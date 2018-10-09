(TUESDAY'S GAME)

Red Sox 4, Yankees 3

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.188

Benintendi lf;4;1;0;0;0;3;.286

Pearce 1b;5;1;2;0;0;1;.333

Martinez dh;3;0;1;1;1;0;.357

Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.294

Kinsler 2b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.308

Nunez 3b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.182

Bradley Jr. cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.167

Vazquez c;3;1;1;1;1;2;.333

Totals;35;4;8;4;4;12

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hicks cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Judge rf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.375

Gregorius ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.214

Stanton dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.222

Voit 1b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.231

1-Hechavarria pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Walker 3b;3;0;1;1;0;1;.250

Sanchez c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.200

Torres 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.308

Gardner lf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.000

a-McCutchen ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.133

Totals;30;3;5;3;2;4

Boston;003;100;000;—;4;8;0

New York;000;010;002;—;3;5;1

a-grounded out for Gardner in the 8th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E—Voit (1). LOB—Boston 10, New York 5. 2B—Kinsler (2), Nunez (1), Gregorius (1), Sanchez (1). HR—Vazquez (1), off Britton. RBIs—Martinez (6), Kinsler (2), Nunez (1), Vazquez (2), Walker (1), Sanchez (5), Gardner (1). SB—Bradley Jr. (1). SF—Martinez, Sanchez, Gardner.

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 5 (Benintendi 2, Bogaerts, Kinsler 2); New York 2 (Voit, Torres). RISP—Boston 2 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Bogaerts, Stanton.

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Porcello, W, 1-0;5;4;1;1;0;1;65;1.59

Barnes, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;0;14;0.00

Brasier, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00

Sale, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;2.84

Kimbrel, S, 2-2;1;1;2;2;2;1;28;11.57

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Sabathia, L, 0-1;3;5;3;3;2;1;59;9.00

Britton;2;2;1;1;0;3;27;2.25

Robertson;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;4;30;0.00

Betances;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;3;25;2.70

Chapman;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Betances 1-0. HBP—Sabathia (Benintendi), Kimbrel (Walker). WP—Sabathia, Betances.

T—3:28. A—49,641 (47,309).

