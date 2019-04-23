2019 Brewers remaining schedule
April 24 at St. Louis, 15:15 p.m.
April 26 at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
April 27 at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
April 28 at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
April 29 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.
April 30 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.
MAY
May 1 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.
May 2 Colorado, 12:10 p.m.
May 3 N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
May 4 N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
May 5 N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
May 6 Washington, 6:40 p.m.
May 7 Washington, 6:40 p.m.
May 8 Washington, 12:10 p.m.
May 10 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
May 11 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
May 12 at Chicago Cubs, 6:05 p.m.
May 13 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
May 14 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
May 15 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
May 16 at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
May 17 at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
May 18 at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
May 19 at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
May 21 Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m.
May 22 Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
May 24 Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
May 25 Philadelphia, 3:10 p.m.
May 26 Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.
May 27 at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
May 28 at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
May 30 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
May 31 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
JUNE
June 1 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
June 2 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
June 4 Miami, 6:40 p.m.
June 5 Miami, 6:40 p.m.
June 6 Miami, 1:10 p.m.
June 7 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
June 8 Pittsburgh, 3:10 p.m.
June 9 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.
June 11 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
June 12 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
June 14 at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
June 15 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
June 16 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
June 17 at San Diego, 6:10
June 18 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
June 19 at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
June 20 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 21 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
June 22 Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
June 23 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
June 25 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
June 26 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
June 27 Seattle, 1:10 p.m.
June 28 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
June 29 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
June 30 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.
JULY
July 1 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 2 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 3 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
July 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
July 6 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
July 7 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
July 12 San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
July 13 San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
July 14 San Francisco, 1:10 p.m.
July 15 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
July 16 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
July 17 Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
July 18 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
July 19 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
July 20 at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
July 21 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
July 22 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 23 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 24 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 26 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
July 27 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
July 28 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
July 30 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
July 31 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
AUGUST
Aug. 1 at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 6 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 7 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 9 Texas, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 10 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 11 Texas, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Aug. 19 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 20 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 21 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 23 Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 24 Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 Arizona, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 26 St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 27 St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 28 St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 2 Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 3 Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 5 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 14 at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 16 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 17 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 18 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 19 San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 Pittsburgh, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 27 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.