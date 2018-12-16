CHICAGO (AP) — The San Jose Sharks roared back for a win and the reeling Chicago Blackhawks lost more than just another game.
Melker Karlsson, Evander Kane, Kevin Labanc, Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist, and the Sharks rallied to beat the Blackhawks 7-3 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.
Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, who had three unanswered goals in the second period to take charge after starting goalie Martin Jones allowed three goals on Chicago's first four shots. Brent Burns had three assists for San Jose, which has won six of seven and climbed into a tie with Anaheim for second in the Pacific Division.
"There's a lot of guys who played with confidence," Couture said. "Take away the start, and we played a very, very good game."
Chicago goalie Corey Crawford left the game with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He allowed two goals on eight shots and exited with the Blackhawks leading 3-2.
Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said Crawford was diagnosed with a concussion.
"So he'll be under the protocol and we'll go from there," Colliton said.
"I didn't talk to him, but of course we're concerned. I think a concussion is a concussion. Every concussion is different, so we'll see."
Aaron Dell replaced Jones late in the first and blocked all 16 shots he faced.
"That's one that could have gone off the rails pretty easy," San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. "I thought we had a lot of composure on the bench.
"There wasn't a panic to it, even when we were down. We stuck with it. Deller came in and gave us some big saves when he needed to."
Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini scored in the first period for last-place Chicago, which lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games despite grabbing a quick 2-0 lead. Cam Ward replaced Crawford and gave up five goals on 35 shots.
