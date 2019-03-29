Cardinals 9, Brewers 5
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 3b;5;2;2;1;1;1;.222
Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Goldschmidt 1b;5;3;4;5;1;0;.500
DeJong ss;5;0;2;1;0;1;.222
Ozuna lf;6;1;1;0;0;2;.200
Molina c;3;1;1;1;2;0;.143
Fowler rf;3;0;1;0;2;2;.167
Wong 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.429
Bader cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.250
Flaherty p;2;1;1;0;0;0;.500
Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Reyes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-O'Neill ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.500
Munoz 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;40;9;14;8;7;10
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.375
Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yelich rf;3;2;2;1;1;0;.600
Braun lf;4;1;2;3;0;1;.375
Shaw 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.125
Moustakas 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.333
Grandal c;3;0;0;1;0;2;.000
Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Peralta p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Gamel ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;5;8;5;2;8
St. Louis;300;101;310;—;9;14;0
Milwaukee;003;100;010;—;5;8;0
a-struck out for Albers in the 4th. b-struck out for Gant in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. d-doubled for Miller in the 9th.
LOB—St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B—Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O'Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR—Goldschmidt (1), off Peralta; Goldschmidt (2), off Williams; Goldschmidt (3), off Barnes; Braun (1), off Flaherty; Yelich (2), off Miller. RBIs—Carpenter (1), Goldschmidt 5 (5), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Yelich (4), Braun 3 (3), Grandal (1). CS—Cain (1). SF—Grandal. S—Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Fowler 2, Bader 3); Milwaukee 1 (Thames). RISP—St. Louis 2 for 17; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—Molina, Goldschmidt, Bader. GIDP—Aguilar, Grandal.
DP—St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Flaherty;4 1/3;7;4;4;1;4;89;8.31
Gant, W, 1-0;1 2/3;0;0;0;1;2;22;0.00
Reyes;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;0.00
Miller;1;1;1;1;0;0;19;9.00
Hicks;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;0.00
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Peralta;3;6;4;4;3;3;80;12.00
Albers;1;1;0;0;1;2;21;0.00
Claudio;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;0.00
Williams, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;0;1;20;9.00
Barnes;1;3;3;3;0;1;24;27.00
Anderson;2;2;1;1;2;3;34;4.50
Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored—Gant 1-0, Albers 2-1. HBP—Peralta (DeJong), Miller (Shaw). WP—Anderson. PB—Molina (1).
T—3:41. A—30,157 (41,900).
Rockies 6, Marlins 1
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon rf;5;1;3;2;0;0;.300
Murphy 1b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.100
Arenado 3b;5;0;2;1;0;1;.300
Story ss;4;1;1;1;1;1;.286
Dahl lf;4;0;1;1;1;2;.500
Desmond cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.111
McMahon 2b;2;2;1;0;2;0;.333
Wolters c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.500
Marquez p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Hampson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Dunn p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Tapia ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;38;6;11;6;4;5
Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Granderson lf;2;1;1;1;2;0;.500
Anderson 3b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.000
Walker 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Conley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Steckenrider p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Romo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Guerrero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Prado ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Cooper rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Rojas 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Riddle ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.250
Alfaro c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.167
Brinson cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Richards p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Herrera ph-rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.200
Totals;27;1;2;1;3;9
Colorado;000;001;104;—;6;11;0
Miami;000;100;000;—;1;2;0
a-singled for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dunn in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th.
LOB—Colorado 9, Miami 3. 2B—Blackmon (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1), Wolters (1). HR—Granderson (1), off Marquez. RBIs—Blackmon 2 (2), Arenado (1), Story (2), Dahl (2), Wolters (1), Granderson (1). SB—Blackmon (1). CS—Granderson (1), Herrera (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (Murphy, Desmond 3, Marquez); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP—Colorado 5 for 13; Miami 0 for 1.
DP—Colorado 1 (Wolters, McMahon).
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Marquez, W, 1-0;6;2;1;1;3;7;93;1.50
Johnson, H, 1;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;1;15;0.00
Dunn, H, 1;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;9;0.00
Shaw;1;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.00
Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Richards;6;4;1;1;2;4;81;1.50
Conley, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;0;0;17;9.00
Steckenrider;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;0.00
Romo;1/3;3;4;4;1;0;20108.00
Guerrero;2/3;2;0;0;0;1;15;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Guerrero 2-2. HBP—Marquez (Walker). WP—Marquez 2, Guerrero.
T—3:04. A—6,503 (36,742).
