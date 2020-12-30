Mitch & Alison

Alison Schneider and Mitch Braver said their small and intimate wedding was "perfect" because the most important people were there. The Sept. 19, 2020, ceremony took place in their backyard in Kenosha.
Here's their story in Alley's words:
How did the two of you meet?
My coworker set us up.
How did he propose?
I was being snoopy and found the ring.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
I did most of the planning.
How many attendants did you have?
We had two attendants. My brother stood by my side and his best friend stood up at his side.
How many guests?
There were 15 guests.
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
Having to completely change our plans due to COVID-19 was so hard and stressful, but it turned out perfectly despite everything.
In what areas did you splurge?
The item I splurged the most on was my dress.
What did you do to save money?
I saved a lot of money by doing all the decorations myself.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
My mother-in-law passed away seven years ago and we saved a special seat for her right up front.
What song did you have for your first dance?
"I'll Be There For You" by Maisie Peters.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
Kim Andrysiak made our cake. It was funfetti flavored, covered in white with gold leaves and pearls.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
Our first dance was my most cherished moment.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
We are planning to go to the Dominican Republic in February.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
I'm glad we decided to do our wedding small and intimate. The most important people were there. And it took a lot of stress away and saved us tons of money.