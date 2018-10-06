(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
Astros 3, Indians 1
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250
Brantley lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143
Ramirez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Encarnacion dh;3;0;1;0;1;2;.143
Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Alonso 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Cabrera rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167
Gomes c;2;0;0;0;1;2;.200
Kipnis cf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Totals;30;1;3;1;2;14
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375
Altuve 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Bregman 3b;3;2;1;1;1;1;.500
Gurriel 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Gonzalez lf;4;0;4;2;0;0;.714
1-Straw pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
White dh;2;0;1;0;2;1;.600
Reddick rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500
a-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Marisnick cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.143
Totals;31;3;9;3;4;7
Cleveland;001;000;000;—;1;3;0
Houston;000;002;10x;—;3;9;0
a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.
LOB—Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B—Gonzalez (1). HR—Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs—Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB—Straw (1). S—Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP—; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up—Correa. GIDP—Altuve.
DP—Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Carrasco, L, 0-1;5;1-3;6;2;2;1;3;77;3.38
Miller, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;2;0;9;0.00
Bauer;1;2-3;1;1;1;0;2;22;3.38
Hand;1;1;0;0;1;2;13;0.00
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, W, 1-0;7;3;1;1;0;12;98;1.29
Pressly, H, 2;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;15;0.00
Osuna, S, 1-1;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00
Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP—Miller.
T—3:12. A—43,520 (41,168).
Yankees 6, Red Sox 2
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen lf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.200
Judge rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.556
Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;3;0;.286
1-Walker pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Stanton dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.200
Sanchez c;5;2;2;4;0;2;.250
Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125
Andujar 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167
Hechavarria 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Torres 2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.333
Gardner cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.000
Totals;34;6;8;6;7;7
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Benintendi lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.286
Martinez dh;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375
Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.286
Moreland 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333
Pearce 1b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333
Nunez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Kinsler 2b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.250
Leon c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Devers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Vazquez c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200
Totals;31;2;5;2;3;6
New York;120;000;300;—;6;8;0
Boston;000;100;100;—;2;5;1
a-struck out for Leon in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E—Nunez (1). LOB—New York 8, Boston 5. 2B—Kinsler (1). HR—Judge (2), off Price; Sanchez (1), off Price; Sanchez (2), off Rodriguez; Bogaerts (1), off Tanaka. RBIs—McCutchen (1), Judge (2), Sanchez 4 (4), Bogaerts (2), Kinsler (1). SB—Kinsler (1).
Runners left in scoring position—New York 4 (McCutchen, Judge, Sanchez 2); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP—New York 2 for 10; Boston 0 for 2.
Runners moved up—Stanton. GIDP—McCutchen, Stanton, Kinsler.
DP—New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Walker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Pearce), (Nunez, Pearce).
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-0;5;3;1;1;1;4;78;1.80
Betances, H, 1;2;2;1;1;0;1;28;4.50
Britton;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;0.00
Chapman;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;0.00
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Price, L, 0-1;1;2-3;3;3;3;2;0;42;16.20
Kelly;2;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;0.00
Brasier;1;0;0;0;1;3;20;0.00
Workman;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;9;13.50
Rodriguez;1;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;31;16.20
Hembree;2;0;0;0;3;1;38;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Kelly 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0.
T—3:31. A—39,151 (37,731).
