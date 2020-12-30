Mitch & Alison

The item I splurged the most on was my dress.

What did you do to save money?

I saved a lot of money by doing all the decorations myself.

What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?

My mother-in-law passed away seven years ago and we saved a special seat for her right up front.

What song did you have for your first dance?

"I'll Be There For You" by Maisie Peters.

Who did your cake and what was it like?

Kim Andrysiak made our cake. It was funfetti flavored, covered in white with gold leaves and pearls.

What was your favorite memory of the day?

Our first dance was my most cherished moment.

Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.

We are planning to go to the Dominican Republic in February.

Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?

I'm glad we decided to do our wedding small and intimate. The most important people were there. And it took a lot of stress away and saved us tons of money.

