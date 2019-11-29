Mitchell Trubisky, passing game hit a high point for Bears

“We know what’s ahead of us but we can only control what goes on Thursday night,” Nagy said. “And we understand, too, that Dallas is in a very similar situation. And so you know both of us being 6-6, having an opportunity to play at home is going to be fun.”

What’s working





The passing attack has improved in the last three games, and particularly in the second half Thursday. Trubisky went 29 of 38 for a season-high 338 yards against Detroit. The Bears finished with 8.5 yards per pass attempt, a huge improvement over the 5 to 6.5 yards a game they’d been registering.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Bears need to get better at avoiding silly penalties. They had 10 for 89 yards and seemed in disarray several times Thursday, with too few players on the field once and another time with an illegal formation on a fourth-down gamble. Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd both drew critical penalties for unnecessary roughness.

STOCK UP