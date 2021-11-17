Mistrial this late: Abnormal or typical?

KENOSHA — The Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial could be ruled as a mistrial by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder at any time.

Some experts say that’s abnormal, especially since the case is already being deliberated by a jury. But another expert a reporter spoke with said it’s typical.

Terry Rose, a Kenosha attorney with 54 years of experience who is also a County Board supervisor, said in a Wednesday afternoon phone interview that usually judges rule on motions for a mistrial “right then and there.” Instead in this case, Schroeder has taken two motions for a mistrial “under advisement” and may rule on them later.

As such, it’s possible for the jury to come back with a guilty verdict and then Schroeder can decide to throw the verdict out.

Rose called Schroeder’s decision to wait “problematic.”

“I’m not sure why the judge has waited to rule,” Michael O’Hear, professor of criminal law at Marquette Law School, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this week. “It seems unlikely to me that he would have turned the case over to the jury if he expected to grant the mistrial.”

However, Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven who previously has been both a prosecutor and defense attorney, said “it’s not unusual” and sometimes it’s wise for a judge to put off the decision — in part because a mistrial ruling could be so impactful, since it would take the decision away from the jury and effectively render the equivalent of a not guilty verdict.

It’s impossible to know and understand every law a state has. As such, according to Lawlor, a judge delaying a decision can give themselves time to read up on the related case law before making a final decision.

“If you declare a mistrial, it means all this is down the drain,” Lawlor said.

Of the defense’s attempts to get a mistrial, Lawlor said “Keep in mind a defense attorneys obligation is to do everything he or she can think of to avoid the conviction.” As such, it costs the defense nothing to try and get a mistrial even if the chance of one being declared is thin.

The motions

The attorneys defending Rittenhouse have filed for a mistrial at least twice since the trial began Nov. 1.

Last week, Rittenhouse’s attorneys called for a mistrial after they accused prosecutors of misconduct when Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried questioning Rittenhouse on the stand about how the teenager hadn’t spoken out much publicly since his arrest; under the Fifth Amendment, a suspect’s right to remain silent is heavily protected.

At the time, Schroeder admonished Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, telling the prosecutor “you’re right on the borderline” of “a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence.”

On Wednesday, defense attorneys again called for a mistrial, arguing that they received an inferior copy of a key video (drone footage that captured the first shooting) from prosecutors and would have approached things differently if they had received the higher quality video earlier.

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus referred the lower video quality provided to defense attorneys as “a technological glitch” and that argued it shouldn’t be grounds for a mistrial. Prosecutors also noted the jury saw the highest quality version of the video during the trial and it was played without objection. “I do not believe ... an unknown technical incident should result in a mistrial,” Kraus said.

Rose thinks both of those motions could be sufficient grounds for a mistrial.

Of the video quality issue, Rose said “I think that’s an intentional discovery violation.” And of the line of questioning Binger attempted to pursue last week, that was a “Clear violation of pretrial order,” Rose said.

In both motions for a mistrial, Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately make a ruling. And under both motions from the defense, the attorneys asked for the ruling to be “with prejudice.” As such, at any time, Schroeder could effectively end the trial and rule that the charges against Rittenhouse could not be refiled — effectively rendering him not guilty.

Hung jury?

There’s other ways the trial could end in a mistrial. There’s the chance for a hung jury on any or all of the counts, in which no verdict is reached because all 12 jurors can’t come to a consensus on whether the defendant is guilty. If that happens, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office could choose to retry the case with a whole new jury.

According to the Fully Informed Jury Association: “If a mistrial occurs due to a hung jury, the prosecutor may decide to retry the case. A judge may decide to disallow this in some cases, but the prosecutor is usually allowed to proceed.”

If the jury comes to a consensus on four counts but not the fifth, the verdict in those four counts would still stand. In the early afternoon Wednesday, jurors asked to review video of the first shooting — the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum — indicating that they had yet to come to a consensus at least insofar as the first charge of first-degree intentional homicide, which bears a sentence of life imprisonment.

“This is a complex case with difficult questions that they have to answer on multiple counts. It is a big job,” Keith Findley, a University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor, told WTMJ-TV Tuesday.

Those who want to see Rittenhouse convicted that gathered on the courthouse Wednesday repeatedly chanted “No mistrial!” in the afternoon.

