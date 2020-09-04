Missouri men arrested on firearms charges reportedly traveled to Kenosha to see riots

Karmo reportedly told agents that he and Smith have been roommates in Hartville, Mo., for approximately four weeks, that they worked together, and are part of an organization called the 417 Second Amendment Militia. Karmo reportedly said the two decided to travel to Kenosha “to see for themselves” what was going on regarding the riots.

Karmo told investigators that "he would be willing to 'take action' if police were defunded."

Among evidence federal agents collected in their investigation were social media posts and text messages that showed firearms and persons dressed in tactical gear.

According to Kruger, Karmo has prior convictions in California, including for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and evading a law enforcement officer resulting in injury or death. Smith has a prior misdemeanor domestic battery conviction in California and acknowledged regular drug use. As a result, both Karmo and Smith were prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.