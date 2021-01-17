Mission. Accomplished.

All three of the Packers’ backs contributed, with Aaron Jones finishing with 99 yards (including a 60-yard gain to start the third quarter and a 1-yard run to cap that drive), Jamaal Williams gaining 65 yards on only 12 carries (many of them tough, physical runs) and rookie AJ Dillon adding 27 yards on six carries.

“All three of those guys, we feel like we’ve got three No. 1s, and no matter who is in there, they’re going to produce,” LaFleur said. “That’s a luxury to have.”

That allowed Rodgers to use the play-action game exquisitely, and it not only helped him throwing the ball (23 of 36, 296 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 108.1 rating) but on a 1-yard touchdown run he had in the first half.

“In (the Rams’) style of defense, you have to run the ball. They almost dare you to kind of stick with it,” Rodgers explained. “We felt really good about sticking with the run and knowing that it might be some dinking and dunking at times, but we would have some opportunities into the game where after we established the run to take some shots down the field. We stayed patient.”

That patience with the run paid off on the touchdown to Lazard, who atoned for dropping what should have been a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run earlier in the game.