;2;0;42;16.20

Kelly;2;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;0.00

Brasier;1;0;0;0;1;3;20;0.00

Workman;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;9;13.50

Rodriguez;1;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;31;16.20

Hembree;2;0;0;0;3;1;38;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Kelly 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0.

T—3:31. A—39,151 (37,731).

