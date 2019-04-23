2019 Brewers remaining schedule

April 24 at St. Louis, 15:15 p.m.

April 26 at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

April 27 at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

April 28 at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

April 29 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.

April 30 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.

MAY

May 1 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.

May 2 Colorado, 12:10 p.m.

May 3 N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

May 4 N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

May 5 N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

May 6 Washington, 6:40 p.m.

May 7 Washington, 6:40 p.m.

May 8 Washington, 12:10 p.m.

May 10 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

May 11 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

May 12 at Chicago Cubs, 6:05 p.m.

May 13 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

May 14 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

May 15 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

May 16 at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

May 17 at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

May 18 at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

May 19 at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

May 21 Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m.

May 22 Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

May 24 Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

May 25 Philadelphia, 3:10 p.m.

May 26 Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

May 27 at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

May 28 at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

May 30 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

May 31 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

JUNE

June 1 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

June 2 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

June 4 Miami, 6:40 p.m.

June 5 Miami, 6:40 p.m.

June 6 Miami, 1:10 p.m.

June 7 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

June 8 Pittsburgh, 3:10 p.m.

June 9 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

June 11 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

June 12 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

June 14 at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

June 15 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

June 16 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

June 17 at San Diego, 6:10

June 18 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

June 19 at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

June 20 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

June 21 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

June 22 Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

June 23 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

June 25 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

June 26 Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

June 27 Seattle, 1:10 p.m.

June 28 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

June 29 Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

June 30 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

JULY

July 1 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

July 2 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

July 3 at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

July 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

July 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

July 6 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

July 7 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

July 12 San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

July 13 San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

July 14 San Francisco, 1:10 p.m.

July 15 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

July 16 Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

July 17 Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

July 18 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

July 19 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

July 20 at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

July 21 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

July 22 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 23 Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 24 Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

July 26 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

July 27 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

July 28 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

July 30 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

July 31 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 1 at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 9 Texas, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 10 Texas, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 Texas, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 16 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Aug. 19 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 20 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 21 at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 23 Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 Arizona, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 27 St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 28 St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 5 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 7 Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 8 Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Sept. 13 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 14 at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 15 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 16 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 17 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 18 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 19 San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 21 Pittsburgh, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 22 Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Sept. 27 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

