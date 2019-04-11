NL LEADERS
BATTING—Rendon, Washington, .429; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .411; Alonso, New York, .378; Freeman, Atlanta, .378; Heyward, Chicago, .371; Ramos, New York, .368; Yelich, Milwaukee, .367; Peralta, Arizona, .364; Jones, Arizona, .354.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Rendon, Washington, 15; Conforto, New York, 13; DeJong, St. Louis, 13.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Alonso, New York, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Yelich, Milwaukee, 15; Rendon, Washington, 14; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Muncy, Los Angeles, 11.
HITS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; DeJong, St. Louis, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Jones, Arizona, 17.
DOUBLES—Peralta, Arizona, 9; Rendon, Washington, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5.
TRIPLES—Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 1; Arenado, Colorado, 1; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 1; Blackmon, Colorado, 1; Dahl, Colorado, 1; DeJong, St. Louis, 1; Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, 1; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 1; Inciarte, Atlanta, 1; KMarte, Arizona, 1; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 1; McNeil, New York, 1; Muncy, Los Angeles, 1; Pederson, Los Angeles, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Robles, Washington, 1; Rosario, New York, 1; Segura, Philadelphia, 1; Swanson, Atlanta, 1; Tapia, Colorado, 1; Verdugo, Los Angeles, 1; Wong, St. Louis, 1.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5.
STOLEN BASES—Turner, Washington, 4; Broxton, New York, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Herrera, Miami, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3.
PITCHING—Doolittle, Washington, 3-0.
ERA—Fried, Atlanta, 0.00; Eflin, Philadelphia, 0.75; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 0.82; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.82; Castillo, Cincinnati, 0.92; Alcantara, Miami, 1.50; Newcomb, Atlanta, 1.64; Matz, New York, 1.65; Margevicius, San Diego, 1.69; Richards, Miami, 2.00.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 28; deGrom, New York, 27; Castillo, Cincinnati, 25; Greinke, Arizona, 22; Ray, Arizona, 22; Holland, San Francisco, 21; Strasburg, Washington, 20; Syndergaard, New York, 20; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 20.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—TAnderson, Chicago, .514; CSantana, Cleveland, .425; LeMahieu, New York, .410; Trout, Los Angeles, .406; Andrus, Texas, .380; Polanco, Minnesota, .375; Gordon, Seattle, .365; DSantana, Seattle, .349; Beckham, Seattle, .347; Bregman, Houston, .341.
RUNS—Beckham, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Healy, Seattle, 13; Semien, Oakland, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Mancini, Baltimore, 12; Moncada, Chicago, 12.
RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 19; Davis, Oakland, 17; Bruce, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Moncada, Chicago, 13.
HITS—DSantana, Seattle, 22; Semien, Oakland, 21; TAnderson, Chicago, 19; Andrus, Texas, 19; Gordon, Seattle, 19; Chapman, Oakland, 18.
DOUBLES—Healy, Seattle, 9; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 9; Bruce, Seattle, 7; Mancini, Baltimore, 6; Sanchez, New York, 6; Vogelbach, Seattle, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5.
STOLEN BASES—Gordon, Seattle, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 5; Smith, Seattle, 5; TAnderson, Chicago, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4.
PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0.
ERA—Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.92; Tanaka, New York, 1.47; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.80; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.18; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.25; Ross, Detroit, 2.25; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.29; Stroman, Toronto, 2.41.
STRIKEOUTS—Boyd, Detroit, 29; Snell, Tampa Bay, 27; Cole, Houston, 25; Bauer, Cleveland, 24; Rodon, Chicago, 24; Clevinger, Cleveland, 22; McHugh, Houston, 22; Berrios, Minnesota, 21; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 21; Morton, Tampa Bay, 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.