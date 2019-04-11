NL LEADERS

BATTING—Rendon, Washington, .429; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .411; Alonso, New York, .378; Freeman, Atlanta, .378; Heyward, Chicago, .371; Ramos, New York, .368; Yelich, Milwaukee, .367; Peralta, Arizona, .364; Jones, Arizona, .354.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Rendon, Washington, 15; Conforto, New York, 13; DeJong, St. Louis, 13.

RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Alonso, New York, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Rendon, Washington, 14; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Muncy, Los Angeles, 11.

HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; DeJong, St. Louis, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Jones, Arizona, 17.

DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5.

TRIPLES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 1; Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; DeJong, St. Louis, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Inciarte, Atlanta, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Pederson, Los Angeles, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Robles, Washington, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Segura, Philadelphia, 1; Swanson, Atlanta, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1; Wong, St. Louis, 1.

HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5.

STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 4; Broxton, New York, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Herrera, Miami, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3.

PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0.

ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 0.00; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 0.82; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.82; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Alcantara, Miami, 1.50; Newcomb, Atlanta, 1.64; Matz, New York, 1.65; Margevicius, San Diego, 1.69; Richards, Miami, 2.00.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Greinke, Arizona, 22; Ray, Arizona, 22; Holland, San Francisco, 21; Strasburg, Washington, 20; Syndergaard, New York, 20; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 20.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .514; CSantana, Cleveland, .425; LeMahieu, New York, .410; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; Andrus, Texas, .380; Polanco, Minnesota, .375; Gordon, Seattle, .365; DSantana, Seattle, .349; Beckham, Seattle, .347; Bregman, Houston, .341.

RUNS—Beckham, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Semien, Oakland, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Mancini, Baltimore, 12; Moncada, Chicago, 12.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 19; Davis, Oakland, 17; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13.

HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 22; Semien, Oakland, 21; TAnderson, Chicago, 19; Andrus, Texas, 19; Gordon, Seattle, 19; Chapman, Oakland, 18.

DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 9; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5.

STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; Smith, Seattle, 5; TAnderson, Chicago, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0.

ERA—Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Tanaka, New York, 1.47; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.80; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.18; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.25; Ross, Detroit, 2.25; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.29; Stroman, Toronto, 2.41.

STRIKEOUTS—Boyd, Detroit, 29; Snell, Tampa Bay, 27; Cole, Houston, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; McHugh, Houston, 22; Berrios, Minnesota, 21; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 21; Morton, Tampa Bay, 21.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments