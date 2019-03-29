Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Carpenter 3b;5;2;2;1;1;1;.222

Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Goldschmidt 1b;5;3;4;5;1;0;.500

DeJong ss;5;0;2;1;0;1;.222

Ozuna lf;6;1;1;0;0;2;.200

Molina c;3;1;1;1;2;0;.143

Fowler rf;3;0;1;0;2;2;.167

Wong 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.429

Bader cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.250

Flaherty p;2;1;1;0;0;0;.500

Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Reyes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-O'Neill ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.500

Munoz 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;40;9;14;8;7;10

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.375

Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yelich rf;3;2;2;1;1;0;.600

Braun lf;4;1;2;3;0;1;.375

Shaw 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Aguilar 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.125

Moustakas 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.333

Grandal c;3;0;0;1;0;2;.000

Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Peralta p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Barnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Gamel ph-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;31;5;8;5;2;8

St. Louis;300;101;310;—;9;14;0

Milwaukee;003;100;010;—;5;8;0

a-struck out for Albers in the 4th. b-struck out for Gant in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. d-doubled for Miller in the 9th.

LOB—St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B—Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O'Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR—Goldschmidt (1), off Peralta; Goldschmidt (2), off Williams; Goldschmidt (3), off Barnes; Braun (1), off Flaherty; Yelich (2), off Miller. RBIs—Carpenter (1), Goldschmidt 5 (5), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Yelich (4), Braun 3 (3), Grandal (1). CS—Cain (1). SF—Grandal. S—Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Fowler 2, Bader 3); Milwaukee 1 (Thames). RISP—St. Louis 2 for 17; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up—Molina, Goldschmidt, Bader. GIDP—Aguilar, Grandal.

DP—St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Flaherty;4 1/3;7;4;4;1;4;89;8.31

Gant, W, 1-0;1 2/3;0;0;0;1;2;22;0.00

Reyes;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;0.00

Miller;1;1;1;1;0;0;19;9.00

Hicks;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;0.00

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Peralta;3;6;4;4;3;3;80;12.00

Albers;1;1;0;0;1;2;21;0.00

Claudio;1;0;0;0;1;0;11;0.00

Williams, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;0;1;20;9.00

Barnes;1;3;3;3;0;1;24;27.00

Anderson;2;2;1;1;2;3;34;4.50

Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored—Gant 1-0, Albers 2-1. HBP—Peralta (DeJong), Miller (Shaw). WP—Anderson. PB—Molina (1).

T—3:41. A—30,157 (41,900).

Rockies 6, Marlins 1

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon rf;5;1;3;2;0;0;.300

Murphy 1b;5;1;1;0;0;0;.100

Arenado 3b;5;0;2;1;0;1;.300

Story ss;4;1;1;1;1;1;.286

Dahl lf;4;0;1;1;1;2;.500

Desmond cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.111

McMahon 2b;2;2;1;0;2;0;.333

Wolters c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.500

Marquez p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Hampson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Dunn p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Tapia ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;38;6;11;6;4;5

Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Granderson lf;2;1;1;1;2;0;.500

Anderson 3b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.000

Walker 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Conley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Steckenrider p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Romo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Guerrero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Prado ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Cooper rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Rojas 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Riddle ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.250

Alfaro c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.167

Brinson cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Richards p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Herrera ph-rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.200

Totals;27;1;2;1;3;9

Colorado;000;001;104;—;6;11;0

Miami;000;100;000;—;1;2;0

a-singled for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dunn in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th.

LOB—Colorado 9, Miami 3. 2B—Blackmon (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1), Wolters (1). HR—Granderson (1), off Marquez. RBIs—Blackmon 2 (2), Arenado (1), Story (2), Dahl (2), Wolters (1), Granderson (1). SB—Blackmon (1). CS—Granderson (1), Herrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 5 (Murphy, Desmond 3, Marquez); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP—Colorado 5 for 13; Miami 0 for 1.

DP—Colorado 1 (Wolters, McMahon).

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Marquez, W, 1-0;6;2;1;1;3;7;93;1.50

Johnson, H, 1;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;1;15;0.00

Dunn, H, 1;2/3;0;0;0;0;0;9;0.00

Shaw;1;0;0;0;0;1;18;0.00

Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Richards;6;4;1;1;2;4;81;1.50

Conley, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;0;0;17;9.00

Steckenrider;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;0.00

Romo;1/3;3;4;4;1;0;20108.00

Guerrero;2/3;2;0;0;0;1;15;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Guerrero 2-2. HBP—Marquez (Walker). WP—Marquez 2, Guerrero.

T—3:04. A—6,503 (36,742).

