(TUESDAY'S GAME)
Red Sox 4, Yankees 3
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.188
Benintendi lf;4;1;0;0;0;3;.286
Pearce 1b;5;1;2;0;0;1;.333
Martinez dh;3;0;1;1;1;0;.357
Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.294
Kinsler 2b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.308
Nunez 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.182
Bradley Jr. cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.167
Vazquez c;3;1;1;1;1;2;.333
Totals;35;4;8;4;4;12
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hicks cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Judge rf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.375
Gregorius ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.214
Stanton dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.222
Voit 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.231
1-Hechavarria pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Walker 3b;3;0;1;1;0;1;.250
Sanchez c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.200
Torres 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.308
Gardner lf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.000
a-McCutchen ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133
Totals;30;3;5;3;2;4
Boston;003;100;000;—;4;8;0
New York;000;010;002;—;3;5;1
a-grounded out for Gardner in the 8th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E—Voit (1). LOB—Boston 10, New York 5. 2B—Kinsler (2), Nunez (1), Gregorius (1), Sanchez (1). HR—Vazquez (1), off Britton. RBIs—Martinez (6), Kinsler (2), Nunez (1), Vazquez (2), Walker (1), Sanchez (5), Gardner (1). SB—Bradley Jr. (1). SF—Martinez, Sanchez, Gardner.
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 5 (Benintendi 2, Bogaerts, Kinsler 2); New York 2 (Voit, Torres). RISP—Boston 2 for 7; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Bogaerts, Stanton.
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Porcello, W, 1-0;5;4;1;1;0;1;65;1.59
Barnes, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;0;14;0.00
Brasier, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00
Sale, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;2.84
Kimbrel, S, 2-2;1;1;2;2;2;1;28;11.57
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Sabathia, L, 0-1;3;5;3;3;2;1;59;9.00
Britton;2;2;1;1;0;3;27;2.25
Robertson;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;4;30;0.00
Betances;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;3;25;2.70
Chapman;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Betances 1-0. HBP—Sabathia (Benintendi), Kimbrel (Walker). WP—Sabathia, Betances.
T—3:28. A—49,641 (47,309).
