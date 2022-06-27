Milwaukee duo to perform at First Fridays Music at First

RACINE — First Fridays Music at First will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.
The duo of tenor Tim Rebers and pianist Maggie Rebers will perform their program, "Think Outside the Bachs," comprised of musical jokes, puns and surprises. This professional duo from Milwaukee have been performing together since college.
There is no admission fee. The church has rich acoustics and a sanctuary with restored stained-glass windows.
