Brewers 5, Cardinals 4
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;3;.000
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Ozuna lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Molina c;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Fowler rf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.000
Wong 2b;3;2;2;3;0;0;.667
c-Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bader cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.667
Mikolas p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Leone p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-O'Neill ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;4;5;4;2;11
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Yelich rf;2;1;1;3;2;0;.500
Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Shaw 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Moustakas 2b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.333
Grandal c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Chacin p;2;2;2;1;0;0;1.000
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Thames ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;1.000
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;5;7;5;2;5
St. Louis;030;000;100;—;4;5;0
Milwaukee;013;010;00x;—;5;7;0
a-flied out for Leone in the 7th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Wong in the 9th.
LOB—St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 3. HR—Wong (1), off Chacin; Bader (1), off Chacin; Wong (2), off Guerra; Moustakas (1), off Mikolas; Yelich (1), off Mikolas; Chacin (1), off Mikolas. RBIs—Wong 3 (3), Bader (1), Yelich 3 (3), Moustakas (1), Chacin (1).
Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar). RISP—St. Louis 0 for 2; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—Molina, Shaw. GIDP—Shaw.
DP—St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mikolas, L, 0-1;5;5;5;5;1;3;82;9.00
Leone;1;0;0;0;0;1;22;0.00
Brebbia;1;1;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
Gant;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;0.00
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Chacin, W, 1-0;5 1/3;3;3;3;2;7;96;5.06
Guerra, H, 1;1 2/3;2;1;1;0;0;28;5.40
Hader, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;4;21;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Guerra 1-0.
T—2:36. A—45,304 (41,900).
Cubs 12, Rangers 4
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Almora Jr. cf;6;1;2;1;0;3;.333
Bryant 3b;4;1;1;3;1;0;.250
Rizzo 1b;2;1;1;1;3;0;.500
Baez ss;5;2;2;4;0;1;.400
Contreras c;3;1;0;0;2;2;.000
Bote 2b;4;2;2;0;0;0;.500
Zobrist dh;2;2;1;0;2;0;.500
b-Descalso ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Heyward rf;5;1;2;1;0;0;.400
Zagunis lf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.500
a-Schwarber ph-lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.333
Totals;37;12;13;11;8;7
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
DeShields cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Odor 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Andrus ss;4;1;3;2;0;0;.750
Gallo lf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Pence dh;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250
Mazara rf;4;1;1;2;0;0;.250
Cabrera 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Guzman 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Mathis c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;32;4;6;4;2;6
Chicago;000;162;120;—;12;13;0
Texas;002;000;002;—;4;6;0
a-struck out for Zagunis in the 6th. b-flied out for Zobrist in the 9th.
LOB—Chicago 7, Texas 3. 2B—Bote (1), Zagunis (1), Schwarber (1), Odor (1). HR—Baez (1), off Minor; Baez (2), off Chavez; Bryant (1), off Dowdy; Andrus (1), off Lester; Mazara (1), off Montgomery. RBIs—Almora Jr. (1), Bryant 3 (3), Rizzo (1), Baez 4 (4), Heyward (1), Zagunis (1), Andrus 2 (2), Mazara 2 (2). CS—Contreras (1), DeShields (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 4 (Almora Jr., Baez 2, Schwarber); Texas 1 (Pence). RISP—Chicago 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 2.
Runners moved up—Bryant, Heyward 2. GIDP—Heyward, Zagunis.
DP—Texas 2 (Andrus, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lester, W, 1-0;6;4;2;2;2;3;98;3.00
Rosario;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;0.00
Brach;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
Strop;2/3;1;1;1;0;0;10;13.50
Montgomery;1/3;1;1;1;0;0;4;27.00
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Minor, L, 0-1;4 2/3;5;6;6;2;3;76;11.57
Chavez;2/3;2;3;3;2;0;24;40.50
Gomez;1/3;1;0;0;1;1;15;0.00
Bird;0;0;0;0;1;0;4;0.00
Kelley;1/3;0;0;0;0;1;3;0.00
Dowdy;2;4;3;3;2;1;36;13.50
Springs;1;1;0;0;0;1;19;0.00
Bird pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Montgomery 1-1, Chavez 2-2, Gomez 2-1, Bird 3-1, Kelley 3-0. HBP—Minor (Bote).
T—3:07. A—48,538 (49,115).
Royals 5, White Sox 3
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Garcia cf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.250
Moncada 3b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.333
Abreu 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Alonso dh;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Jimenez lf;3;1;0;1;0;2;.000
Palka rf;3;0;0;1;1;1;.000
1-Engel pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Anderson ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.250
McCann c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Castillo ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;---
Sanchez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;3;4;3;4;5
Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Merrifield rf;3;2;1;0;1;0;.333
Mondesi ss;4;1;2;1;0;2;.500
Gordon lf;2;2;0;1;0;0;.000
Soler dh;4;0;2;2;0;2;.500
Schwindel 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Owings 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Dozier 3b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.000
Maldonado c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Hamilton cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;5;5;4;3;7
Chicago;000;000;003;—;3;4;3
Kansas City;000;102;20x;—;5;5;0
a-walked for McCann in the 9th.
1-ran for Palka in the 9th.
E—Anderson (1), Sanchez (1), Covey (1). LOB—Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B—Soler (1). 3B—Mondesi 2 (2). RBIs—Jimenez (1), Palka (1), Anderson (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Soler 2 (2). SB—Merrifield 2 (2). SF—Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Sanchez 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Schwindel, Owings, Maldonado 2). RISP—Chicago 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 9.
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodon, L, 0-1;5 1/3;3;3;2;1;6;101;3.38
Jones;2/3;0;0;0;1;1;12;0.00
Burr;2/3;1;2;2;1;0;26;27.00
Covey;1 1/3;1;0;0;0;0;17;0.00
Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Keller, W, 1-0;7;2;0;0;1;5;92;0.00
Kennedy;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;0.00
Peralta;1/3;1;2;2;1;0;9;54.00
Diekman;1/3;0;1;1;1;0;17;27.00
McCarthy;0;1;0;0;1;0;8;0.00
Boxberger, S, 1-1;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;3;0.00
McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Jones 2-0, Covey 1-1, Diekman 2-2, McCarthy 2-1, Boxberger 3-0. HBP—Rodon (Gordon), Diekman (Jimenez).
T—3:12. A—31,675 (37,903).