Rays 4, Astros 2
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.250
Altuve 2b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.286
Bregman 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Brantley lf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.500
Gurriel 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.429
Reddick rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
A.Diaz ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-White ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.400
Stassi c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
b-Chirinos ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333
Kemp dh;3;1;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;31;2;6;2;4;10
Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Meadows dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.125
Pham lf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.429
Choi 1b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.125
Y.Diaz 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.429
Wendle 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Garcia rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Robertson 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Kiermaier cf;3;1;1;0;0;2;.167
Adames ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Zunino c;3;1;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;31;4;6;4;1;13
Houston;002;000;000;—;2;6;2
Tampa Bay;003;001;00x;—;4;6;0
a-singled for A.Diaz in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stassi in the 9th.
E—Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). LOB—Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B—Brantley (1). HR—Y.Diaz (1), off Cole. RBIs—Brantley 2 (3), Pham (1), Choi 2 (2), Y.Diaz (1). SB—Kemp (1), Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Stassi, Kemp); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP—Houston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
Runners moved up—Meadows. GIDP—Reddick.
DP—Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Adames, Choi).
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, L, 0-1;6;5;4;1;0;10;101;1.50
Rondon;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;0.00
James;1;1;0;0;1;1;21;0.00
Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Morton, W, 1-0;5;3;2;2;2;8;85;3.60
Castillo, H, 1;2;2;0;0;0;1;19;0.00
Roe, H, 1;2/3;0;0;0;1;0;7;0.00
Kolarek, H, 1;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;0.00
Alvarado, S, 1-1;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Kolarek 1-0. HBP—Morton (Kemp). WP—James.
T—2:38. A—13,059 (42,735).
Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0
Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Harrison 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Castellanos rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.429
Cabrera 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Candelario 3b;4;0;0;0;0;4;.125
Goodrum dh;3;0;0;0;0;0;.167
Stewart lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.167
Hicks c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Mercer ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Mahtook cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;29;0;2;0;2;9
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Drury 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.250
Grichuk dh;3;1;0;0;1;2;.000
Smoak 1b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.250
Hernandez lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250
Gurriel Jr. 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.000
Pillar cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
McKinney rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Galvis ss;3;1;2;2;0;0;.333
Maile c;2;1;0;0;1;1;.000
Totals;31;6;7;5;3;12
Detroit;000;000;000;—;0;2;1
Toronto;000;400;20x;—;6;7;0
E—Mahtook (1). LOB—Detroit 4, Toronto 4. 2B—Castellanos (1). 3B—Castellanos (1), Drury (1). RBIs—Smoak 2 (2), Hernandez (1), Galvis 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Maile). RISP—Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 4 for 12.
Runners moved up—Grichuk.
Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Boyd, L, 0-1;5;5;4;3;1;10;85;5.40
Farmer;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;0.00
Hardy;1;2;2;2;1;1;23;18.00
Garrett;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;0.00
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Shoemaker, W, 1-0;7;2;0;0;2;7;87;0.00
Guerra;2;0;0;0;0;2;27;0.00
T—2:28. A—18,054 (53,506).
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Brewers 5, Cardinals 4
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;3;.000
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Ozuna lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250
Molina c;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Fowler rf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.000
Wong 2b;3;2;2;3;0;0;.667
c-Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bader cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.667
Mikolas p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Leone p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-O'Neill ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;4;5;4;2;11
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Yelich rf;2;1;1;3;2;0;.500
Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Shaw 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Moustakas 2b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.333
Grandal c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Chacin p;2;2;2;1;0;0;1.000
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Thames ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;1.000
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;30;5;7;5;2;5
St. Louis;030;000;100;—;4;5;0
Milwaukee;013;010;00x;—;5;7;0
a-flied out for Leone in the 7th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Wong in the 9th.
LOB—St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 3. HR—Wong (1), off Chacin; Bader (1), off Chacin; Wong (2), off Guerra; Moustakas (1), off Mikolas; Yelich (1), off Mikolas; Chacin (1), off Mikolas. RBIs—Wong 3 (3), Bader (1), Yelich 3 (3), Moustakas (1), Chacin (1).
Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar). RISP—St. Louis 0 for 2; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—Molina, Shaw. GIDP—Shaw.
DP—St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mikolas, L, 0-1;5;5;5;5;1;3;82;9.00
Leone;1;0;0;0;0;1;22;0.00
Brebbia;1;1;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
Gant;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;0.00
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Chacin, W, 1-0;5 1/3;3;3;3;2;7;96;5.06
Guerra, H, 1;1 2/3;2;1;1;0;0;28;5.40
Hader, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;4;21;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Guerra 1-0.
T—2:36. A—45,304 (41,900).
