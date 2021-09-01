Mitchell George Gajewski Jr.

When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine. An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.