Rays 4, Astros 2

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.250

Altuve 2b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.286

Bregman 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Brantley lf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.500

Gurriel 1b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.429

Reddick rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250

A.Diaz ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

a-White ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.400

Stassi c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

b-Chirinos ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333

Kemp dh;3;1;0;0;0;2;.000

Totals;31;2;6;2;4;10

Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Meadows dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.125

Pham lf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.429

Choi 1b;4;0;1;2;0;1;.125

Y.Diaz 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.429

Wendle 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Garcia rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Robertson 2b-3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Kiermaier cf;3;1;1;0;0;2;.167

Adames ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Zunino c;3;1;0;0;0;2;.000

Totals;31;4;6;4;1;13

Houston;002;000;000;—;2;6;2

Tampa Bay;003;001;00x;—;4;6;0

a-singled for A.Diaz in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stassi in the 9th.

E—Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). LOB—Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B—Brantley (1). HR—Y.Diaz (1), off Cole. RBIs—Brantley 2 (3), Pham (1), Choi 2 (2), Y.Diaz (1). SB—Kemp (1), Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Stassi, Kemp); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP—Houston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up—Meadows. GIDP—Reddick.

DP—Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Adames, Choi).

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole, L, 0-1;6;5;4;1;0;10;101;1.50

Rondon;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;0.00

James;1;1;0;0;1;1;21;0.00

Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Morton, W, 1-0;5;3;2;2;2;8;85;3.60

Castillo, H, 1;2;2;0;0;0;1;19;0.00

Roe, H, 1;2/3;0;0;0;1;0;7;0.00

Kolarek, H, 1;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;1;0.00

Alvarado, S, 1-1;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Kolarek 1-0. HBP—Morton (Kemp). WP—James.

T—2:38. A—13,059 (42,735).

Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0

Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Harrison 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Castellanos rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.429

Cabrera 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Candelario 3b;4;0;0;0;0;4;.125

Goodrum dh;3;0;0;0;0;0;.167

Stewart lf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.167

Hicks c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Mercer ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Mahtook cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Totals;29;0;2;0;2;9

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Drury 3b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.250

Grichuk dh;3;1;0;0;1;2;.000

Smoak 1b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.250

Hernandez lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250

Gurriel Jr. 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.000

Pillar cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000

McKinney rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250

Galvis ss;3;1;2;2;0;0;.333

Maile c;2;1;0;0;1;1;.000

Totals;31;6;7;5;3;12

Detroit;000;000;000;—;0;2;1

Toronto;000;400;20x;—;6;7;0

E—Mahtook (1). LOB—Detroit 4, Toronto 4. 2B—Castellanos (1). 3B—Castellanos (1), Drury (1). RBIs—Smoak 2 (2), Hernandez (1), Galvis 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Maile). RISP—Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 4 for 12.

Runners moved up—Grichuk.

Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Boyd, L, 0-1;5;5;4;3;1;10;85;5.40

Farmer;1;0;0;0;1;0;14;0.00

Hardy;1;2;2;2;1;1;23;18.00

Garrett;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;0.00

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Shoemaker, W, 1-0;7;2;0;0;2;7;87;0.00

Guerra;2;0;0;0;0;2;27;0.00

T—2:28. A—18,054 (53,506).

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Carpenter 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Goldschmidt 1b;3;0;0;0;1;3;.000

DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Ozuna lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.250

Molina c;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Fowler rf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.000

Wong 2b;3;2;2;3;0;0;.667

c-Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Bader cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.667

Mikolas p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Leone p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-O'Neill ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;4;5;4;2;11

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250

Yelich rf;2;1;1;3;2;0;.500

Braun lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Shaw 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Moustakas 2b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.333

Grandal c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Chacin p;2;2;2;1;0;0;1.000

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Thames ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;1.000

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;30;5;7;5;2;5

St. Louis;030;000;100;—;4;5;0

Milwaukee;013;010;00x;—;5;7;0

a-flied out for Leone in the 7th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Wong in the 9th.

LOB—St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 3. HR—Wong (1), off Chacin; Bader (1), off Chacin; Wong (2), off Guerra; Moustakas (1), off Mikolas; Yelich (1), off Mikolas; Chacin (1), off Mikolas. RBIs—Wong 3 (3), Bader (1), Yelich 3 (3), Moustakas (1), Chacin (1).

Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 1 (Fowler); Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar). RISP—St. Louis 0 for 2; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up—Molina, Shaw. GIDP—Shaw.

DP—St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Mikolas, L, 0-1;5;5;5;5;1;3;82;9.00

Leone;1;0;0;0;0;1;22;0.00

Brebbia;1;1;0;0;0;1;11;0.00

Gant;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;0.00

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Chacin, W, 1-0;5 1/3;3;3;3;2;7;96;5.06

Guerra, H, 1;1 2/3;2;1;1;0;0;28;5.40

Hader, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;4;21;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Guerra 1-0.

T—2:36. A—45,304 (41,900).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments