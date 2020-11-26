Mitchell Trubisky practices but Bears delay QB decision

Foles has started seven straight games and the Bears have gone 2-5, losing the last four. He led a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in Week 3 after replacing an ineffective Trubisky. The Bears won the first two games before benching Trubisky.

Trubisky is a scrambler and Foles a pocket passer, so Nagy acknowledged he does gain an edge by waiting to select a starter because Green Bay has to prepare to face two different style quarterbacks.

Nagy said if it is Trubisky playing, it’s possible Bears fans will notice a changed player because he benefited by being benched and watching the team — for the first time since the first few weeks of his rookie year.

“At times, when you think it’s the worst feeling in the world what you’re going through, sometimes those moments are the best thing that ever happened to you,” Nagy said. “I don’t know if that’s the case.

“If he ends up starting and he’s our guy and we end up going into this game, I don’t know what that final story will be for this game and moving forward. But I do know that what I’ve seen of Mitchell, the way that he’s handled meetings, the way that he’s handled practice in that role, I’ve seen a change in him, and for the good.”