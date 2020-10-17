 Skip to main content
Minnesota sees surge of COVID-19 cases
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases Friday, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark since the pandemic began.

The surge comes as neighboring Wisconsin and the Dakotas experience some of the worst per-capita transmission rates in the country. Minnesota’s 2,297 new cases, which included 10 probable cases, raised the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 119,396, including 251 probable cases.

“I’m very saddened and I’m deeply worried about today’s numbers, but I’m not surprised,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters during a briefing Friday.

Friday’s case count was 50% higher than the state’s last daily record of 1,516 cases set last Saturday. The results came on record-high testing.

Minnesota is seeing a “steady, inexorable spread in communities across the state” from people who have the virus but don’t have symptoms, Malcolm said. “It’s just critical that people take this seriously. … These are preventable illnesses.”

North Dakota leads the country with 978 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, followed by South Dakota at 893 cases per 100,000 residents. Wisconsin ranked fourth at 639, while Iowa was ninth at 432. Minnesota ranked 18th at 301.

